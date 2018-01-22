Global $46.9 Billion Portable Medical Devices Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Portable Medical Devices Market - Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Portable medical devices market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 15.23% to reach a total market size of US$46.962 billion by 2023, from US$30.698 billion in 2018.

Major factors fueling the demand for these devices are integration of the healthcare industry with information technology, internet of things, technological advancement, aging population, urbanization and increasing awareness. Strong support by various governments and preference for low cost medical facilities due to rising healthcare costs is spurring up the demand for portable medical devices.

Segmentation

By Component

Sensors

Microprocessors/Microcontrollers

ICs

By Applications

Medical Therapeutics

Fitness And Wellness

Diagnosis

Monitoring

Competitive intelligence and company profiles section deals with major players in the market, their market share, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players are Freescale Semiconductor, Analog Devices, GE Healthcare, Maxim Integrated, and Omron Healthcare among others.

