Global Aerospace Crew Seats Market 2018: Revenue of $250 Million is Expected to be Generated by 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/26/2018 | 12:12pm CEST

The "Global Aerospace Crew Seats Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is introduction of connected pilot seats. In October 2016, STELIA Aerospace launched a project for a digitalized and connected pilot seat in order to improve its products through a better understanding of their use and to offer new functions to airlines and their pilots.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in defense spending. The global aerospace crew seats market is directly affected by the spending in the defense sector and the distribution of national budget. The military segment of the global aerospace crew seats market is significantly augmented by increments in the defense spending.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is supply chain complexities. As the aviation is moving forward with increasing technological advancement and enhanced systems, manufacturers of various aircraft parts, components, and sub-assemblies are feeling the pressure to meet the increasing demand, budget constraints, and rapid delivery times.

Key Vendors

  • BAE Systems
  • Rockwell Collins
  • STELIA Aerospace
  • United Technologies
  • Zodiac Aerospace

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Application

08. Market Segmentation by Seat Type

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x4dbgf/global_aerospace?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
