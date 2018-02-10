Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Quantum Corporation Investors (QTM)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2018 | 03:12am CET

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Quantum Corporation (“Quantum” or the “Company”) (NYSE: QTM) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Quantum investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/quantum-corporation.

On February 8, 2018, Quantum announced that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, 2018 regarding its accounting practices and internal controls related to revenue recognition for transactions commencing April 1, 2016. Quantum further stated it was postponing the release of its fiscal third quarter 2018 results and earnings conference call so that its audit committee could complete an investigation into Quantum’s accounting matters and related internal controls.

On this news, shares of Quantum fell $1.99, or nearly 36% to close at $3.58 on February 8, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Quantum securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27a TESLA : Late deals
11:27a DEBENHAMS : The colour of my love
11:27a TRINITY MIRROR : Daily Mirror group buys rival papers
11:27a Five minutes with ...Ryan's down under R ' d
11:27a TESCO : Trust hopes to bag cash
11:27a MCCARTHY & STONE : and Stone specialises in
11:27a MARKS & SPENCER : Down in the dumps
11:22a REYNDERS MCVEIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAS LIFTED CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO (CNI) STAKE BY $308,074; 5 ANALYSTS ARE BULLISH UTILITYWISE PLC (LON : UTW) Last Week
11:21a FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Student Transportation Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (STB)
11:21a ESSENT : Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks end bumpy week up sharply; oil prices drop three percent
2S&P 500 : Oil skids to biggest weekly loss in two years amid market turmoil
3UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Can Cedar Rapids weather a wave of mergers and acquisitions? Almoayed thinks..
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Waymo accepts $245 million and Uber's 'regret' to settle self-driving car dispute
5CA TECHNOLOGIES : EXCLUSIVE: BMC Software explores IPO - sources

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.