Getlink: Shuttle Traffic for February 2018

Regulatory News:
Getlink (Paris:GET):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feb-18
|
|
|
Feb-17
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Jan-Feb 2018
|
|
|
Jan-Feb 2017
|
|
|
Change
|
Truck Shuttles
|
|
|
Trucks
|
|
|
133,287
|
|
|
127,494
|
|
|
5%
|
|
|
277,559
|
|
|
258,611
|
|
|
7%
|
Passenger Shuttles
|
|
|
Passenger vehicles*
|
|
|
164,296
|
|
|
166,175
|
|
|
-1%
|
|
|
316,364
|
|
|
318,727
|
|
|
-1%
|
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans,
camper vans and coaches
|
In February 2018, with 133,287 trucks transported, Le Shuttle Freight
had the second best ever month of February since opening, an
increase of +5% compared to February 2017, despite the particularly poor
weather conditions in the final week which had an impact on traffic
across a large part of Europe. Since the first of January, traffic has
increased by +7%, with 277,599 trucks transported.
Passenger traffic was slightly lower compared to the month of February
2017, with 164,296 vehicles, penalised by weather conditions which were
not very conducive to tourism. The Flexiplus service hit a traffic
record on 17 February, carrying 1,999 vehicles, more than 20% of the
passenger traffic carried that day. Since the first of January, more
than 316,000 vehicles have travelled with Le Shuttle.
The traffic figures for the month of March will be published on
Wednesday 11 April 2018 prior to the opening of trading.
