Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Investors (DB)

07/28/2018 | 03:31am CEST

National securities litigation law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (“Deutsche Bank” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DB) securities between March 20, 2017 and May 30, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Deutsche Bank investors have until August 6, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Investors that suffered losses on their Deutsche Bank investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to [email protected].

On May 31, 2018, Bloomberg reported that U.S. regulators added Deutsche Bank to a group of troubled lenders they monitor. The Company stated in response that it is overhauling the operations at issue. On this news, Deutsche Bank’s share price fell more than 4%, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and (ii) as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Deutsche Bank during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than August 6, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
