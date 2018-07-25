Getlink: Half-Year Results 2018

Regulatory News:
Jacques Gounon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Getlink
(Paris:GET) stated: “For the first six months of 2018, Getlink
has published growth in its revenues and EBITDA for the 9th
consecutive first-half. We confirm our outlook for 2022 and our
shareholder remuneration policy."
Key events in the half year
-
Group
-
The arrival of Atlantia as an investor in the Group
-
At its Investor Day on 19 June, the Group confirmed its financial
objectives and dividend policy
-
Payment of €160 million in dividends for the 2017 financial year
-
Negative impact of the SNCF strikes on EBITDA estimated at €4.5
million
-
Eurotunnel
-
Strength of Le Shuttle and Le Shuttle Freight
-
Opening of the Folkestone Flexiplus lounge
-
Increase in truck market share (+1.7 points) to 40.9% and relative
stability in the car market at 57.6%
-
Eurostar traffic growth up to 5.2 million passengers (+3%), aided
by the opening of the London-Amsterdam service on 4 April 2018 and
a record month in June with 1.016 million passengers (+6.6%), the
second biggest month in their history, despite the impact of
strikes during the second quarter
-
Underlying growth of +20% for cross-Channel rail freight trains,
which were strongly affected by the SNCF strikes
-
Europorte
-
Increase in revenues (+2%) due to winning new contracts
-
Negative impact of SNCF strikes on Europorte EBITDA, estimated at
€1.6 million
-
Significant increase in EBITDA to €4 million, in line with the
strategic plan
-
ElecLink
-
On-time and on-budget
-
€355 million investment to date since taking control in 2016
____________________
1All comparisons with the income statement for the first
half of 2017 are made at the average exchange rate for the first half of
2018 of £1=€1.136.
Operating profit continues to improve
The consolidated revenues for the Group in the first six months of 2018
reached €510 million, an increase of €18 million, or +4% compared to the
first half of 2017.
The Group’s operating costs have increased by €7 million for the six
months. For the Fixed Link, charges increased by +4% to €203 million.
The consolidated figures for the first six months show an increase of
€11 million in EBITDA to €250 million.
For the Fixed Link, this is the 9th consecutive first-half of
the year when EBITDA has increased, +4% to €247 million.
We should remember that revenues and operating profit remain
characterised by the strong seasonality across the year and that these
first-half results cannot be extrapolated across the full year.
Net finance costs increased slightly (+€3 million) in the first six
months of 2018, an increase due to the impact of the increase in British
and French inflation on the cost of the indexed tranches of the debt.
In the first half of 2018, the Group’s net consolidated result was a
profit of €39 million, an increase of +15%.
The Free Cash Flow for the Group’s continuing activities has increased
by +€2 million to €108 million in the first six months of 2018, compared
to €106 million in the first half of 2017.
OUTLOOK
Looking towards 2022, the Group remains confident in its capacity to
generate sustainable growth and continues to expect growth in its
EBITDA. The Group reconfirms its outlook for the medium term:
2018 Objectives:
-
EBITDA: €545 million at an exchange rate of £1=€1.14
-
Dividend 2018: €0.35 per share
Outlook for 2022:
-
EBITDA: above €735 million (at least +38%)
-
Free Cash Flow: c.€400 million (approx. +70%)
-
Annual increase in dividend: +€0.05 per share
GROUP REVENUES
First half (January to June)
|
€ million
|
|
1st half
2018*
|
|
1st half
2017**
|
|
Change
|
|
1st half
2017
|
Exchange rate €/£
|
|
1.136
|
|
1.136
|
|
|
|
1.161
|
Shuttle Services
|
|
296
|
|
282
|
|
+5%
|
|
285
|
Railway Network
|
|
147
|
|
144
|
|
+2%
|
|
146
|
Other revenues
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
|
0%
|
|
7
|
Sub-total Fixed Link
|
|
450
|
|
433
|
|
+4%
|
|
438
|
Europorte
|
|
60
|
|
59
|
|
+2%
|
|
59
|
Revenues
|
|
510
|
|
492
|
|
+4%
|
|
497
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Average exchange rate for the first half of 2018: 1£ =
€1.136.
** Recalculated at the exchange average rate of the first half
of 2018.
Second quarter (April to June)
|
€ million
|
|
2nd quarter
2018
|
|
2nd quarter
2017
|
|
Change
|
|
2nd quarter
2017
|
Shuttle Services
|
|
157.5
|
|
152.6
|
|
+3%
|
|
153.9
|
Railway Network
|
|
77.5
|
|
76.3
|
|
+2%
|
|
77.0
|
Other revenues
|
|
3.9
|
|
4.1
|
|
-5%
|
|
4.0
|
Sub-total Fixed Link
|
|
238.9
|
|
233.0
|
|
+3%
|
|
234.9
|
Europorte
|
|
30.1
|
|
30.3
|
|
-1%
|
|
30.3
|
Revenues
|
|
269.0
|
|
263.3
|
|
+2%
|
|
265.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First quarter (January to March)
|
€ million
|
|
1st quarter
2018*
|
|
1st quarter
2017**
|
|
Change
|
|
1st quarter
2017
|
Exchange rate €/£
|
|
1.137
|
|
1.137
|
|
|
|
1.168
|
Shuttle Services
|
|
138.3
|
|
129.4
|
|
+7%
|
|
130.8
|
Railway Network
|
|
70.1
|
|
68.1
|
|
+3%
|
|
68.9
|
Other revenues
|
|
3.3
|
|
3.1
|
|
+5%
|
|
3.2
|
Sub-total Fixed Link
|
|
211.7
|
|
200.6
|
|
+6%
|
|
202.9
|
Europorte
|
|
29.7
|
|
28.9
|
|
+3%
|
|
28.9
|
Revenues
|
|
241.4
|
|
229.5
|
|
+5%
|
|
231.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Average exchange rate for the first quarter 2018: 1£ =
€1.137.
** Recalculated at the exchange average rate of the first
quarter of 2018.
FIXED LINK TRAFFIC
First half (January to June)
|
|
|
1st half-year
2018
|
|
1st half-year
2017
|
|
Change
|
Truck Shuttles
|
|
845,132
|
|
823,147
|
|
+3%
|
Passenger Shuttles
|
|
Cars*
|
|
1,163,054
|
|
1,138,087
|
|
+2%
|
|
Coaches
|
|
27,274
|
|
27,714
|
|
-2%
|
High-speed passenger
trains (Eurostar)**
|
|
Passengers
|
|
5,198,821
|
|
5,040,425
|
|
+3%
|
Rail Freight***
|
|
Tonnes
|
|
670,853
|
|
601,237
|
|
+12%
|
|
Trains
|
|
1,060
|
|
1,043
|
|
+2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second quarter (April to June)
|
|
|
2nd quarter
2018
|
|
2nd quarter
2017
|
|
Change
|
Truck Shuttles
|
|
421,281
|
|
413,291
|
|
+2%
|
Passenger Shuttles
|
|
Cars*
|
|
675,851
|
|
671,525
|
|
+1%
|
|
Coaches
|
|
16,462
|
|
16,548
|
|
-1%
|
High-speed passenger
trains (Eurostar)**
|
|
Passengers
|
|
2,819,078
|
|
2,769,754
|
|
+2%
|
Rail Freight***
|
|
Tonnes
|
|
298,692
|
|
292,512
|
|
+2%
|
|
Trains
|
|
484
|
|
500
|
|
-3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First quarter (January to March)
|
|
|
1st quarter
2018
|
|
1st quarter
2017
|
|
Change
|
Truck Shuttles
|
|
423,851
|
|
409,856
|
|
+3%
|
Passenger Shuttles
|
|
Cars*
|
|
487,203
|
|
466,562
|
|
+4%
|
|
Coaches
|
|
10,812
|
|
11,166
|
|
-3%
|
High-speed passenger
trains (Eurostar)**
|
|
Passengers
|
|
2,379,743
|
|
2,270,671
|
|
+5%
|
Rail Freight***
|
|
Tonnes
|
|
372,161
|
|
308,725
|
|
+21%
|
|
Trains
|
|
576
|
|
543
|
|
+6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Including motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and motor
homes.
** Only passengers using Eurostar to cross the Channel are included
in this table, thus excluding those who travel between Continental
stations (such as Brussels-Calais, Brussels-Lille, Brussels-Amsterdam).
*** Rail freight services by train operators (DB Cargo on behalf of
BRB, SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, Rail Operations Group,
RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel.
GETLINK SE
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
FOR THE SIX MONTHS
TO 30 JUNE 2018*
CONTENTS
HALF-YEAR ACTIVITY REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2018 1
Analysis of consolidated income statement 1
Analysis of consolidated statement of financial position 6
Analysis of consolidated cash flows 7
Other financial indicators 8
Outlook 9
Risks 9
Related parties 9
SUMMARY HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 10
Consolidated income statement 10
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income 10
Consolidated statement of financial position 11
Consolidated statement of changes in equity 12
Consolidated statement of cash flows 13
Notes to the financial statements 14
A. Important events 14
B. Principles of preparation, main accounting policies and methods 15
C. Scope of consolidation 16
D. Operating data 17
E. Personnel expenses and benefits 19
F. Intangible and tangible property, plant and equipment 20
G. Financing and financial instruments 21
H. Share capital and earnings per share 24
I. Income tax expense 26
J. Events after the reporting period 27
STATUTORY AUDITORS’ REVIEW REPORT ON THE 2018 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL
INFORMATION 28
DECLARATION BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL
REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2018 29
_________________________
*English translation of Getlink SE’s “rapport financier
semestriel” for information purposes only.
HALF-YEAR ACTIVITY REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2018
ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
To enable a better comparison between the two periods, the consolidated
income statement for the first half of 2017 presented in this half-year
activity report has been recalculated at the exchange rate used for the
2018 half-year income statement of £1=€1.136.
In the first half of 2018, the Group’s consolidated revenues amounted to
€510 million, an increase of €18 million (4%) compared to 2017.
Operating costs totalled €260 million, an increase of €7 million (3%)
compared to 2017. EBITDA improved by €11 million (5%) to €250 million
and the trading profit improved by €10 million to €173 million. At €170
million, the operating profit for the first six months of 2018 was up by
€13 million compared to 2017. Net finance costs increased by €3 million
mainly as a result of the impact of higher British and French inflation
rates on the index-linked tranches of the debt. The pre-tax result for
the Group’s continuing operations for the first half of 2018 was a
profit of €36 million, an increase of €1 million compared to 2017
restated.
After taking into account a net tax income of €3 million, the net result
for the continuing activities of the Group was a profit of €39 million
compared to a profit of €29 million in 2017. The Group’s net
consolidated result for the first six months of 2018 was a profit of €39
million compared to a profit of €34 million in 2017.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Variance
|
|
1st half
2017
|
Improvement/(deterioration) of result
|
|
|
|
* restated
|
|
€M
|
|
%
|
|
published
|
Exchange rate €/£
|
|
1.136
|
|
1.136
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.161
|
Fixed Link
|
|
450
|
|
433
|
|
17
|
|
+4 %
|
|
438
|
Europorte
|
|
60
|
|
59
|
|
1
|
|
+2 %
|
|
59
|
Revenue
|
|
510
|
|
492
|
|
18
|
|
+4 %
|
|
497
|
Fixed Link
|
|
(203 )
|
|
(196 )
|
|
(7 )
|
|
-4 %
|
|
(198 )
|
Europorte
|
|
(56 )
|
|
(56 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(56 )
|
ElecLink
|
|
(1 )
|
|
(1 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(1 )
|
Operating costs
|
|
(260 )
|
|
(253 )
|
|
(7 )
|
|
-3 %
|
|
(255 )
|
Operating margin (EBITDA)
|
|
250
|
|
239
|
|
11
|
|
+5 %
|
|
242
|
Depreciation
|
|
(77 )
|
|
(76 )
|
|
(1 )
|
|
-1 %
|
|
(76 )
|
Trading profit
|
|
173
|
|
163
|
|
10
|
|
+6 %
|
|
166
|
Other net operating charges
|
|
(3 )
|
|
(6 )
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
(6 )
|
Operating profit (EBIT)
|
|
170
|
|
157
|
|
13
|
|
+8 %
|
|
160
|
Net finance costs
|
|
(135 )
|
|
(132 )
|
|
(3 )
|
|
-2 %
|
|
(134 )
|
Net other financial income
|
|
1
|
|
10
|
|
(9 )
|
|
-90 %
|
|
10
|
Pre-tax profit from continuing operations
|
|
36
|
|
35
|
|
1
|
|
+3 %
|
|
36
|
Income tax income/(expense)
|
|
3
|
|
(6 )
|
|
9
|
|
+150 %
|
|
(6 )
|
Net profit from continuing operations
|
|
39
|
|
29
|
|
10
|
|
+34 %
|
|
30
|
Net profit from discontinued operations**
|
|
–
|
|
5
|
|
(5 )
|
|
|
|
5
|
Net consolidated profit for the period
|
|
39
|
|
34
|
|
5
|
|
+15 %
|
|
35
* Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2018 half-year
income statement (£1=€1.136).
