Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation of Seaboard Corporation

Seaboard operates an international agribusiness and transportation
network. Beginning in September 2014 and throughout 2015, 2016, and
2017, Seaboard received several grand jury subpoenas from the Department
of Justice and other federal agencies. In 2017, Seaboard received
subpoenas requesting documents and information relation to money
transfers in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Additional investigations
have been brought by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S.
Attorney’s office for the Western District of Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma
Attorney General’s office.
Our investigation concerns whether the Company board of directors has
breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged the
Company, and/or committed abuses of control in connection with the
foregoing.
