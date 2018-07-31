Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Investors (HMNY)

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an
investigation on behalf of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (“Helios
and Matheson” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HMNY)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
On July 27, 2018, Helios and Matheson disclosed that a MoviePass service
interruption occurred on July 26, 2018 because the Company was unable to
make required payments to its merchant and fulfillment processors. On
this news, Helios and Matheson’s stock price fell more than 70%, to
close at $2.00 per share on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
If you purchased Helios and Matheson securities, have information or
would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions
concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to
these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925
Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected],
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180730005826/en/