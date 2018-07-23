GitLab to Showcase Google Partnerships at Google Cloud NEXT Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab, a single application for the complete DevOps lifecycle, will showcase its continued collaboration with Google at the Google Cloud NEXT conference July 24-26, 2018 at Moscone. GitLab is working with Google to drive enterprise adoption of Kubernetes.

Specific GitLab and Google momentum includes:

2017 Google Cloud Partner Award: GitLab has been awarded the 2017 Google Cloud Partner Award for Innovative Solution in development. GitLab was recognized for its contribution to Google Cloud solutions through expertise in DevOps and dedication to delivering cutting-edge products for customers.

GitLab has been awarded the 2017 Google Cloud Partner Award for Innovative Solution in development. GitLab was recognized for its contribution to Google Cloud solutions through expertise in DevOps and dedication to delivering cutting-edge products for customers. Google Cloud Marketplace Integration: GitLab is available on the new Google Cloud Marketplace and can be installed in a single click, making it easy to spin-up a self-hosted GitLab instance.

GitLab is available on the new Google Cloud Marketplace and can be installed in a single click, making it easy to spin-up a self-hosted GitLab instance. GitLab Moves to Google Cloud: On July 28 GitLab will migrate to the Google Cloud Platform to better run GitLab on Kubernetes. Google Kubernetes Engine has the most robust and mature Kubernetes support, which will allow for a more reliable and improved GitLab.com solution.

Visit GitLab at booth #S1629 to learn more about the GitLab’s GKE Integration, the Marketplace install work and continued partnerships with Google.

About GitLab

GitLab is a single application built from the ground up for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle for Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides teams a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle, allowing teams to collaborate and work on a project from a single conversation, significantly reducing cycle time, and focus exclusively on building great software quickly. Built on Open Source, GitLab leverages the community contributions of thousands of developers and millions of users to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. More than 100,000 organizations from startups to global enterprise organizations, including Ticketmaster, ING, NASDAQ, Alibaba, Sony, and Intel trust GitLab to deliver great software at new speeds.

Media Contact

Nicole Plati

[email protected]

415-963-4174 ext. 39