Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. Investors

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (“Dentsply” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRAY)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On August 7, 2018, Dentsply announced that “during the quarter ended
June 30, 2018, the Company recorded a goodwill and intangible impairment
charge of $1,265 million.” On this news, shares of Dentsply fell more
than 18% on intraday trading on August 7, 2018, thereby injuring
investors.
