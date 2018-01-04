Global $2.26 Billion Automated Industrial Doors Market to 2025 - Research and Markets

The "Automated
Industrial Doors Market 2025 Global Analysis and Forecasts"
Automated Industrial Doors market is expected to grow to US$ 2,266.22
million by 2025 from US$ 1,525.10 million in 2016. The sales of
automated industrial doors is largely influenced by numerous economic
and environmental factors.
The sales pattern for automated industrial doors have faced similar ups
and downs as the global economy. Therefore, the global economy plays a
key role in the development of automated industrial doors market.
Amongst the environmental factors, weather anomalies affect the business
of the industry. Factories and manufacturing units held the largest
market share in 2016 owing to significant rise in industrialization
which led to emergence of various factories and manufacturing units
across the globe.
Factories and manufacturing units are the major applicable industry
verticals generating revenues in the automated industrial doors across
the globe. The rapid rise in industrialization led to increase in
various factories and manufacturing units, and with the adoption rate of
automation among the manufacturing units in the developed countries, the
automated industrial doors market is also expected to surge over the
period from 2017 to 2025.
The major driving factor for the automated industrial door market in
factory and manufacturing units is the increased operational efficiency
and enhanced security of the automated doors. Moreover, the doors of
factories and manufacturing units are operated heavily for the vehicles
or machineries to ply in and out, and the traditional factories and
manufacturing unit doors are comparatively slower in operation and
require more maintenance than the automated doors.
