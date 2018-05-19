Give an Hour Expands Mental Health Services for those Affected by Santa Fe Texas Shooting

Washington, D.C., May 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Give an Hour, the lead organization for the Campaign to Change Direction, a national nonprofit which provides pro-bono mental health services announced today that it is opening its network of providers to support the immediate and long-term mental health needs of those affected by the shootings at Santa Fe High School, in Santa Fe, Texas.



Give an Hour’s 7,000 mental health professionals have provided free and confidential mental health care to those who serve, our veterans, and their families – providing over 250,000 hours of free care valued at over $25M. Since its founding, the organization has expanded its efforts to address the mental health needs of other populations and has historically opened its network to assist those affected by national tragedies and traumas. Give an Hour encourages all mental health professionals interested in joining our network of providers to visit www.giveanhour.org to give your gift of care and support to those in need.





“The shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas is a horrible tragedy, and our volunteer providers will be responding to the immediate and critical needs of those affected, including family members and first responders. Those within our network, volunteer their time to support populations in need – because they have unique skills and abilities to help those who are suffering” said Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, Founder and President of Give an Hour. “Our prayers are with those who are affected and we offer our services - now or in the future."

Give an Hour provides those in need with help and hope. We offer those who care the opportunity to give – and we offer expertise as well as care and support when tragedy strikes in our communities.

Those affected by the shootings in Texas who need care or support should visit www.giveanhour.org.

###

About Give an Hour ™

Give an Hour is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) that develops national networks of volunteers who are capable and committed to responding to acute needs within our society, beginning with the mental health needs of our military service members, our veterans, their loved ones and their communities. In addition, GAH's Campaign to Change Direction is a collective impact effort to change the culture of mental health in America. Learn more at www.giveanhour.org.