Global $1.96 Billion Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market Analysis 2016-2017 with Forecasts to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market Size, Market Share, Application
Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive
Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global intracranial pressure monitors market was valued at US$ 1.07
Billion in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1.96 Billion by 2025,
expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.
Although the rising awareness in public, technological advancement in
brain injury monitoring devices, increasing health expenditure
contribute largely to the growth of intracranial pressure monitors
market, but the most crucial driving force for the growth of the
intracranial pressure monitors market is increasing incidence of
traumatic brain injury. Since the geriatric population is increasing and
so the neurodegenerative disorders, it is expected that future of
intracranial pressure monitors market will face a steady growth.
However, the lack of skilled health personnel and high price of
intracranial pressure monitoring device restrain the growth of
intracranial pressure monitors market.
Geographically, in the year 2016, North America dominates the
intracranial pressure monitors market followed by Europe. Increasing
incidences of traumatic brain injuries, corresponding existence of
evolved healthcare infrastructure and presence of major market players
contribute to the leading position of these regions.
On the other hand, evolution of healthcare infrastructure through
government policies and increase in healthcare expenditure, growing
awareness makes Asia Pacific the most lucrative and fastest growing
market for intracranial pressure monitors market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Global Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Global Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, By
Technique Type
Chapter 5 Global Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, By
Application Type
Chapter 6 Global Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market, By Geography
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
-
Vittamed
-
Sophysa Ltd.
-
Orsan Medical Technologies
-
Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG
-
Integra LifeSciences
-
DePuy Synthes
-
Medtronic
-
Holdings Corporation
-
Gaeltec Devices Ltd.
-
Codman & Shurtleff, Inc.
-
Raumedic AG
