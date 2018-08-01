Germany prepared to veto Chinese bid for Leifeld - government source

Earlier, the company's main owner had told Reuters that China's Yantai had abandoned its pursuit of the company, anticipating that Berlin would wield a veto because of Leifeld's involvement in the nuclear power business.

"The cabinet today decided to grant authorisation for a veto," the government source said. "This authorisation allows for vetoing the purchase of a domestic company by a foreign company for security reasons."

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michelle Martin)