Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Investors (HMNY)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 03:28am CEST

National Shareholder Rights Law Firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (“Helios and Matheson” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HMNY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 27, 2018, Helios and Matheson disclosed that a MoviePass service interruption occurred on July 26, 2018 because the Company was unable to make required payments to its merchant and fulfillment processors. On this news, Helios and Matheson’s stock price fell more than 70%, to close at $2.00 per share on July 27, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Helios and Matheson securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aDIAMOND BANK : drives growth with 3m digital customers in Q2’18
AQ
03:55aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Q1 Results Beat View; Lifts FY Outlook
AQ
03:50aSHENHUA INTERNATIONAL : SIPG shines away as Shenhua rallies to hold Guo'an at home
AQ
03:50aLOGITECH INTERNATIONAL : Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share
AQ
03:49aAIR CANADA : Taxiway wrong turn
AQ
03:47aHUON AQUACULTURE : Notice of Huon FY2018 results briefing Opens in a new Window
PU
03:47aLANDING INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT : Intl tips interim profit to rise 500%
AQ
03:47aMINOR INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC : Notification of additional shareholding in NH Hotel Group)
PU
03:47aYUE YUEN INDUSTRIAL : Further margin pressure seen for Yue Yuen
AQ
03:47aProgenics Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) to Treat Unresectable, Locally Advanced or Metastatic Pheochromocytoma or Paraganglioma
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN CHEMICAL CORP : No deal Brexit is not an option, Britain's car industry warns
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Business Confidence remains unchanged as economic optimism edges up
3CENTRAL PETROLEUM LIMITED : Central Petroleum Limited Retirement of Managing Director
4REALM RESOURCES : Change in substantial holding - Bidder now has 92.73%
5CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : shuts Ohio restaurant after reports of illness

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.