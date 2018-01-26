Global $1.6 Billion Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market 2017-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global continuous renal replacement therapy market was valued at US$ 856.2 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,653.8 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 7.47% from 2017 to 2025.

Despite significant improvement in patient care in ICUs, the mortality arising from acute renal failure in ICU remains at over 50%. Over the past 20 years, significant improvement has taken place in the field of hemodialysis and the approach to the treatment of acute renal failure has underwent transformation. Use of novel, user friendly and safer devices has permitted medical practitioner to achieve well-tolerated, efficient and safe renal replacement therapy.

Geographically, North America is the largest regional market for continuous renal replacement therapy. Growing demand for CRRT in hospitals and multispecialty centers and rapid adoption of advanced solutions majorly drive the North America market. The demand for CRRT devices is high in the U.S. due to growing prevalence of acute renal failure in the country due to growing hospital admissions attributed to chronic disease complications.

Additionally, it is expected that Asia Pacific on the ground of its large population base and rapid development of healthcare infrastructure and swift addition to the number of hospitals being established will be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy: Market Dynamics and Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, by Product, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5. Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, by Modality, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6. Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market, by Geography, 2015 - 2025

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BeLLCo S.R.L. (Medtronic PLC)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Medica SpA

Medites Pharma spol. sro

NxStage Medical, Inc.

NIPRO Corporation

SWS Hemo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xgcbmb/global_1_6?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180126005581/en/