** The Group has applied IFRS 5 “Non-current Assets Held for
Sale and Discontinued Operations” to its maritime segment since the
cessation of MyFerryLink’s operations in the second half of 2015 and to
GB Railfreight’s activity since its sale in November 2016. Accordingly,
the net results of these activities for the current and previous
financial periods are presented as a single line in the income statement
called “Net profit from discontinued operations”.
The evolution of the pre-tax result from continuing operations by
segment compared to 2017 is presented below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
Fixed Link
|
|
Europorte
|
|
ElecLink
|
|
Total
continuing
activities
|
Pre-tax result from continuing activities for the 1st half of
2017*
|
|
37
|
|
-
|
|
(2 )
|
|
35
|
Improvement/(deterioration) of result:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
+17
|
|
+1
|
|
-
|
|
+18
|
Operating expenses
|
|
-7
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-7
|
EBITDA
|
|
+10
|
|
+1
|
|
-
|
|
+11
|
Depreciation
|
|
-1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-1
|
Trading result
|
|
+9
|
|
+1
|
|
-
|
|
+10
|
Other net operating income/charges
|
|
+3
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
+3
|
Operating result (EBIT)
|
|
+12
|
|
+1
|
|
-
|
|
+13
|
Net financial costs and other
|
|
-12
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-12
|
Total changes
|
|
-
|
|
+1
|
|
-
|
|
+1
|
Pre-tax result from continuing operations for the 1st half of 2018
|
|
37
|
|
1
|
|
(2 )
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2018 half-year
income statement (£1=€1.136).
1 FIXED LINK SEGMENT
The Group’s core business is the Channel Tunnel Fixed Link Concession
which operates and directly markets its Shuttle Services and also
provides access, on payment of a toll, for the circulation of High-Speed
Passenger Trains (Eurostar) and the Train Operators’ Rail Freight Trains
through its Railway Network. As stated in note D.1 to the half-year
consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2018, as the corporate
reorganisation as described in note A.1 to the consolidated half-year
financial statements at 30 June 2018 has only recently been put in
place, the separation between the Eurotunnel and Getlink segments has
not been presented in this half-year financial report. Therefore the
Group’s corporate services are included in the Fixed Link segment as
previously.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
1st half
|
|
1st half
|
|
Variation
|
Improvement/(deterioration) of result
|
|
2018
|
|
*2017
|
|
M€
|
|
%
|
Exchange rate €/£
|
|
1.136
|
|
1.136
|
|
|
|
|
Shuttle Services
|
|
296
|
|
282
|
|
14
|
|
+5 %
|
Railway Network
|
|
147
|
|
144
|
|
3
|
|
+2 %
|
Other revenue
|
|
7
|
|
7
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
Revenue
|
|
450
|
|
433
|
|
17
|
|
+4 %
|
External operating costs
|
|
(112 )
|
|
(107 )
|
|
(5 )
|
|
-5 %
|
Employee benefits expense
|
|
(91 )
|
|
(89 )
|
|
(2 )
|
|
-2 %
|
Operating costs
|
|
(203 )
|
|
(196 )
|
|
(7 )
|
|
-4 %
|
Operating margin (EBITDA)
|
|
247
|
|
237
|
|
10
|
|
+4 %
|
EBITDA/revenue
|
|
55 %
|
|
55 %
|
|
0 pts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2018 half-year
income statement (£1=€1.136).
1.1 FIXED LINK CONCESSION REVENUE
Revenue generated by this segment, which in the first six months of 2018
represented 88% of the Group’s total revenue, reached €450 million, up
4% compared to 2017.
1.1.1 Shuttle Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Traffic (number of vehicles)
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Change
|
Truck Shuttle
|
|
845,132
|
|
823,147
|
|
3 %
|
Passenger Shuttle:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cars *
|
|
1,163,054
|
|
1,138,087
|
|
2 %
|
Coaches
|
|
27,274
|
|
27,714
|
|
-2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Includes motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans and
motor homes.
Shuttle Services’ revenue for the first half of 2018 amounted to €296
million, up 5% compared to the previous year due to an increase in
yields which continue to benefit from the Group’s strategy of optimising
the profitability of its Shuttle business through its dynamic pricing
policy for both truck and passenger traffic.
Truck Shuttle
The Truck Shuttle service increased its share of the Short Straits
cross-Channel truck market from 39.2% for the first half of 2017 to
40.9% for the first half of 2018. The number of vehicles carried
increased by 2.7% to 845,132 trucks which represents a record for a
first half of the year.
Passenger Shuttle
With growth traffic of 2.2% in the first half of 2018, the market share
of the Passenger Shuttle’s car activity remained relatively stable at
57.6%.
The Passenger Shuttle’s coach market share for the first half of 2018
increased by one point compared to the previous year, to 41.0%.
1.1.2 Railway Network
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Traffic
|
|
1st half 2018
|
|
1st half 2017
|
|
Change
|
High-Speed Passenger Trains (Eurostar)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Passengers *
|
|
5,198,821
|
|
5,040,425
|
|
3 %
|
Train Operators' Rail Freight Services **:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of tonnes
|
|
670,853
|
|
601,237
|
|
12 %
|
Number of trains
|
|
1,060
|
|
1,043
|
|
2 %
* Only passengers travelling through the Channel Tunnel are
included in this table, excluding those who travel between continental
stations (such as Brussels-Calais, Brussels-Lille, Brussels-Amsterdam,
etc.).
** Rail freight services by train operators (DB Cargo for BRB,
SNCF and its subsidiaries, GB Railfreight, Rail Operations Group,
RailAdventure and Europorte) using the Tunnel.
The Group earned revenues of €147 million in the first half of 2018 from
the use of its Railway Network by Eurostar’s High-Speed Passenger Trains
and by the Train Operators’ Rail Freight Services, up 2% compared to
2017. Revenues generated by both Eurostar and rail freight trains were
impacted by the series of SNCF strikes in France during April, May and
June 2018.
Despite being impacted by the SNCF strikes, the 5,198,821 Eurostar
passengers that used the Tunnel in the first half of 2018 represented a
record first-half, with June being the second best month ever. This
growth of 3% compared to the previous year was across all destinations
and was boosted by the start of direct services from London to Amsterdam
on 4 April 2018.
In the first half of 2018, cross-Channel rail freight recorded a growth
of 2% in the number of trains compared to the same period in 2017. After
a first quarter with 6% growth and well set to continue like this with
the launch of two new cross-Channel rail freight services to Italy and
Germany and the new Silk Road service, the second quarter was affected
by the SNCF strikes and fell by 3%.
The impact on Railway Network revenue of the SNCF strikes in the first
half of 2018 is estimated at €2.9 million.
1.2 FIXED LINK OPERATING COSTS
Fixed Link’s operating costs amounted to €203 millions for the first
half of 2018, up 4% compared to 2017. This increase of €7 million was
due mainly to increased activity and maintenance costs as well as to
increased electricity costs and UK business rates, partially offset by
the impact on the period of credits from EDF energy savings certificates
in relation to operation of the new Truck Shuttles amounting to €4
million.
2 EUROPORTE SEGMENT
The Europorte segment covers the entire rail freight transport logistics
chain in France and includes Europorte France and Socorail.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
1st half
|
|
1st half
|
|
Change
|
Improvement/(deterioration) of result
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
€M
|
Revenue
|
|
60
|
|
59
|
|
1
|
External operating costs
|
|
(33 )
|
|
(33 )
|
|
–
|
Employee benefits expense
|
|
(23 )
|
|
(23 )
|
|
–
|
Operating costs
|
|
(56 )
|
|
(56 )
|
|
–
|
Operating margin (EBITDA)
|
|
4
|
|
3
|
|
1
Despite the SNCF strikes that had a significant impact on Europorte’s
activities during the second quarter of 2018, Europorte’s revenues and
EBITDA for the first half of 2018 increased by €1 million compared to
2017. The results for the period were driven by the contribution of new
business and increased activity, particularly in the petrochemical
sector and by the continued strategy to sustainably reinforce
Europorte’s profitability. The impact of the SNCF strikes on revenue and
EBITDA is estimated at €1.6 million for the first half of 2018.
3 ELECLINK SEGMENT
ElecLink’s activity is the construction and operation of a 1,000 MW
electricity interconnector between the UK and France. Construction works
began in 2016 and the interconnector is expected to be in commercial
operation at the beginning of 2020.
Costs directly attributable to the project are capitalised. During the
first half of 2018, works continued to advance in accordance with the
schedule and investment in the project amounted to €116 million.
Operating costs for the first half of 2018 amounted to €1 million, at a
similar level as in the first half of 2017.
4 OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA)
EBITDA by business segment evolved as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
Fixed Link
|
|
Europorte
|
|
ElecLink
|
|
Total Group
|
EBITDA 1st half 2017 *
|
|
237
|
|
3
|
|
(1 )
|
|
239
|
Improvement/(deterioration):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
17
|
|
1
|
|
–
|
|
18
|
Operating costs
|
|
(7 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(7 )
|
Total changes
|
|
10
|
|
1
|
|
–
|
|
11
|
EBITDA 1st half 2018
|
|
247
|
|
4
|
|
(1 )
|
|
250
* Restated at the rate of exchange used for the 2018 income
statement (£1=€1.136).
At €250 million in 2018, the Group’s operating margin improved by €11
million compared to 2017 (+5%) as a result of an increase in revenue and
control of costs. The series of SNCF strikes during the second quarter
of 2018 impacted the EBITDA of both the Fixed Link and Europorte
segments by an estimated €4.5 million.
5 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT)
Depreciation charges increased by €1 million compared to the first half
of 2017 to €77 million.
At €173 million in the first half of 2018, the trading profit improved
by €10 million (+6%) compared to 2017.
After taking into account net other operating charges of €3 million (€6
million in 2017), the operating profit for the first six months of 2018
was up by €13 million (+8%) compared to 2017, to €170 million.
6 NET FINANCIAL CHARGES
At €135 million for the first half of 2018, net finance costs increased
by €3 million compared to 2017 at a constant exchange rate. This
increase was mainly as a result of the impact of the increase in
inflation rates in the UK and France on the index-linked tranches of the
debt and of the loan for the acquisition of the inflation-linked bonds
partially offset by the capitalisation of interest on the financing of
the ElecLink project.
Other net financial income of €1 million in the first half of 2018
include net exchange losses of €0.1 million (2017: net exchange gains of
€8 million) and a net income of €1 million on the bonds held by the
Group (2017: €3 million).
7 NET RESULT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
The Group’s pre-tax result for continuing operations for the first six
months of 2018 was a profit of €36 million, up €1 million compared to
2017 at a constant exchange rate.
