Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the January 16, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Endo International, PLC (ENDP)

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the January
16, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Endo International,
PLC (“Endo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENDP)
securities between September 28, 2015, and February 28, 2017,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). Endo investors have until January
16, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion. To obtain information,
please visit the Endo page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/endo-international-plc.
Investors suffering losses on their Endo investments are encouraged to
contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this
class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to [email protected].
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements
regarding the Company’s alleged collusion with several industry peers to
fix drug prices. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading
statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Par Pharmaceutical had
colluded with several of its industry peers to fix generic drug prices;
(ii) the foregoing conduct constituted a violation of federal antitrust
laws; (iii) the competitive advantages of the Par Pharmaceutical
Acquisition, which Endo touted to its shareholders as, inter alia,
“a compelling opportunity to drive future double-digit growth, serve our
customers and build shareholder value,” were in fact derived in part
from Par Pharmaceutical’s illegal conduct and thus unsustainable; (iv)
for the same reasons, the “impressive track record of delivering strong
operating results” that Endo attributed to former Par Pharmaceutical
executive Paul Campanelli in announcing his promotion to Endo’s CEO
consisted in part of illegal conduct; (v) for the foregoing reasons,
Endo’s revenues during the Class Period were in part the result of
illegal conduct and likewise unsustainable; and (vi) as a result of the
foregoing, Endo’s public statements were materially false and misleading
at all relevant times.
Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.
If you purchased shares of Endo during the Class Period you may move the
Court no later than January 16, 2018 to ask the Court to
appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any
action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no
action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn
more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to [email protected],
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180112005730/en/