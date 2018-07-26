Global Aerospace Crew Seats Market 2018: Revenue of $250 Million is Expected to be Generated by 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Aerospace Crew Seats Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

One trend in the market is introduction of connected pilot seats. In October 2016, STELIA Aerospace launched a project for a digitalized and connected pilot seat in order to improve its products through a better understanding of their use and to offer new functions to airlines and their pilots.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in defense spending. The global aerospace crew seats market is directly affected by the spending in the defense sector and the distribution of national budget. The military segment of the global aerospace crew seats market is significantly augmented by increments in the defense spending.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is supply chain complexities. As the aviation is moving forward with increasing technological advancement and enhanced systems, manufacturers of various aircraft parts, components, and sub-assemblies are feeling the pressure to meet the increasing demand, budget constraints, and rapid delivery times.

Key Vendors

BAE Systems

Rockwell Collins

STELIA Aerospace

United Technologies

Zodiac Aerospace