After taking into account a net tax income of €3 million, the Group’s
post-tax result for continuing operations for the first half of 2018 was
a profit of €39 million compared to a profit of €29 million in 2017.
8 NET RESULT FROM DISCONTINUED ACTIVITIES
Information on discontinued activities is set out in note C.2 to the
Group’s half-year consolidated financial statements as at 30 June 2018.
9 NET CONSOLIDATED RESULT
The net consolidated result for the Group for the first half of the 2018
financial year was a profit of €39 million compared to a profit of €34
million (restated at an equivalent exchange rate) for the same period in
2017.
ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
30 June
2018
|
|
31 December
2017
|
Exchange rate €/£
|
|
1.129
|
|
1.127
|
Fixed assets
|
|
6,554
|
|
6,493
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
559
|
|
229
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
7,113
|
|
6,722
|
Trade and other receivables
|
|
111
|
|
96
|
Other current assets
|
|
65
|
|
61
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
274
|
|
613
|
Total current assets
|
|
450
|
|
770
|
Total assets
|
|
7,563
|
|
7,492
|
Total equity
|
|
1,914
|
|
2,051
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
4,568
|
|
4,346
|
Interest rate derivatives
|
|
719
|
|
716
|
Other liabilities
|
|
362
|
|
379
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
7,563
|
|
7,492
|
|
|
|
|
The table above summarises the Group’s consolidated statement of
financial position as at 30 June 2018 and 31 December 2017. The main
elements and changes between the two dates, presented at the exchange
rate for each period, are as follows:
-
At 30 June 2018, “Fixed assets” include property, plant and equipment
and intangible assets amounting to €5,964 million for the Fixed Link
segment, €512 million for the ElecLink segment and €79 million for the
Europorte segment. The increase between 31 December 2017 and 30 June
2018 results mainly from investments of €116 million in the ElecLink
project.
-
Other non-current assets at 30 June 2018 include the inflation-linked
bonds acquired by the Group in February 2018 amounting to €336 million
(see note A.2 to the half-year consolidated financial statements at 30
June 2018) and a deferred tax asset of €218 million.
-
At 30 June 2018, “Cash and cash equivalents” amounted to €274 million
after payment of the €160 million dividend, net capital expenditure of
€111 million, €126 million in debt service costs (interest, repayments
and fees) and net payments of €192 million in respect of the
acquisition of the inflation-linked bonds (a total payment of €407
million for the purchase of the bonds financed in part by a loan of
€214 million).
-
Equity decreased by €137 million as a result of the €160 million
dividend payment, the impact of the first-time application of IFRS 9
on the opening balance sheet at 1 January 2018 (€22 million) and the
purchase of treasury shares (€13 million) partly offset by the
recycling of the fair value of value on the hedging contracts (€18
million) and the net profit for the period (€39 million).
-
Financial liabilities have increased by €222 million compared to 31
December 2017 as a result of the €214 million loan to finance the
acquisition of the inflation-linked bonds in February 2018, an
increase of €30 million arising from fees and the effect of inflation
on the index-linked debt tranches of the Term Loan and €26 million for
the impact of the first-time application of IFRS 9 on the accounting
value of the debt at 1 January 2018. These increases have been
partially offset by the contractual debt repayments of €39 million.
-
The valuation of the fair value of the interest rate derivatives
liability increased by €3 million.
-
Other liabilities include €287 million of trade and other payables and
provisions, as well as retirement liabilities of €75 million.
ANALYSIS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
Consolidated cash flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
Exchange rate €/£
|
|
1.129
|
|
1.137
|
Continuing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash inflow from trading
|
|
271
|
|
261
|
Other operating cash flows and taxation
|
|
(9 )
|
|
1
|
Net cash inflow from operating activities
|
|
262
|
|
262
|
Net cash outflow from investing activities
|
|
(111 )
|
|
(168 )
|
Net cash outflow from financing activities
|
|
(298 )
|
|
(269 )
|
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing operation
|
|
(192 )
|
|
265
|
(Decrease)/increase in cash in the period from continuing
activities
|
|
(339 )
|
|
90
|
Discontinued activities *:
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash outflow from sale of subsidiary
|
|
–
|
|
(2 )
|
Net cash inflow from financing activities
|
|
–
|
|
120
|
Increase in cash in the period from discontinued activities
|
|
–
|
|
118
|
Total (decrease)/increase in cash in the period
|
|
(339 )
|
|
208
* Maritime segment and GB Railfreight Limited, see note C.2 to
the consolidated accounts at 30 June 2018.
Continuing activities
At €271 million, net cash generated from trading by continuing
operations in the first half of 2018 improved by €10 million compared to
the first half of 2017. This change is explained mainly by:
-
an increase of €9 million to €271 million for the Fixed Link’s
activities (first half of 2017: €262 million),
-
Europorte’s trading cash flow remained stable at €1 million, and
-
ElecLink’s expenditure remained relatively stable at €1 million (first
half of 2017: €2 million).
The €10 million reduction in “Other operating cash flows and taxation”
is mainly due to a net increase in tax payments: net payments of €6
million in the first half of 2018 compared to net receipts of €3 million
in the first half of 2017.
At €111 million in the first half of 2018 (down by €57 million compared
to the first half of 2017), net cash payments from investing activities
comprised mainly:
-
a net amount of €31 million relating to the Fixed Link (first half of
2017: €27 million). The main expenditure was €11 million on
infrastructure, €8 million on rolling stock, €4 million for new
Flexiplus lounges (the Folkestone lounge opened 18 May 2018), €3
million to improve service to customers on the terminals and
€2 million on computing and digital projects, and
-
payments of €79 million for the construction works on the ElecLink
project (€140 million in the first half of 2017).
On 9 February 2018, the Group completed the acquisition of
inflation-linked bonds (see notes A.2 and G.1 to the notes to the
half-year consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2018), which was
financed in part by an external loan. This transaction generated a net
cash outflow of €192 million.
Other net financing payments in the first half of 2018 amounted to
€298 million compared to €269 million in the first half of 2017. During
2018, cash flow from financing comprised:
-
debt service costs of €126 million:
-
€84 million of interest paid on the Term Loan and on other
borrowings (€111 million in the first half of 2017, including the
associated hedging transactions before their partial termination
in June 2017); the decrease in interest paid results from the new
financing conditions obtained from the debt restructuring in June
2017;
-
€39 million paid in respect of the scheduled repayments on the
Term Loan and other borrowings (€17 million in the first half of
2017), including €31 million in respect of the first repayments of
tranche A of the debt, and
-
€4 million in relation to fees on the operation to simplify the
debt completed at the end of 2015 (€3 million in the first half of
2017).
-
€15 million paid in respect of the share buyback programme (€4 million
in the first half of 2017),
-
€160 million paid in dividends (€139 million in the first half of
2017), and
-
net receipts of €3 million from the liquidity contract and interest
received (€7 million in the first half of 2017, including €3 million
on the floating rate notes held by the Group until June 2017).
Free Cash Flow
The Group defines its Free Cash Flow as net cash flow from operating
activities less net cash flow from investing activities (excluding the
initial investment in new activities and the acquisition of
shareholdings in subsidiary undertakings) and net cash flow from
financing activities relating to debt service plus interest received
(on cash and cash equivalents and other financial assets).
|
|
|
|
|
|
€ million
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
Exchange rate €/£
|
|
1.129
|
|
1.137
|
Net cash inflow from operating activities
|
|
262
|
|
262
|
Net cash outflow from investing activities
|
|
(31 )
|
|
(28 )
|
Debt service costs (interest paid, fees and repayments)
|
|
(126 )
|
|
(134 )
|
Interest received and other receipts
|
|
3
|
|
6
|
Free Cash Flow from continuing operations
|
|
108
|
|
106
|
Free Cash Flow from discontinuing operations
|
|
–
|
|
5
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
108
|
|
111
|
Dividend paid
|
|
(160 )
|
|
(139 )
|
Purchase of treasury shares and net movement on liquidity contract
|
|
(16 )
|
|
(2 )
|
ElecLink: project expenditure
|
|
(79 )
|
|
(140 )
|
Refinancing operations
|
|
(192 )
|
|
266
|
Sale of GB Railfreight Limited
|
|
–
|
|
(2 )
|
Sale of ferries
|
|
–
|
|
114
|
Use of Free Cash Flow
|
|
(447 )
|
|
97
|
(Decrease)/increase in cash in the period
|
|
(339 )
|
|
208
|
|
|
|
|
At €108 million in the first half of 2018, Free Cash Flow for continuing
activities has increased by €2 million compared to the same period in
2017 for the reasons set out above.
OTHER FINANCIAL INDICATORS
Financial covenants
Following the completion of the Group’s corporate reorganisation during
the first half of 2018 (see note A.1 to the consolidated financial
statements at 30 June 2018), the debt service cover ratio is now based
on the cash flows of the Eurotunnel Holding SAS sub-group of companies
only, being defined as their net operating cash flow less capital
expenditure and taxes compared to their debt service costs, calculated
on a rolling 12 month basis. The synthetic debt service cover ratio is
calculated on the same basis but using a hypothetical amortisation on
the Term Loan.
The ratios for the 12 months ending 30 June 2018 were 2.53 and 2.53
respectively and hence the financial covenants for the period were
respected.
Net debt to EBITDA ratio
The net debt to EBITDA ratio as defined by the Group in paragraph 2.1.4
of the 2017 Registration Document, is the ratio between consolidated
EBITDA and financial liabilities less the value of the inflation-linked
notes and cash and cash equivalents held by the Group. The Group does
not consider it appropriate to publish this ratio when calculated on the
basis of the activity of a six month period. At 31 December 2017, the
ratio was 7.1.
EBITDA to finance cost ratio
The ratio of the Group’s consolidated EBITDA to its finance costs
(excluding interest received and indexation) as defined in paragraph
2.1.4 of the 2017 Registration Document is 2.2 at 30 June 2018 (30 June
2017 restated: 2.2).
OUTLOOK
The Group's results for the first half of 2018 reflect the orientations
adopted within the framework of the strategic plan. They confirm the
robustness of its business model focused on sustainable growth in its
various business segments and on creating value for its shareholders.
The results of the Shuttle business, with traffic growth of between 2
and 3% and revenue increasing by 5%, reflect the strategy of optimising
profitability through active management of prices, for both the truck
and car activities.
This strategy, driven by an attractive commercial proposition based on
quality of service and the digitalisation of processes, is intended to
generate continuous growth in Tunnel traffic whilst optimising margins.
The Group’s investment policy serves this strategy and, such as with the
opening of the new Flexiplus lounge on the Folkestone terminal during
the first half of the year, the Group is continuing its targeted
investments aimed at reinforcing service quality and modernising its
infrastructure and equipment.
Despite the SNCF strike during the period, passenger high-speed train
traffic travelling through the Tunnel continued the growth seen in 2017,
and the launch in April 2018 of the new service between London and
Amsterdam confirms the potential for growth of the rail transport market
between the UK and the Continent over and above existing services and
destinations.
The Group remains very confident in the solidity of its Fixed Link
business and in its potential for growth. The Fixed Link continues to
be, and will increasingly assert itself as, the principle choice for
trade and movement of people between the UK and continental Europe.
The Group is closely following the negotiations on the exit of the
United Kingdom from the European Union, which, with the recent
publication of a white paper by the British Government, has entered an
intense phase in the run-up to the effective date of 29 March 2019.
Since 2016, the Group has been in constant contact with the French and
British authorities and other stakeholders so as to be informed of
potential changes to the framework for future cross-border controls and
the definition of technological options to facilitate them. As a private
company, manager of its own infrastructure and with 25 years of
experience in the management of change, the Group remains confident in
its ability – once the arrangements have been agreed between the
parties – to deliver the solutions required to enable it to guarantee
the fluidity of traffic through the Tunnel and to reinforce its position
as a vital link in the European economic landscape. It is to be
remembered that under the Treaty of Canterbury, the management of
frontiers is the joint responsibility of the two States.
