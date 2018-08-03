Global $35.32 Billion Contact Center Software Market Outlook to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Contact Center Software Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The contact center software market size is expected to grow from USD 17.65 billion in 2018 to USD 35.32 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Enhanced customer experience through multiple channels, such as voice, video, web, and social media, and the growing adoption of cloud contact center solutions are expected to fuel the growth of contact center software market. However, the high initial investment incurred while integration of new age solutions with legacy systems may restrain the market growth.

The consumer goods and retail vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vertical is becoming more customer centric with its continual focus on leveraging internet technology. Consumer goods and retail companies have adopted a strategy of managing business operations globally and working locally on development of products.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the contact center software market by region during the forecast period. Enterprises across verticals are adopting contact center solutions to provide customers with enhanced experience. Additionally, contact center software enables organizations to automate processes, thereby helping organizations to improve productivity of contact center agents. Large presence of SMEs in this region augments the adoption of relatively low-cost cloud-based contact center for varied business needs.

The region has a large potential for generation of significant revenue as organizations are looking forward to strengthen brand presence and loyalty by reaching customers through multiple channels including voice, video, web, mobile, applications, and social media. Furthermore, rapid advancements in mobility and cloud adoption in the region is expected to provide growth opportunities for vendors in the contact center software market.

