Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 01:30am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (“Dentsply” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRAY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On August 7, 2018, Dentsply announced that “during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded a goodwill and intangible impairment charge of $1,265 million.” On this news, shares of Dentsply fell more than 18% on intraday trading on August 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Dentsply securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08/07Daimler drops Iran expansion plans as US sanctions kick in
AQ
08/07ADX marks 4M high on banks, energy Monday
AQ
08/07TWITTER : derella, matthew
PU
08/07SCATEC SOLAR : Egypt reviews bids for new solar energy project
AQ
08/07WALT DISNEY : Disney quarterly profit falls short as streaming costs rise
RE
08/07TWITTER : kaiden, robert
PU
08/07MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholder
BU
08/07TESLA : shares halted after CEO suggest taking it private
AQ
08/07MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS INTERNATIONAL : Capital Raising – Placement and Share Purchase Plan
PU
08/07BALL CORPORATION : Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report, Sets Bold New Science-based Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Target
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : Elon Musk says taking Tesla private is 'best path,' shares jump
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney quarterly profit falls short as streaming costs rise
3FREIGHT : Uber doubles down on freight business
4TSO3 INC. : TSO3 : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
5Snap loses daily users, beats on revenue as Saudi prince takes stake

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.