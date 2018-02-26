Glass Fiber Reinforcements - A Global Market Overview 2017-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Glass Fiber Reinforcements - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Driven by growth in the key application areas such as automotive, pipes & tanks, construction and wind energy, the global glass fiber reinforcements market is projected to reach US$12 billion, reflecting CAGR of 5.1% during 2017-2024 analysis period.

The market is anticipated to record lower growth in value demand compared to volume consumption during the above period due to decline in average prices of glass fiber reinforcements worldwide because of overcapacity, mainly in China.

Wind energy remains one of the most important and dynamic end markets served by the glass fiber composites industry. The wind energy sector is one of the most promising alternative energy sources in the world and expected to record double digit growths in the future. Regulations and standards around the globe such as CAFE in the US and carbon emission targets in Europe, are driving increased usage of glass fiber reinforcements in automobiles to reduce weight and CO2 emissions.

Further, renewed growth in worldwide construction activities and demand for corrosion resistance applications such as pipes and tanks from oil & gas and water supply sectors, are key drivers for growth in glass fiber reinforcements.

Key Market Trends

Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforcements Being Propelled by Wind Energy

Factors Fueling Automotive & Transportation Industry's Wider Adoption of Glass Fibers

Glass Fiber Composites Demand Increasing in Construction Industry

Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics (LFT) Looks Promising in Automotive & Transportation Industry

Research Findings & Coverage

The global market for Glass Fiber Reinforcements is analyzed in this report with respect to key product segments and major application areas

All major application areas are exclusively discussed in detail with future projections

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 70 while an in-depth analysis carried out for production capacities globally

The industry guide includes the contact details for 109 companies engaged in the manufacturing and supply of glass fiber reinforcements and their downstream products such as fabrics, prepregs etc.

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for product segments of Glass Fiber Reinforcements including:

Single-end Rovings

Multi-end Rovings

Woven Rovings

Chopped Strands

Chopped Strand Mat (CSM)

Continuous Filament Mat (CFM)

Fabrics

Others

Application areas of Glass Fiber Reinforcements analyzed comprise the following:

Automotive & Transportation

Marine

Wind Energy

Pipes & Tanks

Building & Construction

Electricals & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Other Applications

Analysis Period & Units

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Glass Fiber Reinforcements market for the period 2014-2024 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2017 through 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

Part A: Global Market Perspective

1. Introduction

2. Key Market Trends

3. Industry Landscape

4. Key Business & Product Trends

5. Global Market Overview

Part B: Regional Market Perspective

Regional Market Overview

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest Of World

Part C: Guide to the Industry

Part D: Annexure

