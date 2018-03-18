Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Germany warns U.S. against trying to divide EU on trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2018 | 04:14pm CET
FILE PHOTO - Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Top German government officials on Sunday issued strong warnings to the United States about the dangers of pursuing protectionist policies but said they would continue efforts to avert planned U.S. steel and aluminium tariffs.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told the Handelsblatt newspaper that Washington could not drive a wedge between Germany and the rest of Europe with import tariffs, and said a global trade war would harm both producers and consumers.

Altmaier, who is due to arrive in Washington on Monday, said he had prepared for his meetings with U.S. officials in close coordination with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom.

"We are a customs union and act jointly. It cannot be in the interest of the U.S. government to divide Europe, and it also would not succeed," Altmaier, one of Chancellor Angela Merkel's closest conservative allies, told the paper.

New finance minister Olaf Scholz, a member of the Social Democrats, junior partner in Merkel's coalition government, warned that protectionism could harm the future growth prospects of the world economy.

Scholz told reporters en route to his first meeting of G20 finance ministers in Argentina that he would share Germany's opposition to the planned U.S. tariffs when he meets with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday.

German and other EU officials are pushing back hard against U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to impose duties on incoming steel and aluminium, and levy a tax on European cars unless the EU removes tariffs and trade barriers on a range of goods.

Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping also underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation in a telephone call, vowing to work out solutions to excess capacity in the world steel market within the framework of the G20.

Altmaier told the newspaper the EU was open to discussing specific areas where the United States or other countries felt disadvantaged. "Free trade clearly isn't perfect," he said.

He said he would also discuss threatened tolls on German cars during his meetings in Washington.

"German cars are so successful in all global markets because they're so good. Higher duties are the wrong answer to that."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Gernot Heller; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Andrea Shalal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33pArgentina, Germany want to keep pledge for free trade at G20 summit
RE
04:29pChina a rising G20 concern, currencies stable - U.S. Treasury's Malpass
RE
04:17pChina to appoint Yi Gang as new central bank governor - WSJ
RE
04:14pGermany warns U.S. against trying to divide EU on trade
RE
03:55pU.S. Tariffs to Be in Spotlight at G-20 Summit
DJ
03:15pA Deeper Look at the Flattening Yield Curve
DJ
02:15pFed's Thinking on Future Rate Increases Will Come Into Focus This Week
DJ
01:07pInvestors eye currencies for those most at risk in a trade war
RE
12:43pNew German finance ministry pushes free trade at G20 meeting
RE
12:16pTen years after crash, Americans still have not fallen back in love with stocks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI HCN CO LTD : HYUNDAI HCN : NHTSA investigates 4 deaths after car air bags fail to inflate; NEWS BRIEFI..
2E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP : Ten years after crash, Americans still have not fallen back in love with stocks
3OVERSTOCK.COM INC : OVERSTOCK COM : Banks, Industrials Push Stocks Higher
4Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion U.S. IPO
5DAIMLER : DAIMLER : Correction to story about VW's CEO comments on auto tariffs

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.