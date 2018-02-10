Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Quantum Corporation Investors (QTM)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on
behalf of Quantum Corporation (“Quantum” or the “Company”) (NYSE: QTM)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the
investigation, please visit the Quantum investigation page on our
website at www.glancylaw.com/case/quantum-corporation.
On February 8, 2018, Quantum announced that it received a subpoena from
the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, 2018 regarding its
accounting practices and internal controls related to revenue
recognition for transactions commencing April 1, 2016. Quantum further
stated it was postponing the release of its fiscal third quarter 2018
results and earnings conference call so that its audit committee could
complete an investigation into Quantum’s accounting matters and related
internal controls.
On this news, shares of Quantum fell $1.99, or nearly 36% to close at
$3.58 on February 8, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
