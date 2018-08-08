Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (“Dentsply” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRAY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 7, 2018, Dentsply announced that “during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, the Company recorded a goodwill and intangible impairment charge of $1,265 million.” On this news, shares of Dentsply fell more than 18% on intraday trading on August 7, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