Europorte continues its strategy of prioritising the profitability of
its operations and the quality of its services. Its performance in the
first half of the year, achieved despite the SNCF strikes, reinforces
the Group’s objective of creating value in rail freight in France
through managed growth and a high quality of service.
The ElecLink project is progressing normally and is in line with both
budget and timetable except for a small shift in the deployment in the
rail tunnel. The various studies and independent expert opinions
requested by the IGC in order to give authorisation for the installation
of the cable will be completed and delivered in the next few weeks. The
objective of a start of operations at the beginning of 2020 remains
valid.
Following the completion of its corporate reorganisation in April 2018,
the Group continues to work on the optimisation of its financing
structure in order to minimise, as market conditions allow, the cost of
its debt and to support its strategy to develop its core businesses of
infrastructure and transport activities. During the second half of 2018,
the Group intends to refinance the EASL external bank loan of £190
million.
With confidence in its future and in light of its first half results,
the Group confirms its financial objective as published in its 2017
Registration Document of a consolidated EBITDA of €545 million in 2018
(on the basis of an exchange rate of £1=€1.14 and the current scope of
consolidation)*.
The start of ElecLink operations in 2020 will enable a significant step
change in the Group’s profitability. In total, in the current context,
the Group believes it should exceed an EBITDA of €735 million (at
£1=€1.14) in 2022.*
The Group confirms its intention to continue with its policy of a
regular growth in dividend payments to shareholders with a target
increase per share of €0.05 per year.
RISKS
The main risks and uncertainties that the Group may face in the
remaining six months of the financial year are identified in the “Risks
and Controls” chapter (chapter 3) of the 2017 Registration Document,
which contains a detailed description of the risk factors to which the
Group is exposed. However, other risks, not identified at the date of
publication of this half-year report, may exist.
RELATED PARTIES
In the first half of 2018, the Group did not have any related parties
transactions as defined by IAS 24.
_____________________________
*These objectives are based on data, assumptions and
estimates that are considered to be reasonable. They take particular
account of the consequences of the geopolitical context but are however
liable to change or to be modified due to uncertainties related in
particular to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory
environment. Furthermore, the materialisation of certain risks as
described in chapter 3 “Risks and Controls” of the 2017 Registration
Document could have an impact on the Group’s activities and its capacity
to achieve its objectives. The Group does not therefore make any
commitments nor does it give any guarantee that the objectives will be
met, and the forward looking information contained in this chapter
cannot be used to make a forecast of results.
SUMMARY HALF-YEAR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
Note
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Revenue
|
|
D.1
|
|
510,373
|
|
496,993
|
|
1,032,978
|
Operating expenses
|
|
D.2
|
|
(145,128 )
|
|
(141,119 )
|
|
(278,184 )
|
Employee benefits expense
|
|
E
|
|
(115,169 )
|
|
(113,682 )
|
|
(228,550 )
|
Operating margin (EBITDA)
|
|
D.1
|
|
250,076
|
|
242,192
|
|
526,244
|
Depreciation
|
|
F
|
|
(77,353 )
|
|
(76,448 )
|
|
(152,590 )
|
Trading profit
|
|
|
|
172,723
|
|
165,744
|
|
373,654
|
Other operating income
|
|
D.3
|
|
663
|
|
696
|
|
1,289
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
D.3
|
|
(2,966 )
|
|
(6,205 )
|
|
(10,241 )
|
Operating profit
|
|
|
|
170,420
|
|
160,235
|
|
364,702
|
Finance income
|
|
G.2
|
|
859
|
|
565
|
|
1,808
|
Finance costs
|
|
G.2
|
|
(136,421 )
|
|
(134,438 )
|
|
(272,031 )
|
Net finance costs
|
|
|
|
(135,562 )
|
|
(133,873 )
|
|
(270,223 )
|
Other financial income
|
|
G.3
|
|
9,317
|
|
57,064
|
|
69,245
|
Other financial charges
|
|
G.3
|
|
(7,937 )
|
|
(47,291 )
|
|
(112,092 )
|
Pre-tax profit from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
36,238
|
|
36,135
|
|
51,632
|
Income tax expense of continuing operations
|
|
I.1
|
|
2,961
|
|
(5,939 )
|
|
56,534
|
Net profit from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
39,199
|
|
30,196
|
|
108,166
|
Net profit from discontinued operations
|
|
C.2
|
|
4
|
|
5,205
|
|
5,116
|
Net profit for the year
|
|
|
|
39,203
|
|
35,401
|
|
113,282
|
Net profit attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Group share
|
|
|
|
39,203
|
|
35,460
|
|
112,932
|
Minority interest share
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
(59 )
|
|
350
|
Earnings per share (€):
|
|
H.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share: Group share
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.21
|
Diluted earnings per share: Group share
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.21
|
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.06
|
|
0.20
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.06
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
Note
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Items that will never be reclassified to the income statement:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actuarial gains and losses on employee benefits
|
|
|
|
(21 )
|
|
(363 )
|
|
26,560
|
Related tax ,,
|
|
I
|
|
6
|
|
93
|
|
(300 )
|
Items that are or may be reclassified to the income statement:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange translation differences
|
|
|
|
(2,133 )
|
|
41,960
|
|
56,608
|
Hedging contracts: movement in market value and recycling of the
fair value on the partially terminated contracts
|
|
G.1
|
|
25,780
|
|
126,913
|
|
126,337
|
Related tax
|
|
I
|
|
(7,376 )
|
|
65,601
|
|
50,434
|
Net income recognised directly in equity
|
|
|
|
16,256
|
|
234,204
|
|
259,639
|
Profit for the period – Group share
|
|
|
|
39,203
|
|
35,460
|
|
112,932
|
Total comprehensive income – Group share
|
|
|
|
55,459
|
|
269,664
|
|
372,571
|
Total comprehensive (expense)/income – minority interest share
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
(59 )
|
|
650
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
|
|
|
55,459
|
|
269,605
|
|
373,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated
financial statements. The exchange rates used for the preparation of
these financial statements are set out in note B.2 below.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
€'000
|
|
Note
|
|
30 June
2018
|
|
31 December
2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
F
|
|
20,392
|
|
20,392
|
Intangible assets
|
|
F
|
|
119,955
|
|
119,955
|
Total intangible assets
|
|
|
|
140,347
|
|
140,347
|
Concession property, plant and equipment
|
|
F
|
|
5,960,681
|
|
6,013,175
|
Other property, plant and equipment
|
|
F
|
|
452,877
|
|
339,529
|
Total property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
6,413,558
|
|
6,352,704
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
I.2
|
|
218,371
|
|
217,420
|
Other financial assets
|
|
G.4
|
|
341,246
|
|
11,697
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
|
|
7,113,522
|
|
6,722,168
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
2,123
|
|
1,843
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
|
110,669
|
|
96,422
|
Other receivables
|
|
|
|
62,383
|
|
58,781
|
Other financial assets
|
|
G.4
|
|
199
|
|
–
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
274,297
|
|
612,533
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
449,671
|
|
769,579
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
7,563,193
|
|
7,491,747
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued share capital
|
|
H.1
|
|
220,000
|
|
220,000
|
Share premium account
|
|
|
|
1,711,796
|
|
1,711,796
|
Other reserves
|
|
H.4
|
|
(347,687 )
|
|
(286,106 )
|
Profit for the period
|
|
|
|
39,203
|
|
112,932
|
Cumulative translation reserve
|
|
|
|
290,257
|
|
292,390
|
Equity – Group share
|
|
|
|
1,913,569
|
|
2,051,012
|
Minority interest share
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
Total equity
|
|
|
|
1,913,569
|
|
2,051,012
|
Retirement benefit obligations
|
|
|
|
74,934
|
|
73,970
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
G
|
|
4,251,674
|
|
4,219,528
|
Other financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
41,646
|
|
52,078
|
Interest rate derivatives
|
|
G.1
|
|
718,726
|
|
716,371
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
5,086,980
|
|
5,061,947
|
Provisions
|
|
D.4
|
|
15,805
|
|
73,059
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
G
|
|
270,038
|
|
67,872
|
Other financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
4,820
|
|
6,885
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
|
206,730
|
|
197,925
|
Other payables
|
|
|
|
65,251
|
|
33,047
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
562,644
|
|
378,788
|
Total equity and liabilities
|
|
|
|
7,563,193
|
|
7,491,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated
financial statements. The exchange rates used for the preparation of
these financial statements are set out in note B.2 below.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
Issued
share
capital
|
|
Share
premium
account
|
|
* Consolid-
ated
reserves
|
|
Result
|
|
Cumulative
translation
reserve
|
|
Group
share
|
|
Minority
interests
|
|
Total
|
1 January 2017
|
|
220,000
|
|
1,711,796
|
|
(555,788 )
|
|
200,585
|
|
235,782
|
|
1,812,375
|
|
(650 )
|
|
1,811,725
|
Transfer to consolidated reserves
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
200,585
|
|
(200,585 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
Payment of dividend
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(139,005 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(139,005 )
|
|
–
|
|
(139,005 )
|
Share based payments
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
5,972
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
5,972
|
|
–
|
|
5,972
|
Acquisition/sale of treasury shares
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(901 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(901 )
|
|
–
|
|
(901 )
|
Result for the year
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
112,932
|
|
–
|
|
112,932
|
|
350
|
|
113,282
|
Minority interests
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
300
|
|
300
|
Profit/(loss) recorded directly in other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪ Actuarial gains and losses on employee benefits
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
26,560
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
26,560
|
|
–
|
|
26,560
|
▪ Related tax
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(300 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(300 )
|
|
–
|
|
(300 )
|
▪ Movement in fair value of hedging contracts
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
96,104
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
96,104
|
|
–
|
|
96,104
|
▪ Recycling of the fair value on the partially terminated hedging
contracts
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
30,233
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
30,233
|
|
–
|
|
30,233
|
▪ Related tax
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
50,434
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
50,434
|
|
–
|
|
50,434
|
▪ Foreign exchange translation differences
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
56,608
|
|
56,608
|
|
–
|
|
56,608
|
31 December 2017
|
|
220,000
|
|
1,711,796
|
|
(286,106 )
|
|
112,932
|
|
292,390
|
|
2,051,012
|
|
–
|
|
2,051,012
|
Transfer to consolidated reserves
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
112,932
|
|
(112,932 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
Impact of the first application of IFRS 9 (G.1)
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(25,901 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(25,901 )
|
|
–
|
|
(25,901 )
|
Related tax
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
3,448
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
3,448
|
|
–
|
|
3,448
|
Payment of dividend (H.4)
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(160,385 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(160,385 )
|
|
–
|
|
(160,385 )
|
Share based payments **
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
3,094
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
3,094
|
|
–
|
|
3,094
|
Acquisition/sale of treasury shares
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(13,158 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(13,158 )
|
|
–
|
|
(13,158 )
|
Result for the period
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
39,203
|
|
–
|
|
39,203
|
|
–
|
|
39,203
|
Profit/(loss) recorded directly in other comprehensive income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
▪ Actuarial gains and losses on employee benefits
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(21 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(21 )
|
|
–
|
|
(21 )
|
▪ Related tax
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
6
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
6
|
|
–
|
|
6
|
▪ Movement in fair value of hedging contracts (G.1)
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(2,635 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(2,635 )
|
|
–
|
|
(2,635 )
|
▪ Recycling of the fair value on the partially terminated hedging
contracts (G.1)
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
28,415
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
28,415
|
|
–
|
|
28,415
|
▪ Related tax
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(7,376 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(7,376 )
|
|
–
|
|
(7,376 )
|
▪ Foreign exchange translation differences
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(2,133 )
|
|
(2,133 )
|
|
–
|
|
(2,133 )
|
30 June 2018
|
|
220,000
|
|
1,711,796
|
|
(347,687 )
|
|
39,203
|
|
290,257
|
|
1,913,569
|
|
–
|
|
1,913,569
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* See note H.4 below.
