Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the January 16, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Endo International, PLC (ENDP)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the January 16, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Endo International, PLC ("Endo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENDP) securities between September 28, 2015, and February 28, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Endo investors have until January 16, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Endo investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s alleged collusion with several industry peers to fix drug prices. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Par Pharmaceutical had colluded with several of its industry peers to fix generic drug prices; (ii) the foregoing conduct constituted a violation of federal antitrust laws; (iii) the competitive advantages of the Par Pharmaceutical Acquisition, which Endo touted to its shareholders as, inter alia, “a compelling opportunity to drive future double-digit growth, serve our customers and build shareholder value,” were in fact derived in part from Par Pharmaceutical’s illegal conduct and thus unsustainable; (iv) for the same reasons, the “impressive track record of delivering strong operating results” that Endo attributed to former Par Pharmaceutical executive Paul Campanelli in announcing his promotion to Endo’s CEO consisted in part of illegal conduct; (v) for the foregoing reasons, Endo’s revenues during the Class Period were in part the result of illegal conduct and likewise unsustainable; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Endo’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Endo during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than January 16, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

