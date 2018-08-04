Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Investors (MBVX); Expands Existing Class Period

National law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of persons and/or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the securities of MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Investors (“MabVax”) (NASDAQ: MBVX) between June 30, 2014 and May 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Expanded Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

MabVax investors are hereby notified that they have until August 3, 2018 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Expanded Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were materially weak and deficient; (2) that the Company had incorrectly calculated and reported beneficial ownership of MabVax shares, and permitted improper influence or control over MabVax, and/or the Company’s officers and directors by certain shareholders; and, (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements and Defendants’ statements about MabVax’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased MabVax securities during the Expanded Class Period, you may move the Court no later than until August 3, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005544/en/