GlenBrook Health Center Named Great Place to Work

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlenBrook Health Center in Carlsbad, California, has been certified as a top workplace by the independent research and consulting firm Great Place to Work®.



Great Place to Work is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures and provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding work environments. Great Place to Work produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine, as well as lists identifying the best workplaces for millennials, women and diversity.

The certification process for GlenBrook included a survey of all employees encompassing all departments, job functions and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April and measured more than 60 categories to evaluate employee satisfaction including respect, fairness, employee pride in the community, camaraderie and belief that their work makes a difference. GlenBrook had to meet the threshold in each category in order to be certified.

“This honor belongs to every employee at GlenBrook,” said Zach Gray, Administrator for GlenBrook Health Center. “The staff work tirelessly 24 hours a day to make a positive environment for the residents as well as for each other in line with our core STAR values. The Great Place to Work certification validates our efforts to create a work culture that recognizes the individual contributions of each employee while also offering a pathway for long-term career growth.”

The GlenBrook STAR program stands for Service to Residents and Colleagues, Team Success, Aim for Excellence and Do the Right Thing. Employees are nominated for the STAR award by residents and their peers at the community. A committee then votes to determine the employee of each quarter and ultimately decides upon the “STAR of the Year” for the community.

About GlenBrook Health Center

GlenBrook Health Center is located at 1950 Calle Barcelona in Carlsbad, California. GlenBrook’s 94-bed skilled nursing center has received a Five-Star Quality Rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and offers licensed nursing care 24 hours a day. GlenBrook also features 74 assisted living apartments providing daily assistance with bathing, meal preparation and medication management in addition to memory care for those struggling with Alzheimer’s or other form of dementia. More information can be found at www.visitglenbrook.com.

For More Information:

Donna Hahn

Hahn Communications

(949) 458-3983

[email protected]