Giovanni Soldini and Team Maserati Multi70 Round Cape of Good Hope After 16 days of Navigation

02/03/2018 | 06:32pm CET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maserati Multi70 rounded the Cape of Good Hope today at 12.02 UTC after 16 days, 1 hour and 37 minutes of navigation.

The landing on South Africa happened a few hours earlier, at dawn, after a night spent fighting with light winds, near Cape Agulhas, the southernmost tip of the African continent that by geographical agreement marks the limit between the Indian and Atlantic oceans.

Just after they rounded Cape Agulhas, Giovanni Soldini and the other four crew members (Guido Broggi, Sébastien Audigane, Oliver Herrera Perez and Alex Pella) have found a favorable wind to round Good Hope, not just a symbolic turn halfway between Hong Kong and London.

"It's a beautiful day, there's sun and wind. We are very happy to get here, over half way, in sixteen days. Excellent average speeds, excellent navigation, excellent boat, excellent crew. We hope we will go on like this," said skipper Giovanni Soldini.

Lionel Lemonchois and his crew had spent 21 days to round Good Hope.

Now, the South Atlantic crossing has begun: there are 3,000 nautical miles from Good Hope to the equator. In the coming days, the weather situation should allow Maserati Multi70 to take advantage of a southerly steady wind to sail fast up to the North off the western coast of Africa and reach the range of southeastern trade winds starting from 20° S.

There are still more than 6,000 nautical miles up to London.

They left Hong Kong last January 18th, to beat the record set in 2008 by Lionel Lemonchois on board the 100 footer maxi catamaran Gitana 13 (41 days, 21 hours and 26 minutes), the 21.20 meters trimaran Maserati Multi70 must cut the finish line under the Queen Elizabeth II bridge over the River Thames before 1 March.

To follow the challenge live, visit the cartography on maserati.soldini.it/cartography  

The challenge is supported by Maserati, the main sponsor that gives the name to the trimaran and Aon as co-sponsor, along with the official supplier for the clothing, Ermenegildo Zegna.

A special thanks also to Boero Bartolomeo S.p.A. and Contship Italia Group.

For news and updates follow:
www.maserati.soldini.it

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/giovanni-soldini-and-team-maserati-multi70-round-cape-of-good-hope-after-16-days-of-navigation-300593032.html

SOURCE Maserati North America


© PRNewswire 2018
