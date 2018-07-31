Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation of Seaboard Corporation

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (www.glancylaw.com) is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Seaboard Corporation (“Seaboard” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SEB), concerning whether the board has breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

Seaboard operates an international agribusiness and transportation network. Beginning in September 2014 and throughout 2015, 2016, and 2017, Seaboard received several grand jury subpoenas from the Department of Justice and other federal agencies. In 2017, Seaboard received subpoenas requesting documents and information relation to money transfers in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Additional investigations have been brought by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Oklahoma, and the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company board of directors has breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders, grossly mismanaged the Company, and/or committed abuses of control in connection with the foregoing.

