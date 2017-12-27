Global 3D CAD Software Market - Expected to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets

The "Global
3D CAD Software Market (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research
and Markets' offering.
The Global 3D CAD Software Market size is expected to reach $11.8
billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 6% CAGR during the
forecast period. CAD software is used in concept designing, creating
product designs, carrying out simulations and analysis, and in
performing engineering calculations. Simply put, CAD software helps in
experimentation, exploration, and iteration which are used in making
most of design's potential. With the use of the software, better
products are produced and more efficiently, also at less cost.
Growing opportunities for investments in 3D printing and technology
penetration into the manufacturing and automotive sectors have
contributed to the growth of the market. Growing adoption of cloud-based
solutions has further added the market attraction, and cloud has been a
major reason driving the market expansion, globally. The deployment of
cloud-based solutions has significantly reduced the overall
implementation and ownership cost, which otherwise was relatively higher.
Based on Deployment Types, the market report segments the market into
Cloud and On Premise. Based on Verticals, the Global 3D CAD Software
market segments the market into Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare,
Media & Entertainment, Architecture, Engineering & Construction, and
Others. Based on Regions, the Global 3D CAD Software market segments the
market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle
East and Africa.
Companies Mentioned
-
Autodesk, Inc.
-
Bentley Systems, Incorporated
-
Bricsys NV
-
CAXA Technology Co., Ltd.
-
Dassault Systmes
-
Nemetschek (Graphisoft SE)
-
Oracle Corporation
-
Siemens AG (Siemens PLM Software, Inc.)
-
Schott Systeme GmbH
-
PTC, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. Global 3D CAD Software Market
4. Global 3D CAD Software Market by Vertical
5. Global 3D CAD Software Market by Region
6. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7lzfft/global_3d_cad
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171227005302/en/