** Of which €1,516,000 is in respect of free shares and
€1,578,000 is in respect of preference shares.
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated
financial statements. The exchange rates used for the preparation of
these financial statements are set out in note B.2 below.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
Note
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Operating margin (EBITDA) from continuing operations
|
|
D.1
|
|
250,076
|
|
242,192
|
|
526,244
|
Operating margin (EBITDA) from discontinued operations
|
|
C.2
|
|
(48 )
|
|
(531 )
|
|
(681 )
|
Exchange adjustment
|
|
*
|
|
(904 )
|
|
(2,216 )
|
|
(3,397 )
|
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
|
|
|
|
(279 )
|
|
124
|
|
153
|
(Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables
|
|
|
|
(11,023 )
|
|
(11,653 )
|
|
(3,106 )
|
Increase in trade and other payables
|
|
|
|
33,012
|
|
32,996
|
|
19,713
|
Net cash inflow from trading
|
|
|
|
270,834
|
|
260,912
|
|
538,926
|
Other operating cash flows
|
|
|
|
(3,297 )
|
|
(3,010 )
|
|
(5,302 )
|
Taxation paid
|
|
|
|
(5,373 )
|
|
4,136
|
|
(1,406 )
|
Net cash inflow from operating activities
|
|
|
|
262,164
|
|
262,038
|
|
532,218
|
Payments to acquire property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
(110,604 )
|
|
(167,691 )
|
|
(275,240 )
|
Sale of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
6
|
|
169
|
Purchase of shares
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
300
|
Sale of subsidiary
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
(2,338 )
|
|
(2,338 )
|
Net cash outflow from investing activities
|
|
|
|
(110,587 )
|
|
(170,023 )
|
|
(277,109 )
|
Dividend paid
|
|
|
|
(160,385 )
|
|
(139,005 )
|
|
(139,005 )
|
Exercise of stock options
|
|
|
|
2,922
|
|
1,735
|
|
2,365
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
(14,923 )
|
|
(3,698 )
|
|
(8,695 )
|
Liquidity contract (net)
|
|
|
|
(460 )
|
|
1,725
|
|
4,816
|
Cash received from loans
|
|
|
|
214,435
|
|
1,956,708
|
|
1,949,757
|
Fees paid on new loans
|
|
|
|
(1,622 )
|
|
(19,879 )
|
|
(25,177 )
|
Purchase of inflation-linked bonds
|
|
|
|
(405,028 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
Fees paid for partial termination of hedging contracts
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
(484,297 )
|
|
(481,982 )
|
Early repayment of loans
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
(1,351,030 )
|
|
(1,347,486 )
|
Cash received from redemption of floating rate notes
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
163,995
|
|
163,995
|
Fees paid on loans
|
|
|
|
(3,546 )
|
|
(3,435 )
|
|
(7,151 )
|
Interest paid on loans
|
|
|
|
(83,656 )
|
|
(77,639 )
|
|
(162,954 )
|
Interest paid on hedging instruments
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
(33,786 )
|
|
(33,703 )
|
Scheduled repayment of loans
|
|
|
|
(38,998 )
|
|
(18,681 )
|
|
(25,968 )
|
Cash received under finance leases
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
119,552
|
|
121,807
|
Interest received on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
938
|
|
563
|
|
2,641
|
Interest received on other financial assets
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
2,742
|
|
2,742
|
Net cash (outflow)/inflow from financing activities
|
|
**
|
|
(490,323 )
|
|
115,570
|
|
16,002
|
(Decrease)/increase in cash in the period
|
|
|
|
(338,746 )
|
|
207,585
|
|
271,111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* The adjustment relates to the restatement of elements of the
income statement at the exchange rate ruling at the period end.
** In 2017, the fees paid during the renegotiation of tranche
C totalling €25 million were recognised for €18 million as an adjustment
to the amount of the debt. The fees paid on the termination of the swaps
correspond to the fair value of the instruments (€502 million on the
transaction date) after taking into account the discount obtained from
the counterparties and the negotiation costs.
Movement during the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January
|
|
|
|
612,533
|
|
346,637
|
|
346,637
|
Effect of movement in exchange rate
|
|
|
|
471
|
|
(4,061 )
|
|
(5,395 )
|
(Decrease)/increase in cash in the period
|
|
|
|
(338,746 )
|
|
207,585
|
|
271,111
|
Increase/(decrease) in interest receivable in the period
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
(9 )
|
|
180
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the period end
|
|
|
|
274,297
|
|
550,152
|
|
612,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated
financial statements. The exchange rates used for the preparation of
these financial statements are set out in note B.2 below.
NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Getlink SE, formerly Groupe Eurotunnel SE, is the Group’s consolidating
entity. Its registered office is at 3 rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris, France
and its shares are listed on Euronext Paris and on NYSE Euronext London,
The term “Getlink SE” refers to the holding company which is governed by
French law. The term “Group” refers to Getlink SE and all its
subsidiaries.
The main activities of the Group are the design, financing, construction
and operation of the Fixed Link’s infrastructure and transport system in
accordance with the terms of the Concession (which will expire in 2086),
the rail freight activity of the Europorte segment as well as the
construction and operation (expected for the beginning of 2020) of the
1,000 MW electricity interconnector in the Tunnel by ElecLink. The
maritime activity was discontinued in 2015 (see note C.2 below).
The summary half-year consolidated financial statements for 2018 were
prepared under the responsibility of the Board of Directors at its
meeting held on 24 July 2018.
A. Important events
A.1 Internal legal reorganisation of the Group
On 23 April 2018, the Group finalised the implementation of its
corporate reorganisation. This internal reorganisation concerned its
main activity, that of the operation of the Fixed Link which is now in a
distinct sub-group, separate from other of the Group’s activities which
are managed and financed independently from the Fixed Link activity.
This releases Getlink SE from its commitments as a guarantor under the
Term Loan as described in section 8.1.4 of the 2017 Registration
Document and should also enable a more flexible funding structure to be
put in place in future that is more suitable for the Group’s development
needs.
The reorganisation involved the transfer of the companies in Getlink
SE’s Fixed Link sub-group (including the Concessionaires, France Manche
SA and Channel Tunnel Group Ltd) to Eurotunnel Holding SAS which is now
the new holding company for the Eurotunnel sub-group and the bearer of
the obligations under the Term Loan which previously resided with
Getlink SE.
This reorganisation forms part of the Group’s long-term strategy to
develop its core infrastructure and transport activities.
As this corporate reorganisation has only recently been put in place, it
is not reflected in the segment information in note D.1 of the
consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2018, but it will be
included in the annual consolidated financial statements to 31 December
2018.
A.2 Acquisition of inflation-indexed bonds
On 9 February 2018, Eurotunnel Agent Services Limited (an English
subsidiary of Getlink SE), completed the acquisition of the Channel Link
Enterprises Finance Plc (CLEF) G2 bonds held by FMS.
The G2 bonds, which have a nominal value of £150 million and are indexed
on UK inflation, were acquired for £359 million which was financed in
part by an external loan of £190 million and in part by the Group’s own
funds.
The G2 bonds have been recognised as “Other financial assets” at their
fair value at the date of acquisition of £302 million.
Information on the accounting treatment of the transaction is given in
note D.4 and G.4 to the notes to the consolidated financial statements
at 30 June 2018.
A.3 ElecLink
ElecLink’s construction works continued to progress as planned during
the period in terms of both cost and timetable. Investment in the
project during the first half of 2018 amounted to €116 million, bringing
the total investment since the Group took full control of ElecLink in
2016 to €355 million.
B. Principles of preparation, main accounting policies and
methods
B.1 Statement of compliance
The summary half-year consolidated financial statements have been
prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union and
applicable on that date. They have been prepared in accordance with IAS
34. Thus, they do not contain all the information required for complete
annual financial statements and must be read in conjunction with Getlink
SE’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December
2017.
B.2 Basis of preparation and presentation of the consolidated
financial statements
The summary half-year consolidated financial statements for Getlink SE
and its subsidiaries are prepared as at 30 June.
The summary half-year consolidated financial statements have been
prepared using the principles of currency conversion as defined in the
2017 annual financial statements as at 31 December 2017.
The average and closing exchange rates used in the preparation of the
2018 and 2017 half-year accounts and the 2017 annual accounts are as
follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€/£
|
|
30 June 2018
|
|
30 June 2017
|
|
31 December 2017
|
Closing rate
|
|
1.129
|
|
1.137
|
|
1.127
|
Average rate
|
|
1.136
|
|
1.161
|
|
1.140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
B.3 Changes in accounting standards as at 30 June 2018
The standards and interpretations used and described in the annual
financial statements as at 31 December 2017 have been supplemented by
the standards, amendments and interpretations whose application is
mandatory for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2018.
B.3.1 Texts adopted by the European Union whose application is
compulsory
The texts adopted by the European Union, the application of which is
compulsory for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2018, are
as follows:
-
IFRS 15 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” and its amendments;
-
IFRS 9 “Financial Instruments”;
-
amendments to IFRS 4 “Application of IFRS 9 and IFRS 4”;
-
amendments to IFRS 2 “Classification and measurement of share-based
payment transactions”;
-
IAS 40 “Transfers of investment property”; and
-
interpretation IFRIC 22 “Foreign Currency Transactions and Advance
Consideration”.
The impact of the first-time application of IFRS 9 is set out in note
G.1 below. The application of other texts has not had a significant
impact on the Group's consolidated financial statements.
B.3.2 Texts adopted by the European Union but not yet mandatory
IFRS 16 “Leases” will be mandatory for financial years beginning on or
after 1 January 2019. Under this standard, all leases other than
short-term leases and those for low-value assets must be recognised in
the lessee’s statement of financial position, in the form of a
right-of-use asset and in consideration of a financial debt. The Group
currently presents operating leases off-balance sheet. The analysis of
the potential impact of this standard, which mainly concerns the
Europorte segment, is currently being finalised.
The Group does not intend to apply this standard in advance.
B.3.3 Other texts and amendments published by the IASB but not
approved by the European Union
The following texts concerning accounting rules and methods specifically
applied by the Group have not yet been approved by the European Union:
-
interpretation IFRIC 23 “Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments”;
-
amendments to IAS 28 “Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint
Ventures”;
-
amendments to IAS 19 “Defined Benefit Plans: Plan Amendment,
Curtailment or Settlement”; and
-
amendments to IFRS 10 and IAS 28 “Sales or contributions of assets
between an investor and its associate/ joint venture”.
The potential impact of these other texts will be assessed by the Group
in subsequent years.
B.4 Use of estimates and judgements
The preparation of the consolidated financial statements requires
estimates and assumptions to be made that affect the reported amounts of
assets and liabilities and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses
for the period. The Group’s management and Board of Directors
periodically review its valuations and estimates based on their
experience and various other factors considered relevant for the
determination of reasonable and appropriate estimates of the assets’ and
liabilities’ carrying value. Accordingly, the estimates underlying the
preparation of half-year consolidated financial statements to 30 June
2018 have been established in the context of the decision by the UK to
leave the European Union as described below. Depending on the evolution
of these assumptions, actual results may differ from current estimates.
The use of estimations concerns mainly the valuation of intangible and
tangible property, plant and equipment (see note F), the evaluation of
the Group’s deferred tax situation (note I), the valuation of the
Group’s retirement liabilities and certain elements of the valuation of
financial assets and liabilities (note G.5).
Brexit: the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union
Following the UK's decision to leave the European Union on 23 June 2016,
formal negotiations between the UK government and the European
Commission on the terms and mechanisms of the exit which started on 19
June 2017, entered the second phase in December 2017 and are continuing
as of the closing date of these accounts.
During the first half of 2018, the Group has not noted any significant
impact of this decision on its business but continues its process of
active monitoring and detailed follow-up of potential risks that may
arise.
