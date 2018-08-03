Global $35.32 Billion Contact Center Software Market Outlook to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Contact
Center Software Market by Solution, Service, Deployment Type,
Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023"
report
offering.
The contact center software market size is expected to grow from USD
17.65 billion in 2018 to USD 35.32 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual
Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.
Enhanced customer experience through multiple channels, such as voice,
video, web, and social media, and the growing adoption of cloud contact
center solutions are expected to fuel the growth of contact center
software market. However, the high initial investment incurred while
integration of new age solutions with legacy systems may restrain the
market growth.
The consumer goods and retail vertical is expected to grow at the
highest CAGR during the forecast period. The vertical is becoming more
customer centric with its continual focus on leveraging internet
technology. Consumer goods and retail companies have adopted a strategy
of managing business operations globally and working locally on
development of products.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the contact
center software market by region during the forecast period. Enterprises
across verticals are adopting contact center solutions to provide
customers with enhanced experience. Additionally, contact center
software enables organizations to automate processes, thereby helping
organizations to improve productivity of contact center agents. Large
presence of SMEs in this region augments the adoption of relatively
low-cost cloud-based contact center for varied business needs.
The region has a large potential for generation of significant revenue
as organizations are looking forward to strengthen brand presence and
loyalty by reaching customers through multiple channels including voice,
video, web, mobile, applications, and social media. Furthermore, rapid
advancements in mobility and cloud adoption in the region is expected to
provide growth opportunities for vendors in the contact center software
market.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Contact Center Software Market, By Component
7 Contact Center Software Market, By Deployment Type
8 Contact Center Software Market, By Organization Size
9 Contact Center Software Market, By Vertical
10 Contact Center Software Market, By Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
3clogic
-
8x8
-
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
-
Ameyo (Drishti-Soft)
-
Aspect Software
-
Avaya
-
BT
-
Cisco
-
Enghouse Interactive
-
Fenero
-
Five9
-
Genesys
-
Huawei Technologies
-
IBM
-
Mitel
-
NEC
-
Nice
-
Oracle
-
Ring Central
-
SAP
-
Solgari
-
Topdown
-
Unify
-
Verizon
-
Vocalcom
-
West Corporation
-
Zendesk
-
ZTE
