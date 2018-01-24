Global $2.3 Billion Food Testing Kits Market 2018-2022 - Growing Number of Foodborne Illnesses is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food
Testing Kits Market by Target Tested (Pathogens, Meat Species, GMOs,
Allergens, Mycotoxins), Technology (PCR, Immunoassay & Enzyme Substrate
based), Sample (Meat, Packaged Food, Cereals, Grains, Dairy & Nuts) &
Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The food testing kits market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from
2017, to reach a projected value of USD 2.38 Billion by 2022.
The North American region is projected to dominate the food testing kits
market by 2022. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the
fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market in this
region is driven by the increasing export activities, which need onsite
testing and faster test results to meet the standards & regulations
enforced by different countries and regions.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Growing Demand for Faster and Reliable Test Results
-
Advantages of Test Kits Over Other Testing Technologies
-
Growing Preferences for Onsite Testing
-
Growing Competition Leading to Increased R&D Activities
-
Investments by the Biotech Industry to Develop Molecular-Based
Technologies
-
Increased Innovation and Acceptance of PCR & Immunoassay-Based
Technologies
-
Globalization of Food Trade
-
Increase in Food Processing Necessitates Safety Testing With Faster
Results
-
Implementation of Stringent Food Safety Regulations in Developed
Countries
-
Growing Number of Foodborne Illnesses
-
Increase in Number of Food Recalls
Restraints
-
Lack of Food Control Infrastructure & Resources in Developing Countries
-
Lack of Harmonization of Food Safety Regulations
-
Heavy Duty on Test Kits
Opportunities
-
Development of Multi-Contaminant Analyzing Technology
-
Growing Consumer Awareness and Inclination to Test Food Samples
Directly
-
Dependency on Allergen Test Kits By Consumers
-
Huge Potential in Emerging Markets of Asian, African, and Other
Developing Countries
-
Indian Food Industry to Lay Emphasis on Food Safety
-
Government Initiatives and a Favorable Regulatory Scenario
-
Budget Allocation and Spending on Food Safety
Challenges
-
Complexity in Quantification of Test Results
-
Varying Results With Different Test Methods
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Regulations
7 Food Testing Kits Market, by Sample
8 Food Testing Kits Market, by Technology
9 Food Testing Kits Market, by Target Tested
10 Food Testing Kits Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
Agilent
-
Biomrieux
-
Bio-Rad
-
Envirologix
-
Eurofins
-
IFP Institut Fr Produktqualitt
-
Millipore Sigma
-
Neogen
-
Perkinelmer
-
Qiagen
-
Romer Labs
-
Thermo Fisher
