Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation of Seaboard Corporation

07/31/2018 | 07:41pm CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (www.glancylaw.com) is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Seaboard Corporation (“Seaboard” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEB), concerning whether the board has breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Seaboard operates an international agribusiness and transportation network. Beginning in September 2014 and throughout 2015, 2016, and 2017, Seaboard received several grand jury subpoenas from the Department of Justice and other federal agencies. In 2017, Seaboard received subpoenas requesting documents and information relation to money transfers in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Additional investigations have been brought by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company board of directors has breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged the Company, and/or committed abuses of control in connection with the foregoing.

If you own Seaboard shares and wish to discuss this matter with us, or have any questions concerning your rights and interests with regard to this matter, please contact:

Matthew M. Houston, Esq.
Benjamin I. Sachs-Michaels, Esq.
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP
712 Fifth Avenue, 31st Floor
New York, New York 10019
Phone Numbers: (212) 935-7400
Email: [email protected]

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP has been representing individual and institutional investors for many years, serving as lead counsel in numerous cases in federal and state courts. Please visit the Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP website (http://www.glancylaw.com) for more information about the firm.

The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (www.glancylaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.


