Global $6.17 Billion Biological Safety Testing Market 2017-2025: Size, Share, Application Analysis, and Growth Trends - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The market was valued at USD 2.15 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach
USD 6.17 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2017 to 2025.
Geographically, North America dominated the global biological safety
testing market which was followed by Europe. The major factors leading
to the dominance of North America are the presence of prominent players
in the region with continuous market expansion and evolution. Heightened
R&D activities undertaken by the companies with the initiatives by the
government further drive the market.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region the
biological safety testing market due to growing healthcare
infrastructure resulting in growing R&D investments from the major
pharmaceutical giants. Moreover, lower cost of contract research has led
to the paradigm shift towards Asia Pacific. In addition, favourable
regulatory policies enforced by the healthcare organizations to improve
safety, as well as the improving healthcare infrastructure quality is
further expected to widen the growth opportunities in the future.
The biological safety testing market currently have comprises number of
companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza Group, Sigma Aldrich
Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., and Wuxi
Pharmatech, and others currently operating in the market.
