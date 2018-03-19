GlassPoint Appoints Steven Moss as CEO to Bring Solar Powered Oil Production to New Markets

GlassPoint
Solar, the leading supplier of solar energy to the oil industry,
announced the appointment of Steven Moss as Chief Executive Officer. An
industry veteran, Moss will lead GlassPoint's growth plans, diversifying
its project portfolio in new markets in the Middle East and North
America and commercializing its next generation technologies.
Steven Moss announced Chief Executive Officer of GlassPoint Solar. (Photo: Business Wire)
Managing global operations from Muscat, Oman, Moss will oversee
GlassPoint's expanding global business, including the landmark Miraah
Solar plant under development with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO)
and the Belridge
Solar project with Aera Energy in California, USA.
Moss is a global executive with 30 years' experience in the energy and
aerospace sectors. He most recently served as the CEO of General
Electric's (GE) global Renewable Steam Plants business, where he oversaw
the delivery of geothermal, biomass and solar thermal plant solutions
around the world.
Zaki Selim, GlassPoint Non-Executive Chairman, said, "Steven brings a
solid track record of building businesses across industrial markets,
where he's developed diverse product portfolios and turnkey power
plants. He also brings extensive experience in the global renewables
business, particularly on the design and construction of solar thermal
projects. Steven's versatile background will strengthen GlassPoint's
position as the leader in solar for oil and gas and accelerate our
expansion to new markets across the globe."
As the head of the renewable steam plants division at GE, and previously
Alstom Power, Moss was responsible for the commercial deployment of its
concentrating solar power (CSP) products, including the development and
manufacture of GE's solar tower receiver and storage technology.
Before leading the renewables plant group, Moss served as the Vice
President for Industrial Steam Turbines at Alstom Power, where he drove
Alstom's re-entry into the industrial steam turbines market establishing
its global operations. He also served as Managing Director of Alstom
Aerospace and prior to that the Managing Director of Areva's Research &
Technology division focused on innovations in electrical transmission
and distribution.
With a Ph. D. in Mechanical Engineering, Moss started his career as a
gas turbine engineer and held several engineering leadership positions
before joining the corporate management ranks.
Steven Moss commented, "GlassPoint's commercial and technical decisions
over the years have impressed me, and have established the company as
the clear market leader. Our solar oilfield technology is playing a
trend-setting role in uniting the renewables and oil and gas industries
to produce today's energy at lower costs and with less environmental
impact. I look forward to leading the next chapter in GlassPoint's
success story."
GlassPoint operates across seven locations and counts Royal Dutch Shell
and the State General Reserve Fund (SGRF), the largest sovereign wealth
fund in Oman, among its shareholders.
The company's solar steam technology has been deployed successfully on
oilfields around the world. In Oman, GlassPoint and PDO commissioned the
first 100 MWt of the gigawatt-scale
Miraah solar plant late last year on schedule. Miraah
is now in daily operations and meeting all targets for steam output
required by the Amal oilfield.
About GlassPoint Solar
GlassPoint Solar is the leading supplier of solar energy to the oil and
gas industry. The global oil and gas industry consumes an amount of
energy equal to 10 percent of its own production, making it one of the
biggest markets for renewable energy. Operating worldwide from the
Middle East to California, GlassPoint's enclosed trough technology
delivers the lowest-cost energy to power oilfield operations. By
harnessing sunshine, instead of burning natural gas or other fuels,
GlassPoint helps oil producers reduce operating expenses while
significantly cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
GlassPoint is one of the fastest-growing solar companies in the world
with more than one gigawatt of solar oilfield projects under
construction, and was recognized by the World Economic Forum as a
Technology Pioneer for its role in enabling more economical and
sustainable oil production.
For more information, visit GlassPoint.com
