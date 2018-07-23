Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

GitLab to Showcase Google Partnerships at Google Cloud NEXT Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2018 | 11:36pm CEST

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab, a single application for the complete DevOps lifecycle, will showcase its continued collaboration with Google at the Google Cloud NEXT conference July 24-26, 2018 at Moscone. GitLab is working with Google to drive enterprise adoption of Kubernetes.

Specific GitLab and Google momentum includes:

  • 2017 Google Cloud Partner Award: GitLab has been awarded the 2017 Google Cloud Partner Award for Innovative Solution in development. GitLab was recognized for its contribution to Google Cloud solutions through  expertise in DevOps and dedication to delivering cutting-edge products for customers.
  • Google Cloud Marketplace Integration: GitLab is available on the new Google Cloud Marketplace and can be installed in a single click, making it easy to spin-up a self-hosted GitLab instance.
  • GitLab Moves to Google Cloud: On July 28 GitLab will migrate to the Google Cloud Platform to better run GitLab on Kubernetes. Google Kubernetes Engine has the most robust and mature Kubernetes support, which will allow for a more reliable and improved GitLab.com solution.

Visit GitLab at booth #S1629 to learn more about the GitLab’s GKE Integration, the Marketplace install work and continued partnerships with Google.

About GitLab
GitLab is a single application built from the ground up for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle for Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides teams a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle, allowing teams to collaborate and work on a project from a single conversation, significantly reducing cycle time, and focus exclusively on building great software quickly. Built on Open Source, GitLab leverages the community contributions of thousands of developers and millions of users to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. More than 100,000 organizations from startups to global enterprise organizations, including Ticketmaster, ING, NASDAQ, Alibaba, Sony, and Intel trust GitLab to deliver great software at new speeds.

Media Contact
Nicole Plati
[email protected]
415-963-4174 ext. 39

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:44aRECRO PHARMA : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of July 30th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH)
BU
12:43aMELBANA ENERGY : Beehive 3D Seismic Survey Commences
PU
12:42aPG&E : Urges Customers to Conserve Energy, Stay Safe During Heat Wave
BU
12:41aPANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC. : Announces Retirement of a Director and Appointment of New Lead Independent Director
PR
12:41aPORSCHE : The Winning Edge
AQ
12:38aNEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT announces July and August Distributions and Payment of Trustee Fees in Units
AQ
12:38aGENESIS METALS : Announces Closing of $805,000 Private Placement, Including Quebec Institutional Funds
PU
12:38aDYNASTY GOLD : Thundercloud Project Showcase in 3rd China Gold Congress in Beijing
PU
12:37aSERVICOM : calls for training of flight announcers for audibility
AQ
12:36aAlphabet trounces profit estimates as costs come into check
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alphabet trounces profit estimates as costs come into check
2AT&T : Alphabet trounces profit estimates as costs come into check
3BOMBARDIER, INC. : Honeywell eyes supplier shift to avoid tariff hit
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Cost to insure Tesla's debt rises on growing default fears
5PITNEY BOWES INC. : PITNEY BOWES : Partners with Sendle to Reinvent Office Shipping and Mailing with SendPro

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.