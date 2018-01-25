Log in
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of the January 26, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against RYB Education, Inc.

01/25/2018 | 07:56pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the January 26, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased RYB Education, Inc. (“RYB” or the “Company”) (NYSE:RYB) securities between September 27, 2017 and November 22, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”). RYB investors have until January 26, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion. To obtain information or actively participate in the class action, please visit the RYB  page on our website at www.glancylaw.com/case/ryb-education-inc.

Investors suffering losses on their RYB investments are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy of GPM to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 310-201-9150 or by email to [email protected].

On November 24, 2017, RYB Education disclosed that police started an investigation following reports from some parents of children enrolled in a class at an RYB-branded kindergarten in Beijing, claiming that their children had experienced “seriously improper conduct” at the kindergarten. RYB Education also stated that it suspended the staff who were allegedly involved, and would take all other necessary measures to promptly cooperate with police and other authorities on the investigation.

On this news, shares of RYB Education fell $10.26 per share, or more than 38%, to close at $16.45 per share on November 24, 2017, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) RYB failed to establish safety policies to prevent sexual abuse from occurring at its schools; (ii) RYB's failure to remedy problems within its system exposed children to harm and unreasonable risk of harm while in the Company's care; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, RYB securities traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of RYB during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than January 26, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts
Glancy Prongay and Murray LLP, Los Angeles
Lesley Portnoy, 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224
www.glancylaw.com 
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
