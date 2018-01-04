Global $2.26 Billion Automated Industrial Doors Market to 2025 - Research and Markets

The "Automated Industrial Doors Market 2025 Global Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Automated Industrial Doors market is expected to grow to US$ 2,266.22 million by 2025 from US$ 1,525.10 million in 2016. The sales of automated industrial doors is largely influenced by numerous economic and environmental factors.

The sales pattern for automated industrial doors have faced similar ups and downs as the global economy. Therefore, the global economy plays a key role in the development of automated industrial doors market. Amongst the environmental factors, weather anomalies affect the business of the industry. Factories and manufacturing units held the largest market share in 2016 owing to significant rise in industrialization which led to emergence of various factories and manufacturing units across the globe.

Factories and manufacturing units are the major applicable industry verticals generating revenues in the automated industrial doors across the globe. The rapid rise in industrialization led to increase in various factories and manufacturing units, and with the adoption rate of automation among the manufacturing units in the developed countries, the automated industrial doors market is also expected to surge over the period from 2017 to 2025.

The major driving factor for the automated industrial door market in factory and manufacturing units is the increased operational efficiency and enhanced security of the automated doors. Moreover, the doors of factories and manufacturing units are operated heavily for the vehicles or machineries to ply in and out, and the traditional factories and manufacturing unit doors are comparatively slower in operation and require more maintenance than the automated doors.

Key Market Dynamics

Key Market Drivers

Rapid Development of Airports and Shipyards

Increase in Security Concerns

Key Market Restraints

High Capital Investments

Key Market Opportunities

Surging Demand for Temperature Controlled Doors

Future Trends

Focus on Energy-Efficient Industrial Doors

