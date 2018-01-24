Log in
Global $2.3 Billion Food Testing Kits Market 2018-2022 - Growing Number of Foodborne Illnesses is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/24/2018 | 07:47pm CET

The "Food Testing Kits Market by Target Tested (Pathogens, Meat Species, GMOs, Allergens, Mycotoxins), Technology (PCR, Immunoassay & Enzyme Substrate based), Sample (Meat, Packaged Food, Cereals, Grains, Dairy & Nuts) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The food testing kits market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017, to reach a projected value of USD 2.38 Billion by 2022.

The North American region is projected to dominate the food testing kits market by 2022. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by the increasing export activities, which need onsite testing and faster test results to meet the standards & regulations enforced by different countries and regions.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growing Demand for Faster and Reliable Test Results
  • Advantages of Test Kits Over Other Testing Technologies
  • Growing Preferences for Onsite Testing
  • Growing Competition Leading to Increased R&D Activities
  • Investments by the Biotech Industry to Develop Molecular-Based Technologies
  • Increased Innovation and Acceptance of PCR & Immunoassay-Based Technologies
  • Globalization of Food Trade
  • Increase in Food Processing Necessitates Safety Testing With Faster Results
  • Implementation of Stringent Food Safety Regulations in Developed Countries
  • Growing Number of Foodborne Illnesses
  • Increase in Number of Food Recalls

Restraints

  • Lack of Food Control Infrastructure & Resources in Developing Countries
  • Lack of Harmonization of Food Safety Regulations
  • Heavy Duty on Test Kits

Opportunities

  • Development of Multi-Contaminant Analyzing Technology
  • Growing Consumer Awareness and Inclination to Test Food Samples Directly
  • Dependency on Allergen Test Kits By Consumers
  • Huge Potential in Emerging Markets of Asian, African, and Other Developing Countries
  • Indian Food Industry to Lay Emphasis on Food Safety
  • Government Initiatives and a Favorable Regulatory Scenario
  • Budget Allocation and Spending on Food Safety

Challenges

  • Complexity in Quantification of Test Results
  • Varying Results With Different Test Methods

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Regulations

7 Food Testing Kits Market, by Sample

8 Food Testing Kits Market, by Technology

9 Food Testing Kits Market, by Target Tested

10 Food Testing Kits Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • Agilent
  • Biomrieux
  • Bio-Rad
  • Envirologix
  • Eurofins
  • IFP Institut Fr Produktqualitt
  • Millipore Sigma
  • Neogen
  • Perkinelmer
  • Qiagen
  • Romer Labs
  • Thermo Fisher

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4jkk57/global_2_3?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
