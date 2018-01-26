Log in
Global $6.17 Billion Biological Safety Testing Market 2017-2025: Size, Share, Application Analysis, and Growth Trends - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/26/2018 | 08:35pm CET

The "Global Biological Safety Testing Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at USD 2.15 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach USD 6.17 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Geographically, North America dominated the global biological safety testing market which was followed by Europe. The major factors leading to the dominance of North America are the presence of prominent players in the region with continuous market expansion and evolution. Heightened R&D activities undertaken by the companies with the initiatives by the government further drive the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region the biological safety testing market due to growing healthcare infrastructure resulting in growing R&D investments from the major pharmaceutical giants. Moreover, lower cost of contract research has led to the paradigm shift towards Asia Pacific. In addition, favourable regulatory policies enforced by the healthcare organizations to improve safety, as well as the improving healthcare infrastructure quality is further expected to widen the growth opportunities in the future.

The biological safety testing market currently have comprises number of companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza Group, Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., and Wuxi Pharmatech, and others currently operating in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Biological Safety Testing Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Biological Safety Testing Market Analysis, By Product Type

Chapter 5 Global Biological Safety Testing Market Analysis, By Test Type

Chapter 6 Global Biological Safety Testing Market Analysis, By Application Type

Chapter 7 Global Biological Safety Tests Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

  • BSL Bioservice Scientific Laboratories GmbH
  • Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
  • Lonza Group
  • Cytovance Biologics
  • Sigma Aldrich Corporation
  • Merck Mellipore
  • SGS S.A.
  • Toxikon, Inc.
  • Wuxi Pharmatech (Cayman) Inc.
  • Avance B

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g4ksc4/global_biological?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
