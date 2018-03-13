Log in
Getlink: Shuttle Traffic for February 2018

03/13/2018 | 08:02am CET

Regulatory News:

Getlink (Paris:GET):

                                           
            Feb-18     Feb-17     Change     Jan-Feb 2018     Jan-Feb 2017     Change
Truck Shuttles     Trucks     133,287     127,494     5%     277,559     258,611     7%
Passenger Shuttles     Passenger vehicles*     164,296     166,175     -1%     316,364     318,727     -1%

*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches

 

In February 2018, with 133,287 trucks transported, Le Shuttle Freight had the second best ever month of February since opening, an increase of +5% compared to February 2017, despite the particularly poor weather conditions in the final week which had an impact on traffic across a large part of Europe. Since the first of January, traffic has increased by +7%, with 277,599 trucks transported.

Passenger traffic was slightly lower compared to the month of February 2017, with 164,296 vehicles, penalised by weather conditions which were not very conducive to tourism. The Flexiplus service hit a traffic record on 17 February, carrying 1,999 vehicles, more than 20% of the passenger traffic carried that day. Since the first of January, more than 316,000 vehicles have travelled with Le Shuttle.

The traffic figures for the month of March will be published on Wednesday 11 April 2018 prior to the opening of trading.


© Business Wire 2018
