Global Aerospace Crew Seats Market 2018: Revenue of $250 Million is Expected to be Generated by 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

One trend in the market is introduction of connected pilot seats. In
October 2016, STELIA Aerospace launched a project for a digitalized and
connected pilot seat in order to improve its products through a better
understanding of their use and to offer new functions to airlines and
their pilots.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in defense
spending. The global aerospace crew seats market is directly affected by
the spending in the defense sector and the distribution of national
budget. The military segment of the global aerospace crew seats market
is significantly augmented by increments in the defense spending.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is supply
chain complexities. As the aviation is moving forward with increasing
technological advancement and enhanced systems, manufacturers of various
aircraft parts, components, and sub-assemblies are feeling the pressure
to meet the increasing demand, budget constraints, and rapid delivery
times.
Key Vendors
-
BAE Systems
-
Rockwell Collins
-
STELIA Aerospace
-
United Technologies
-
Zodiac Aerospace
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Application
08. Market Segmentation by Seat Type
09. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