The Group has taken account of this situation in the determination of
the principal estimates and assumptions used in the preparation of its
consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2018 as set out above.
B.5 Seasonal variations
The revenue and the trading result generated in each reporting period
are subject to seasonal variations over the year, in particular for the
Passenger Shuttle’s car activity during the peak summer season.
Therefore the results for the first half of the year cannot be
extrapolated to the full year.
C. Scope of consolidation
C.1 Changes in the scope of consolidation
The scope of consolidation at 30 June 2018 is the same as that at 31
December 2017.
C.2 Assets held for sale and discontinued operations
The net result per discontinued activity is as below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Maritime segment
|
|
4
|
|
2,316
|
|
2,230
|
GB Railfreight Limited
|
|
–
|
|
2,889
|
|
2,886
|
Net result from discontinued activities
|
|
4
|
|
5,205
|
|
5,116
|
Earnings per share from discontinued activities (€):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
–
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
Diluted
|
|
–
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maritime segment MyFerryLink
The Group has applied IFRS 5 “Non-Current Assets Held for Sale and
Discontinued Operations” to its maritime segment since the ending of its
maritime activity in the second half of 2015. In 2017, the Group sold
its three ferries.
The Group is the subject of a number of legal claims following the
cessation of its maritime activity for which provision has been made
amounting to €11 million as at 30 June 2018.
Maritime segment’s income statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Operating costs
|
|
(48 )
|
|
(531 )
|
|
(681 )
|
Operating margin (EBITDA)
|
|
(48 )
|
|
(531 )
|
|
(681 )
|
Other operating income/(charges)
|
|
48
|
|
2,847
|
|
2,911
|
Operating profit/(loss)
|
|
–
|
|
2,316
|
|
2,230
|
Net financial income/(charges)
|
|
4
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
Pre-tax profit/(loss)
|
|
4
|
|
2,316
|
|
2,230
|
Deferred tax
|
|
–
|
|
15,790
|
|
15,790
|
Income tax expense
|
|
–
|
|
(15,790 )
|
|
(15,790 )
|
Net profit/(loss)
|
|
4
|
|
2,316
|
|
2,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maritime segment’s cash flow statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Net cash flow from operating activities
|
|
(17 )
|
|
(331 )
|
|
(13,371 )
|
Net cash flow from investing activities
|
|
12
|
|
–
|
|
75
|
Net cash flow from financing activities
|
|
–
|
|
119,552
|
|
121,807
|
Increase/(decrease) in cash in year
|
|
(5 )
|
|
119,221
|
|
108,511
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GB Railfreight Limited
In the first half of 2017, the Group recorded an income of €2.9 million
in relation to the final price adjustment following the sale of its
subsidiary GB Railfreight Limited on 15 November 2016.
D. Operating data
D.1 Segment information
As explained in note A.1 above, the Group put in place a new corporate
structure during the first half of 2018, which splits the old “Fixed
Link” segment into two new segments: “Eurotunnel” and “Getlink”. The
Group is therefore now organised around the following four sectors,
which correspond to the internal information reviewed and used by the
main operational decision makers (the Executive Committee):
-
the “Eurotunnel” segment, which includes the Concessionaires’ of the
cross-Channel Fixed Link and their subsidiaries,
-
the “Europorte” segment, the main activity of which is that of rail
freight operator,
-
the “ElecLink” segment, whose activity is the construction and
operation of a 1,000 MW electricity interconnector running through the
Channel Tunnel, and
-
the “Getlink” segment which includes the Group’s corporate services
and which, since the Group’s corporate reorganisation, is reported
separately from the Eurotunnel segment.
As the new organisation has only recently been put in place, the
separation between the Eurotunnel and Getlink segments is not presented
in this note which uses the old segmentation that regroups Eurotunnel
and Getlink in the Fixed Link segment. The new organisation will be
reflected in the annual consolidated financial statements to 31 December
2018.
Information by segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
Fixed
Link
|
|
Europorte
|
|
ElecLink
|
|
Consolidation
adjustments
|
|
Total of
continuing
operations
|
|
Discontinued
operations*
|
|
Total
|
At 30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
450,604
|
|
59,769
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
510,373
|
|
–
|
|
510,373
|
EBITDA
|
|
248,465
|
|
3,813
|
|
(926)
|
|
(1,276)
|
|
250,076
|
|
–
|
|
250,076
|
Trading profit/(loss)
|
|
173,997
|
|
948
|
|
(946)
|
|
(1,276)
|
|
172,723
|
|
–
|
|
172,723
|
Pre-tax result of continuing operations
|
|
38,951
|
|
993
|
|
(2,430)
|
|
(1,276)
|
|
36,238
|
|
–
|
|
36,238
|
Net consolidated result
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39,199
|
|
4
|
|
39,203
|
Investment in property, plant and equipment
|
|
24,238
|
|
943
|
|
115,816
|
|
(1,272)
|
|
139,725
|
|
–
|
|
139,725
|
Property, plant and equipment (intangible and tangible)
|
|
5,964,018
|
|
78,907
|
|
511,614
|
|
(634)
|
|
6,553,905
|
|
–
|
|
6,553,905
|
External financial liabilities
|
|
4,508,641
|
|
13,071
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
4,521,712
|
|
–
|
|
4,521,712
|
At 30 June 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
437,773
|
|
59,220
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
496,993
|
|
–
|
|
496,993
|
EBITDA
|
|
241,388
|
|
2,634
|
|
(1,397)
|
|
(433)
|
|
242,192
|
|
–
|
|
242,192
|
Trading profit/(loss)
|
|
167,902
|
|
(317)
|
|
(1,408)
|
|
(433)
|
|
165,744
|
|
–
|
|
165,744
|
Pre-tax result of continuing operations
|
|
35,741
|
|
18
|
|
(2,088)
|
|
2,464
|
|
36,135
|
|
–
|
|
36,135
|
Net consolidated result
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,196
|
|
5,205
|
|
35,401
|
Investment in property, plant and equipment
|
|
24,716
|
|
1,281
|
|
136,572
|
|
2,464
|
|
165,033
|
|
–
|
|
165,033
|
Property, plant and equipment (intangible and tangible)
|
|
6,039,721
|
|
81,480
|
|
330,977
|
|
2,397
|
|
6,454,575
|
|
–
|
|
6,454,575
|
External financial liabilities
|
|
4,272,350
|
|
14,072
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
4,286,422
|
|
–
|
|
4,286,422
|
At 31 December 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
914,531
|
|
118,447
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
1,032,978
|
|
–
|
|
1,032,978
|
EBITDA
|
|
522,058
|
|
5,939
|
|
(800)
|
|
(953)
|
|
526,244
|
|
–
|
|
526,244
|
Trading profit/(loss)
|
|
375,423
|
|
12
|
|
(828)
|
|
(953)
|
|
373,654
|
|
–
|
|
373,654
|
Pre-tax result of continuing operations
|
|
53,936
|
|
325
|
|
(3,329)
|
|
700
|
|
51,632
|
|
–
|
|
51,632
|
Net consolidated result
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
108,166
|
|
5,116
|
|
113,282
|
Investment in property, plant and equipment
|
|
76,913
|
|
3,648
|
|
180,964
|
|
705
|
|
262,230
|
|
–
|
|
262,230
|
Property, plant and equipment (intangible and tangible)
|
|
6,015,767
|
|
80,829
|
|
395,817
|
|
638
|
|
6,493,051
|
|
–
|
|
6,493,051
|
External financial liabilities
|
|
4,273,823
|
|
13,577
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
4,287,400
|
|
–
|
|
4,287,400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* See note C.2 above.
D.2 Operating costs
Operating costs are analysed as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Operations and maintenance: subcontracting and spares
|
|
54,470
|
|
51,060
|
|
104,782
|
Electricity
|
|
14,037
|
|
14,349
|
|
30,086
|
Cost of sales and commercial costs
|
|
9,637
|
|
9,940
|
|
16,349
|
Regulatory costs, insurance and local taxes
|
|
25,040
|
|
22,960
|
|
40,040
|
General overheads and centralised costs
|
|
8,747
|
|
8,872
|
|
20,166
|
Sub-total Fixed Link
|
|
111,931
|
|
107,181
|
|
211,423
|
Europorte
|
|
32,619
|
|
33,029
|
|
66,252
|
ElecLink
|
|
578
|
|
909
|
|
509
|
Total
|
|
145,128
|
|
141,119
|
|
278,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D.3 Other operating income and (expenses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Other operating income
|
|
663
|
|
696
|
|
1,289
|
Sub-total other operating income
|
|
663
|
|
696
|
|
1,289
|
Net loss on disposal or write-off of assets
|
|
(2,196 )
|
|
(1,419 )
|
|
(4,733 )
|
Other
|
|
(770 )
|
|
(4,786 )
|
|
(5,508 )
|
Sub-total other operating expenses
|
|
(2,966 )
|
|
(6,205 )
|
|
(10,241 )
|
Total
|
|
(2,303 )
|
|
(5,509 )
|
|
(8,952 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
D.4 Provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
1 January
2018
|
|
Charge to
income
statement
|
|
Release of
unspent
provisions
|
|
Provisions
utilised
|
|
30 June
2018
|
Continuing activities
|
|
61,059
|
|
165
|
|
(2,174 )
|
|
(54,443 )
|
|
4,607
|
Discontinued maritime activity
(see note C.2)
|
|
12,000
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
(802 )
|
|
11,198
|
Total
|
|
73,059
|
|
165
|
|
(2,174 )
|
|
(55,245 )
|
|
15,805
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The provision of £48 million, which was recorded in 2017 in respect of
the indemnity to be paid as part of the acquisition of the
inflation-linked bonds, was released in the first half of 2018 following
its payment in February 2018 (see note A.2 above).
E. Personnel expenses and benefits
Share-based payments
E.1 Free share plans with no performance conditions
Following the approval by the general meeting of shareholders on 18
April 2018 of the plan to issue existing free shares, Getlink SE’s Board
of Directors decided on 18 April 2018 to grant a total of 348,700
Getlink SE ordinary shares (100 shares per employee) to all employees of
Getlink SE and its related companies with the exception of executive and
corporate officers of Getlink SE. The vesting period for these shares is
one year and is followed by a three-year lock-up period.
During the first half of 2018, 122,600 free shares issued in 2014 and
237,975 free shares issued in 2017 were acquired by employees.
Movements on the free share plans
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
In issue at 1 January
|
|
573,075
|
|
954,550
|
Granted during the period
|
|
348,700
|
|
253,800
|
Renounced during the period
|
|
(9,100 )
|
|
(54,175 )
|
Acquired during the period
|
|
(360,575 )
|
|
(581,100 )
|
In issue at the end of the period
|
|
552,100
|
|
573,075
|
|
|
|
|
Assumptions used for the fair value measurement on the grant date
|
|
|
|
Year of grant
|
|
2018
|
Fair value of free shares on grant date (€)
|
|
10.82
|
Share price on grant date (€)
|
|
11.55
|
Number of beneficiaries
|
|
3,487
|
Risk-free interest rate (based on government bonds):
|
|
|
1 year
|
|
-0.46 %
|
4 years
|
|
-0.04 %
|
|
|
E.2 Preference shares convertible into ordinary shares subject
to performance conditions
On 18 April 2018, the general meeting of shareholders authorised the
Board of Directors to grant to executives and senior staff of Getlink SE
and its subsidiaries preference shares (class D shares) with a nominal
value of €0.01 each with no voting rights which are convertible into
Getlink SE ordinary shares subject to performance conditions at the end
of a three-year period. The total number of preference shares may not
give the right to more than 1,500,000 ordinary shares of a nominal value
of €0.40 each. Under this scheme, the Board approved on 18 April 2018
the grant of 1,500 preference shares, each convertible at the end of the
period into a maximum of 1,000 ordinary shares.
