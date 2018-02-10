Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Commences Investigation on Behalf of Quantum Corporation Investors (QTM)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Quantum Corporation (“Quantum” or the “Company”) (NYSE: QTM) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws. To obtain information or aid in the investigation, please visit the Quantum investigation page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/quantum-corporation.

On February 8, 2018, Quantum announced that it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 11, 2018 regarding its accounting practices and internal controls related to revenue recognition for transactions commencing April 1, 2016. Quantum further stated it was postponing the release of its fiscal third quarter 2018 results and earnings conference call so that its audit committee could complete an investigation into Quantum’s accounting matters and related internal controls.

On this news, shares of Quantum fell $1.99, or nearly 36% to close at $3.58 on February 8, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Quantum securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

