Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of the January 26, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against RYB Education, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the January 26, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (NYSE:RYB) securities between September 27, 2017 and November 22, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On November 24, 2017, RYB Education disclosed that police started an investigation following reports from some parents of children enrolled in a class at an RYB-branded kindergarten in Beijing, claiming that their children had experienced “seriously improper conduct” at the kindergarten. RYB Education also stated that it suspended the staff who were allegedly involved, and would take all other necessary measures to promptly cooperate with police and other authorities on the investigation.

On this news, shares of RYB Education fell $10.26 per share, or more than 38%, to close at $16.45 per share on November 24, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) RYB failed to establish safety policies to prevent sexual abuse from occurring at its schools; (ii) RYB's failure to remedy problems within its system exposed children to harm and unreasonable risk of harm while in the Company's care; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, RYB securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

If you purchased shares of RYB during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than January 26, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

