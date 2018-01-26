Global $1.96 Billion Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market Analysis 2016-2017 with Forecasts to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intracranial pressure monitors market was valued at US$ 1.07 Billion in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1.96 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Although the rising awareness in public, technological advancement in brain injury monitoring devices, increasing health expenditure contribute largely to the growth of intracranial pressure monitors market, but the most crucial driving force for the growth of the intracranial pressure monitors market is increasing incidence of traumatic brain injury. Since the geriatric population is increasing and so the neurodegenerative disorders, it is expected that future of intracranial pressure monitors market will face a steady growth.

However, the lack of skilled health personnel and high price of intracranial pressure monitoring device restrain the growth of intracranial pressure monitors market.

Geographically, in the year 2016, North America dominates the intracranial pressure monitors market followed by Europe. Increasing incidences of traumatic brain injuries, corresponding existence of evolved healthcare infrastructure and presence of major market players contribute to the leading position of these regions.

On the other hand, evolution of healthcare infrastructure through government policies and increase in healthcare expenditure, growing awareness makes Asia Pacific the most lucrative and fastest growing market for intracranial pressure monitors market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, By Technique Type

Chapter 5 Global Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market Analysis, By Application Type

Chapter 6 Global Intracranial Pressure Monitors Market, By Geography

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Vittamed

Sophysa Ltd.

Orsan Medical Technologies

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Integra LifeSciences

DePuy Synthes

Medtronic

Holdings Corporation

Gaeltec Devices Ltd.

Codman & Shurtleff, Inc.

Raumedic AG

