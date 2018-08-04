Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Investors (MBVX); Expands Existing Class Period

National law firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class
action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern
District of California on behalf of persons and/or entities that
purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of MabVax Therapeutics
Holdings Investors (“MabVax”) (NASDAQ: MBVX) between June 30, 2014
and May 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Expanded Class Period”). Plaintiff
pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934.
MabVax investors are hereby notified that they have until August 3,
2018 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Expanded Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or
misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse
facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects.
Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company’s
internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and
deficient; (2) that the Company had incorrectly calculated and reported
beneficial ownership of MabVax shares, and permitted improper influence
or control over MabVax, and/or the Company’s officers and directors by
certain shareholders; and, (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the
Company’s financial statements and Defendants’ statements about MabVax’s
business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and
misleading at all relevant times.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased MabVax securities during the Expanded Class Period, you
may move the Court no later than until August 3, 2018 to ask
the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class
you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of
your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.
If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any
questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with
respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of
GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at
310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected],
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005544/en/