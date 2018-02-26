Glass Fiber Reinforcements - A Global Market Overview 2017-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Glass
Driven by growth in the key application areas such as automotive, pipes
& tanks, construction and wind energy, the global glass fiber
reinforcements market is projected to reach US$12 billion, reflecting
CAGR of 5.1% during 2017-2024 analysis period.
The market is anticipated to record lower growth in value demand
compared to volume consumption during the above period due to decline in
average prices of glass fiber reinforcements worldwide because of
overcapacity, mainly in China.
Wind energy remains one of the most important and dynamic end markets
served by the glass fiber composites industry. The wind energy sector is
one of the most promising alternative energy sources in the world and
expected to record double digit growths in the future. Regulations and
standards around the globe such as CAFE in the US and carbon emission
targets in Europe, are driving increased usage of glass fiber
reinforcements in automobiles to reduce weight and CO2 emissions.
Further, renewed growth in worldwide construction activities and demand
for corrosion resistance applications such as pipes and tanks from oil &
gas and water supply sectors, are key drivers for growth in glass fiber
reinforcements.
Key Market Trends
-
Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforcements Being Propelled by Wind Energy
-
Factors Fueling Automotive & Transportation Industry's Wider Adoption
of Glass Fibers
-
Glass Fiber Composites Demand Increasing in Construction Industry
-
Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics (LFT) Looks Promising in
Automotive & Transportation Industry
Research Findings & Coverage
-
The global market for Glass Fiber Reinforcements is analyzed in this
report with respect to key product segments and major application areas
-
All major application areas are exclusively discussed in detail with
future projections
-
-
Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments,
M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
-
Major companies profiled - 70 while an in-depth analysis carried out
for production capacities globally
-
The industry guide includes the contact details for 109 companies
engaged in the manufacturing and supply of glass fiber reinforcements
and their downstream products such as fabrics, prepregs etc.
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for product segments of Glass
Fiber Reinforcements including:
-
Single-end Rovings
-
Multi-end Rovings
-
Woven Rovings
-
Chopped Strands
-
Chopped Strand Mat (CSM)
-
Continuous Filament Mat (CFM)
-
Fabrics
-
Others
Application areas of Glass Fiber Reinforcements analyzed
comprise the following:
-
Automotive & Transportation
-
Marine
-
Wind Energy
-
Pipes & Tanks
-
Building & Construction
-
Electricals & Electronics
-
Consumer Goods
-
Aerospace & Defense
-
Other Applications
Analysis Period & Units
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Glass Fiber
Reinforcements market for the period 2014-2024 in terms of volume in
metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates
(CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2024.
Key Topics Covered:
Part A: Global Market Perspective
1. Introduction
2. Key Market Trends
3. Industry Landscape
4. Key Business & Product Trends
5. Global Market Overview
Part B: Regional Market Perspective
Regional Market Overview
1. North America
2. Europe
3. Asia-Pacific
4. Rest Of World
Part C: Guide to the Industry
Part D: Annexure
Companies Mentioned
-
3B-The Fibreglass Company
-
AGY Holding Corp.
-
Adwen
-
Ahlstrom-Munksjo Group
-
Asglatexohorn GmbH
-
BGF Industries, Inc.
-
Baotek Inc.
-
Braj Binani Group (3B-Fibreglass)
-
CAMX
-
CEM
-
CPIC Abahsain Fiberglass W.L.L.
-
Cam Elyaf
-
Cam Elyafsanayii A.S. (Sisecam Group)
-
Central Glass Co., Ltd.
-
Changshu Dongyu Insulated Compound Materials Co., Ltd.
-
Changzhou Pro-Tech Industry Co., Ltd.
-
Changzhou Zhongxintianma Fiberglass Products Co., Ltd.
-
Chengdu Chang Yuan Shun Co., Ltd.
-
China Jushi Group Co., Ltd.
-
China Yangzhou Guotai Fiberglass Co., Ltd.
-
Chomarat
-
Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)
-
Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Co., Ltd
-
Colan Products Pty Limited
-
DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH
-
Devold AMT AS
-
Dipex Spol. S R.O.
-
Dr. Gnther Kast GmbH & Co.
-
Eastern Industrial Company (EICO)
-
Fiberex Technologies Inc.
-
Fibertec, Inc.
-
Fibrecn International Co., Ltd.
-
Formax UK
-
GRP Solutions Ltd., METYX Composites
-
Glass Strand Inc. (GSI)
-
Glotech Industrial Corp.
-
Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
-
Hexcel Corporation
-
Hubei Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
-
ISPO MUNICH
-
JEC World
-
JM
-
JPS Composite Materials
-
JSC ""Polotsk-Steklovolokno""
-
JSC Valmieras stikla kiedra
-
Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd.
-
Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd.
-
Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd.
-
Johns Manville Corporation
-
Jushi Egypt
-
KARL MAYER
-
KCC Corporation
-
Kush Synthetics Private Limited
-
Lanxess AG
-
METYX Group
-
Matti Holtzberg
-
Metyx Composites
-
NEG
-
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
-
Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
-
Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.
-
Nycon Corporation
-
Owens Corning
-
P-D Glasseiden GmbH Oschatz
-
P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH
-
P-D Tatneft-Alabugasteklovolokno, LLC
-
PFG Fiber Glass Corporation
-
PPG
-
Pasia Fiber & Composite Co., Ltd.
-
Porcher Industries
-
Saertex GmbH & Co. Kg
-
Saint-Gobain S.A
-
Selcom S.R.L.
-
Shaanxi Huatek Fiberglass Material Group Co., Ltd.
-
ShairCo Fiberglass
-
Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd.
-
Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd.
-
Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Co., Ltd.
-
Suntex Composite Industrial Co., Ltd.
-
Taishan Fiberglass Inc.
-
Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation
-
Texiglass Industria E Comercio Textil Ltda
-
The Boeing Company
-
Tissaglasweberei AG
-
UTC Aerospace Systems
-
Unifrax I LLC
-
V2 Composites, Inc.
-
Valmiera Glass USA Corp.
-
Valmieras Stikla Skiedra JSC
-
Vectorply Corporation
-
Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Co., Ltd.
