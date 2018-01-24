Global $2.3 Billion Food Testing Kits Market 2018-2022 - Growing Number of Foodborne Illnesses is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food Testing Kits Market by Target Tested (Pathogens, Meat Species, GMOs, Allergens, Mycotoxins), Technology (PCR, Immunoassay & Enzyme Substrate based), Sample (Meat, Packaged Food, Cereals, Grains, Dairy & Nuts) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food testing kits market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017, to reach a projected value of USD 2.38 Billion by 2022.

The North American region is projected to dominate the food testing kits market by 2022. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by the increasing export activities, which need onsite testing and faster test results to meet the standards & regulations enforced by different countries and regions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Faster and Reliable Test Results

Advantages of Test Kits Over Other Testing Technologies

Growing Preferences for Onsite Testing

Growing Competition Leading to Increased R&D Activities

Investments by the Biotech Industry to Develop Molecular-Based Technologies

Increased Innovation and Acceptance of PCR & Immunoassay-Based Technologies

Globalization of Food Trade

Increase in Food Processing Necessitates Safety Testing With Faster Results

Implementation of Stringent Food Safety Regulations in Developed Countries

Growing Number of Foodborne Illnesses

Increase in Number of Food Recalls

Restraints

Lack of Food Control Infrastructure & Resources in Developing Countries

Lack of Harmonization of Food Safety Regulations

Heavy Duty on Test Kits

Opportunities

Development of Multi-Contaminant Analyzing Technology

Growing Consumer Awareness and Inclination to Test Food Samples Directly

Dependency on Allergen Test Kits By Consumers

Huge Potential in Emerging Markets of Asian, African, and Other Developing Countries

Indian Food Industry to Lay Emphasis on Food Safety

Government Initiatives and a Favorable Regulatory Scenario

Budget Allocation and Spending on Food Safety

Challenges

Complexity in Quantification of Test Results

Varying Results With Different Test Methods

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Regulations

7 Food Testing Kits Market, by Sample

8 Food Testing Kits Market, by Technology

9 Food Testing Kits Market, by Target Tested

10 Food Testing Kits Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

Agilent

Biomrieux

Bio-Rad

Envirologix

Eurofins

IFP Institut Fr Produktqualitt

Millipore Sigma

Neogen

Perkinelmer

Qiagen

Romer Labs

Thermo Fisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4jkk57/global_2_3?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180124006021/en/