Information on the preference share plans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of grant /
main staff concerned
|
|
Number
of shares
|
|
Conditions for acquiring rights
|
|
Vesting
period
|
Preference shares granted to
key executives and senior staff on
18 April 2018 (D shares)
|
|
1,500
|
|
Staff must remain as employees of the Group.
Internal
performance condition for 50% of the attributable volume: based on
the Group's long-term economic performance measured by reference to
the average rate of achievement of the EBITDA targets announced to
the market for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020.
External
performance condition (TSR) for 40% of the attributable volume:
based on the stock market performance of the Getlink SE share
compared to the performance of the GPR Getlink SE index (dividends
included) over a 3-year period.
CSR internal performance
condition for 10% of attributable volume: based on the performance
of the 2020 Composite CSR index.
|
|
3 years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assumptions used for the fair value measurement of preference shares
on the grant date
The fair value on grant date of the rights granted to staff as part of
the plan was calculated by using the Monte Carlo valuation model. The
assumptions used to measure the fair value of the plan on grant date
were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
D shares
|
Fair value on grant date (€)
|
|
7.69
|
Share price on grant date (€)
|
|
11.55
|
Number of beneficiaries
|
|
53
|
Risk-free interest rate (based on government bonds):
|
|
|
1 year
|
|
-0.32 %
|
2 years
|
|
-0.20 %
|
3 years
|
|
0.08 %
|
|
|
E.3 Charges to income statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Free shares with no performance conditions
|
|
1,551
|
|
2,250
|
|
3,731
|
Preference shares and free shares
with performance conditions
|
|
1,492
|
|
894
|
|
2,028
|
Total
|
|
3,043
|
|
3,144
|
|
5,759
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
F. Intangible and tangible property, plant and equipment
The goodwill of €20,392,000 was recorded as part of the acquisition of
ElecLink in 2016.
Other property, plant and equipment consists mainly of the Europorte
subsidiaries’ rolling stock fleet and ElecLink’s construction works.
Fixed asset additions during the first half of 2018 relate mainly to
construction works on the ElecLink project.
The Group has not identified any indication of impairment in either the
tangible or intangible assets of its Eurotunnel or Europorte activities
or of the ElecLink project.
G. Financing and financial instruments
G.1 Financial liabilities
The movements in financial liabilities during the period were as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
31
December
2017
published
|
|
31
December
2017
restated*
|
|
Adjustment
IFRS 9**
|
|
Reclass-
ification
|
|
Drawdown
|
|
Repayment
|
|
Interest,
indexation
and fees
|
|
30 June
2018
|
Term Loan
|
|
4,206,973
|
|
4,209,860
|
|
25,929
|
|
(23,738 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
27,598
|
|
4,239,649
|
Europorte loans
|
|
12,555
|
|
12,555
|
|
–
|
|
(530 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
12,025
|
Total non-current
financial liabilities
|
|
4,219,528
|
|
4,222,415
|
|
25,929
|
|
(24,268 )
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
27,598
|
|
4,251,674
|
Term Loan
|
|
61,766
|
|
61,814
|
|
–
|
|
23,738
|
|
–
|
|
(38,492 )
|
|
944
|
|
48,004
|
EASL loan
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
214,435
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
214,435
|
Europorte loans
|
|
1,022
|
|
1,022
|
|
–
|
|
530
|
|
–
|
|
(506 )
|
|
–
|
|
1,046
|
Accrued interest on loans
|
|
5,084
|
|
5,088
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
1,465
|
|
6,553
|
Total current
financial liabilities
|
|
67,872
|
|
67,924
|
|
–
|
|
24,268
|
|
214,435
|
|
(38,998 )
|
|
2,409
|
|
270,038
|
Total
|
|
4,287,400
|
|
4,290,339
|
|
25,929
|
|
–
|
|
214,435
|
|
(38,998 )
|
|
30,007
|
|
4,521,712
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* The financial liabilities at 31 December 2017 (calculated at
the year-end exchange rate of £1=€1.127) have been recalculated at the
exchange rate at 30 June 2018 (£1=€1.129) in order to facilitate
comparison.
** Amount at the exchange rate on 30 June 2018.
Adjustment relating to IFRS 9 : Financial Instruments
IFRS 9, which is applicable from 1 January 2018, establishes new
principles for the classification and measurement of financial assets
and liabilities and notably modifies the treatment of debt
restructurings which renegotiate debt.
The renegotiation of the A tranches of the Term Loan in December 2015 is
the only one of the Group’s transactions which requires retreatment in
accordance with IFRS 9. In accordance with IAS 39, the debt was
maintained in the balance sheet with an adjustment of the effective
interest rate and the spreading of the cash flow differential over the
residual maturity of the debt. In accordance with IFRS 9, this
difference is now recognised in the income statement as at the
renegotiation date.
Application of IFRS 9 is retrospective, by recognising the cumulative
transition effect as an adjustment to opening debt and equity at 1
January 2018. As a consequence, the restatement has the effect of
increasing the carrying value of the Group’s financial liabilities by
approximately €26 million at 1 January 2018 through a reduction in
opening retained earnings.
The other changes made by this new standard, in particular as regards
the impairment of trade receivables and the treatment of hedging
contracts, did not have a significant impact on the Group's consolidated
financial statements as of 30 June 2018.
EASL loan
The line “EASL” loan in the table above of €214 million at 30 June 2018
corresponds to a bank loan of €190 million taken out by the English
Getlink SE subsidiary, Eurotunnel Agent Services Limited, as part of the
transaction completed on 9 February 2018 to acquire the G2 loans (see
note A.2 above).
This loan bears a variable rate of interest, initially at LIBOR +1% with
a progressively increasing margin to 3% at its final maturity on 30
November 2018.
Hedging instruments
In 2007, the Group put in place hedging contracts in place to cover its
floating rate loans (tranches C1 and C2) in the form of swaps for the
same duration and for the same value (EURIBOR against a fixed rate of
4.90% and LIBOR against a fixed rate of 5.26%). The nominal value of
hedging swap is €953 million and £350 million.
These derivatives were partially terminated as part of the refinancing
of tranche C in June 2017 as set out in note G.1.1.a) of the Group’s
annual consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2017.
These derivatives have been measured at their fair value as a liability
on the statement of financial position as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
31 December
2017
|
|
* Changes in
market value
|
|
Exchange
difference
|
|
30 June
2018
|
Contracts in euros
|
|
503,517
|
|
17,845
|
|
–
|
|
521,362
|
Contracts in sterling
|
|
212,854
|
|
(15,774 )
|
|
284
|
|
197,364
|
Total
|
|
716,371
|
|
2,071
|
|
284
|
|
718,726
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Recorded directly in equity.
The amount of negative reserves for hedging instruments changed as
follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
31 December
2017
|
|
Recycling of
partial
termination
June
2017
|
|
Changes in
market value
|
|
Exchange
difference
|
|
30 June
2018
|
Contracts in euros
|
|
796,458
|
|
(20,797 )
|
|
17,845
|
|
–
|
|
793,506
|
Contracts in sterling
|
|
386,190
|
|
(7,618 )
|
|
(15,774 )
|
|
564
|
|
363,362
|
Total
|
|
1,182,648
|
|
(28,415 )
|
|
2,071
|
|
564
|
|
1,156,868
These derivatives generated a net charge to the income statement of €28
million for the first half of 2018 (€34 million for the first half of
2017).
G.2 Net finance costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Finance income
|
|
859
|
|
565
|
|
1,808
|
Total finance income
|
|
859
|
|
565
|
|
1,808
|
Interest on loans before hedging
|
|
(85,687 )
|
|
(80,205 )
|
|
(163,761 )
|
Interest on hedging instruments
|
|
–
|
|
(33,740 )
|
|
(31,706 )
|
Amortisation of hedging costs
|
|
(28,415 )
|
|
–
|
|
(30,326 )
|
Capitalisation of interest on the ElecLink project
|
|
6,370
|
|
5,114
|
|
9,444
|
Effective rate adjustment
|
|
(3,742 )
|
|
(3,519 )
|
|
(7,715 )
|
Sub-total
|
|
(111,474 )
|
|
(112,350 )
|
|
(224,064 )
|
Inflation indexation of the nominal
|
|
(24,947 )
|
|
(22,088 )
|
|
(47,967 )
|
Total finance costs after hedging
|
|
(136,421 )
|
|
(134,438 )
|
|
(272,031 )
|
Total net finance costs after hedging
|
|
(135,562 )
|
|
(133,873 )
|
|
(270,223 )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The inflation indexation of the loan principal estimated at 30 June 2018
reflects the estimated effect of annual French and British inflation
rates on the principal amount of the A tranches of the Term Loan as
described in note G.1.1.b) of the annual consolidated financial
statements at 31 December 2017.
G.3 Other financial income and (charges)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Financial income arising from financial transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discount realised on the partial termination of the hedging contracts
|
|
–
|
|
15,473
|
|
15,304
|
Remaining discount on the floating rate notes held by the Group
|
|
–
|
|
14,316
|
|
14,057
|
Sub-total
|
|
–
|
|
29,789
|
|
29,361
|
Unrealised exchange gains *
|
|
3,293
|
|
20,320
|
|
27,164
|
Interest received on bonds owned by the Group
|
|
4,124
|
|
2,655
|
|
2,607
|
Other exchange gains
|
|
1,762
|
|
4,275
|
|
9,042
|
Other
|
|
138
|
|
25
|
|
1,071
|
Other financial income
|
|
9,317
|
|
57,064
|
|
69,245
|
Financial charges arising from financial transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unamortised costs on the old C1 and C2 tranches
|
|
–
|
|
(20,663 )
|
|
(20,547 )
|
Costs of the operation
|
|
(7 )
|
|
(7,071 )
|
|
(7,361 )
|
Cost of the partial termination of the hedging contracts
|
|
–
|
|
(3,371 )
|
|
(3,344 )
|
Cost of acquisition of bonds (see note A.2)
|
|
(2,779 )
|
|
–
|
|
(54,720 )
|
Sub-total
|
|
(2,786 )
|
|
(31,105 )
|
|
(85,972 )
|
Unrealised exchange losses *
|
|
(3,710 )
|
|
(11,540 )
|
|
(15,510 )
|
Other exchange losses
|
|
(1,422 )
|
|
(4,628 )
|
|
(10,575 )
|
Other
|
|
(19 )
|
|
(18 )
|
|
(35 )
|
Other financial charges
|
|
(7,937 )
|
|
(47,291 )
|
|
(112,092 )
|
Total
|
|
1,380
|
|
9,773
|
|
(42,847 )
|
Of which net unrealised exchange (losses)/gains
|
|
(417 )
|
|
8,780
|
|
11,654
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Mainly arising from the re-evaluation of intra-group debtors
and creditors.
G.4 Other financial assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
31 June
2018
|
|
31 December
2017
|
Inflation-linked bonds (see note G.1)
|
|
336,429
|
|
–
|
Other
|
|
4,817
|
|
11,697
|
Total non-current
|
|
341,246
|
|
11,697
|
Accrued interest on bonds
|
|
199
|
|
–
|
Total current
|
|
199
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of inflation-linked bonds
As mentioned in notes A.2 and G.1 above, on 9 February 2018 Eurotunnel
Agent Services Limited (an English subsidiary of Getlink SE) completed
the acquisition of the CLEF inflation-linked bonds held by FMS.
The G2 bonds have been recorded at their fair value at the date of
acquisition of €302 million. The fair value of these bonds on the date
of their acquisition was determined by the Group using its own financial
model and corroborated by estimates provided by an external expert.
The bonds, which have a nominal value of €150 million and are indexed on
UK inflation, correspond to the securitisation of tranche A2 of the
Group’s debt and have the same characteristics in terms of interest and
maturity as the A2 tranche (see note G.1 to the Group’s annual financial
statements at 31 December 2017).
