Global $1.6 Billion Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market 2017-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Size, Market Share,
Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players,
Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global continuous renal replacement therapy market was valued at US$
856.2 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,653.8 Mn by 2025,
expanding at a CAGR of 7.47% from 2017 to 2025.
Despite significant improvement in patient care in ICUs, the mortality
arising from acute renal failure in ICU remains at over 50%. Over the
past 20 years, significant improvement has taken place in the field of
hemodialysis and the approach to the treatment of acute renal failure
has underwent transformation. Use of novel, user friendly and safer
devices has permitted medical practitioner to achieve well-tolerated,
efficient and safe renal replacement therapy.
Geographically, North America is the largest regional market for
continuous renal replacement therapy. Growing demand for CRRT in
hospitals and multispecialty centers and rapid adoption of advanced
solutions majorly drive the North America market. The demand for CRRT
devices is high in the U.S. due to growing prevalence of acute renal
failure in the country due to growing hospital admissions attributed to
chronic disease complications.
Additionally, it is expected that Asia Pacific on the ground of its
large population base and rapid development of healthcare infrastructure
and swift addition to the number of hospitals being established will be
the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Preface
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy: Market Dynamics and
Outlook
Chapter 4. Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, by
Product, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 5. Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, by
Modality, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)
Chapter 6. Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, by
Geography, 2015 - 2025
Chapter 7. Company Profiles
-
Asahi Kasei Corporation
-
Baxter International Inc.
-
B. Braun Melsungen AG
-
BeLLCo S.R.L. (Medtronic PLC)
-
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
-
Medica SpA
-
Medites Pharma spol. sro
-
NxStage Medical, Inc.
-
NIPRO Corporation
-
SWS Hemo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xgcbmb/global_1_6?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005581/en/