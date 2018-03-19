GlassPoint Appoints Steven Moss as CEO to Bring Solar Powered Oil Production to New Markets

GlassPoint Solar, the leading supplier of solar energy to the oil industry, announced the appointment of Steven Moss as Chief Executive Officer. An industry veteran, Moss will lead GlassPoint's growth plans, diversifying its project portfolio in new markets in the Middle East and North America and commercializing its next generation technologies.

Managing global operations from Muscat, Oman, Moss will oversee GlassPoint's expanding global business, including the landmark Miraah Solar plant under development with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and the Belridge Solar project with Aera Energy in California, USA.

Moss is a global executive with 30 years' experience in the energy and aerospace sectors. He most recently served as the CEO of General Electric's (GE) global Renewable Steam Plants business, where he oversaw the delivery of geothermal, biomass and solar thermal plant solutions around the world.

Zaki Selim, GlassPoint Non-Executive Chairman, said, "Steven brings a solid track record of building businesses across industrial markets, where he's developed diverse product portfolios and turnkey power plants. He also brings extensive experience in the global renewables business, particularly on the design and construction of solar thermal projects. Steven's versatile background will strengthen GlassPoint's position as the leader in solar for oil and gas and accelerate our expansion to new markets across the globe."

As the head of the renewable steam plants division at GE, and previously Alstom Power, Moss was responsible for the commercial deployment of its concentrating solar power (CSP) products, including the development and manufacture of GE's solar tower receiver and storage technology.

Before leading the renewables plant group, Moss served as the Vice President for Industrial Steam Turbines at Alstom Power, where he drove Alstom's re-entry into the industrial steam turbines market establishing its global operations. He also served as Managing Director of Alstom Aerospace and prior to that the Managing Director of Areva's Research & Technology division focused on innovations in electrical transmission and distribution.

With a Ph. D. in Mechanical Engineering, Moss started his career as a gas turbine engineer and held several engineering leadership positions before joining the corporate management ranks.

Steven Moss commented, "GlassPoint's commercial and technical decisions over the years have impressed me, and have established the company as the clear market leader. Our solar oilfield technology is playing a trend-setting role in uniting the renewables and oil and gas industries to produce today's energy at lower costs and with less environmental impact. I look forward to leading the next chapter in GlassPoint's success story."

GlassPoint operates across seven locations and counts Royal Dutch Shell and the State General Reserve Fund (SGRF), the largest sovereign wealth fund in Oman, among its shareholders.

The company's solar steam technology has been deployed successfully on oilfields around the world. In Oman, GlassPoint and PDO commissioned the first 100 MW t of the gigawatt-scale Miraah solar plant late last year on schedule. Miraah is now in daily operations and meeting all targets for steam output required by the Amal oilfield.

About GlassPoint Solar

GlassPoint Solar is the leading supplier of solar energy to the oil and gas industry. The global oil and gas industry consumes an amount of energy equal to 10 percent of its own production, making it one of the biggest markets for renewable energy. Operating worldwide from the Middle East to California, GlassPoint's enclosed trough technology delivers the lowest-cost energy to power oilfield operations. By harnessing sunshine, instead of burning natural gas or other fuels, GlassPoint helps oil producers reduce operating expenses while significantly cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

GlassPoint is one of the fastest-growing solar companies in the world with more than one gigawatt of solar oilfield projects under construction, and was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer for its role in enabling more economical and sustainable oil production.