The difference of £49 million between the fair value of the bonds at
their acquisition date and their purchase price, which corresponds to
the indemnity paid in respect of a contribution to the fees incurred by
FMS, has been recorded in the income statement in the first half of 2018
under “Other financial charges”. The provision of £48 million recorded
at 31 December 2017 in respect of this indemnity was released on the
acquisition of the G2 bonds (see note D.4 above).
The difference between the fair value of the G2 bonds at their
acquisition date and their nominal value indexed at the same date will
be amortised to the income statement over the remaining term until their
final maturity.
G.5 Matrix of class of financial instrument and recognition
categories and fair value
The table below presents the carrying amount and fair value of financial
instruments. The different levels of fair value are defined in note G.7
to the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2017.
At 30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
|
|
Carrying amount
|
|
Fair value
|
Class of financial instrument
|
|
Note
|
|
Assets at
fair value
through
profit
and
loss
|
|
Financial
assets at
fair value
through
equity
|
|
Securities
at
amortised
cost
|
|
Loans
and
receivables
|
|
Hedging
instruments
|
|
Liabilities
at
amortised
cost
|
|
Total net
carrying
value
|
|
Level
1
|
|
Level
2
|
|
Level
3
|
|
Total
|
Financial assets measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-current
financial assets
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
Financial assets not measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current and non-current financial assets
|
|
G.4
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
341,445
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
341,445
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
337,273
|
|
337,273
|
Trade receivables
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
110,669
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
110,669
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
274,297
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
274,297
|
|
274,297
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
274,297
|
Financial liabilities measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest rate derivatives
|
|
G.1
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
718,726
|
|
–
|
|
718,726
|
|
–
|
|
718,726
|
|
–
|
|
718,726
|
Financial liabilities not measured at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial liabilities
|
|
G.1
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
4,521,712
|
|
4,521,712
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
5,529,329
|
|
5,529,329
|
Other financial liabilities
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
46,466
|
|
46,466
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
Trade payables
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
206,730
|
|
206,730
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June 2018, information relating to the fair value of the financial
liabilities remains as described in note G.6 to the annual consolidated
financial statements at 31 December 2017 and taking into account the
evolution of the yield curve at 30 June 2018.
H. Share capital and earnings per share
H.1 Changes in share capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
€
|
|
30 June
2018
|
|
31 December
2017
|
550,000,000 fully paid-up ordinary shares each with a nominal value
of €0.40
|
|
220,000,000.00
|
|
220,000,000.00
|
Category B fully paid-up preference shares each with a nominal value
of €0.01
|
|
0.28
|
|
2.78
|
Category C fully paid-up preference shares each with a nominal value
of €0.01
|
|
6.92
|
|
6.92
|
Total
|
|
220,000,007.20
|
|
220,000,009.70
|
|
|
|
|
During the first half of 2018, 250 category B preference shares issued
under the 2014 programme of preference shares convertible into ordinary
shares were cancelled.
The programmes of preference shares convertible into ordinary shares are
described in note E.5 to the consolidated financial statements at 31
December 2017.
H.2 Treasury shares
The movements in the number of own shares held during the period were as
follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share buyback
programme
|
|
Liquidity
contract
|
|
Total
|
|
At 1 January 2018
|
|
15,499,726
|
|
280,000
|
|
15,779,726
|
|
Share buyback programme
|
|
1,290,000
|
|
–
|
|
1,290,000
|
|
Shares transferred to staff (free share scheme)
|
|
(1,468,150 )
|
|
–
|
|
(1,468,150 )
|
|
Exercise of stock options
|
|
(340,250 )
|
|
–
|
|
(340,250 )
|
|
Net purchase/(sale) under liquidity contract
|
|
–
|
|
51,848
|
|
51,848
|
|
At 30 Jun 2018
|
|
14,981,326
|
|
331,848
|
|
15,313,174
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury shares held as part of the share buyback programme renewed by
the general meeting of shareholders and implemented by decision of the
Board of Directors on 18 April 2018 are allocated, in particular, to
cover share option plans and the grant of free shares, as approved by
the general meetings of shareholders in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015,
2016, 2017 and 2018.
H.3 Earnings per share
H.3.1 Number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Weighted average number:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
– of issued ordinary shares
|
|
550,000,000
|
|
550,000,000
|
|
550,000,000
|
– of treasury shares
|
|
(15,870,291 )
|
|
(16,076,590 )
|
|
(15,806,980 )
|
Number of shares used to calculate the result per share (A)
|
|
534,129,709
|
|
533,923,410
|
|
534,193,020
|
– effect of share options
|
|
371,498
|
|
446,694
|
|
447,642
|
– effect of free shares
|
|
2,913,188
|
|
3,191,971
|
|
3,072,091
|
– effect of preference shares
|
|
1,118,774
|
|
1,063,055
|
|
1,303,457
|
Potential number of ordinary shares (B)
|
|
4,403,460
|
|
4,701,720
|
|
4,823,190
|
Number of shares used to calculate the diluted result per share
(A+B)
|
|
538,533,169
|
|
538,625,130
|
|
539,016,210
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The calculations were made on the following bases:
-
on the assumption of the exercise of all the options issued and still
in issue at 30 June 2018. The exercise of these options is conditional
on the criteria described in note E.5.1 to the consolidated financial
statements at 31 December 2017;
-
on the assumption of the acquisition of all the free shares allocated
to staff. During the first half of 2018, 360,575 of the free shares
issued in 2014 and 2017 were acquired by staff and 348,700 new free
shares were granted (see note E.1 above). Details of free shares are
given in note E.5.2 to the consolidated financial statements at 31
December 2017; and
-
on the assumption of the acquisition of all the preference shares
allocated to staff and still in issue at 30 June 2018. Conversion of
these preference shares is subject to achieving certain targets and
remaining in the Group’s employment as described in note E.5.3 to the
consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2017.
H.3.2 Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Group share: profit/(loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net result (€’000) (C)
|
|
39,203
|
|
35,460
|
|
112,932
|
Basic earnings per share (€) (C/A)
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.21
|
Diluted earnings per share (€) (C/(A+B))
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.21
|
Continuing operations: profit/(loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net result (€’000) (D)
|
|
39,199
|
|
30,196
|
|
108,166
|
Basic earnings per share (€) (D/A)
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.06
|
|
0.20
|
Diluted earnings per share (€) (D/(A+B))
|
|
0.07
|
|
0.06
|
|
0.20
|
Discontinued operations: profit/(loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net result (€’000) (E)
|
|
4
|
|
5,205
|
|
5,116
|
Basic earnings per share (€) (E/A)
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
Diluted earnings per share (€) (E/(A+B))
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.01
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
H.4 Detail of consolidated reserves by origin
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
30 June
2018
|
|
31 December
2017
|
Hedging contracts
|
|
(1,156,868 )
|
|
(1,182,648 )
|
Share options, free and preference shares and treasury shares
|
|
(106,078 )
|
|
(96,011 )
|
Retirement liability
|
|
(28,060 )
|
|
(28,039 )
|
Deferred tax
|
|
99,855
|
|
107,224
|
Retained earnings
|
|
843,464
|
|
913,368
|
Total
|
|
(347,687 )
|
|
(286,106 )
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend
On 18 April 2018, Getlink SE’s shareholders’ general meeting approved
the payment of a dividend relating to the financial year ended 31
December 2017, of 0.30€ per share. This dividend was paid on 26 May 2018
for a total of €160 million.
I. Income tax expense
I.1 Tax accounted for through the income statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€'000
|
|
1st half
2018
|
|
1st half
2017
|
|
Full year
2017
|
Current tax:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax
|
|
(1,913 )
|
|
(469 )
|
|
(2,724 )
|
Tax on dividends
|
|
–
|
|
(4,170 )
|
|
8,889
|
Total current tax
|
|
(1,913 )
|
|
(4,639 )
|
|
6,165
|
Deferred tax
|
|
4,874
|
|
(1,300 )
|
|
50,369
|
Total
|
|
2,961
|
|
(5,939 )
|
|
56,534
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The tax charge is determined by applying to the half year’s result the
estimated effective tax rate based on internal forecasts for the full
year. The effective tax rate at 30 June 2018 was -8.2% (30 June 2017:
4.9% excluding dividend tax) as a result of the impact of the activation
of deferred tax in respect of tax losses.
I.2 Changes to deferred tax during the period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 impact on:
|
|
€'000
|
At 31
December
2017
published
|
At 31
December
2017
restated
|
income
statement
|
statement
of financial
position
|
other
compre-
hensive
income
|
At 30 June
2018
|
Tax effects of temporary differences related to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
167,957
|
167,669
|
(9,365 )
|
–
|
–
|
158,304
|
ElecLink goodwill
|
(20,392 )
|
(20,392 )
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
(20,392 )
|
Deferred taxation of restructuring profit
|
(352,353 )
|
(352,353 )
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
(352,353 )
|
Hedging contracts
|
104,251
|
104,251
|
–
|
–
|
(7,376 )
|
96,875
|
Other
|
3,884
|
3,848
|
72
|
3,448
|
6
|
7,374
|
Tax losses
|
314,073
|
314,396
|
14,167
|
–
|
–
|
328,563
|
Net tax assets/(liabilities)
|
217,420
|
217,419
|
4,874
|
3,448
|
(7,370 )
|
218,371
The impact of the first-time application of IFRS 9 is presented in the
line “Other” in the table above.
J. Events after the reporting period
None.
GETLINK SE: HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE
Statutory auditors’ review report on the 2018 half-year financial
information
GETLINK SE: HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE
Declaration by the person responsible for the half-year financial reportSTATUTORY
AUDITORS’ REVIEW REPORT ON THE 2018 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This is a free translation into English of the statutory auditors’
review report on the half-year financial information issued in French
and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users.
This report includes information relating to the specific verification
of information given in the Group’s half-year management report. This
report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance
with, French law and professional standards applicable in France.
To the Shareholders,
In compliance with the assignment entrusted to us by annual general
meeting and in accordance with the requirements of article L. 451-1-2
III of the French Monetary and Financial Code (“Code monétaire et
financier”), we hereby report to you on:
the review of the accompanying summary half-year consolidated financial
statements of Getlink SE, for the period from 1 January to 30 June 2018,
the verification of the information presented in the half-yearly
management report.
These summary half-year consolidated financial statements are the
responsibility of the Board of Directors. Our role is to express a
conclusion on these financial statements based on our review.
I. Conclusion on the financial statements
We conducted our review in accordance with professional standards
applicable in France. A review of interim financial information consists
of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and
accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures.
A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in
accordance with professional standards applicable in France and
consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become
aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit.
Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to
believe that the accompanying summary half-year consolidated financial
statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance
with IAS 34 - standard of the IFRSs as adopted by the European Union
applicable to interim financial information.
Without qualifying our conclusion, we draw your attention to note “G.1
Financial liabilities - Adjustment relating to IFRS 9: Financial
Instruments” to the summary half-year consolidated financial statements
related to the first application of IFRS 9 – Financial instruments.
II. Specific verification
We have also verified the information presented in the half-year
management report on the summary half-year consolidated financial
statements subject to our review. We have no matters to report as to its
fair presentation and consistency with the summary half-year
consolidated financial statements.
|
Statutory auditors,
24 July 2018
|
Paris La Défense
|
|
|
Courbevoie
|
KPMG Audit
|
|
|
Mazars
|
A division of KPMG S.A.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
French original signed by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fabrice Odent
|
|
|
Francisco Sanchez
|
Partner
|
|
|
Partner
|
|
|
|
DECLARATION BY THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL
REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2018
I declare that, to the best of my knowledge, these summary half-year
consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with
applicable accounting standards and present fairly the assets, financial
situation and results of Getlink SE and of all the companies included in
the consolidation, and that this half-year financial report presents
fairly the important events of the first six months of the financial
year, their effect on the summary half-year consolidated financial
statements, the main transactions between related parties, and a
description of the main risks and uncertainties for the remaining six
months of the financial year.
Jacques Gounon
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Getlink SE
24
July 2018
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005998/en/