Global Aerospace Interior Market Expected To Reach An Estimated $26 Billion By 2022 With A CAGR Of 4.5% From 2017 To 2022 - Research and Markets

The future of the global aerospace interior market looks positive with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft segments. The global aerospace interior market is expected to reach an estimated $26 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for this market include increased aircraft deliveries and retrofit of aircraft interiors.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the aerospace interior industry, includes advancement in seating structure, increase in luggage space allocation and the introduction of integrated seat monitors that connect to passenger devices.

The study includes the aerospace interior market size and forecast for the global aerospace interior market through 2022 by aircraft type, application, fit type, and region, as follows:

Aerospace Interior Market by Aircraft Type (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

Commercial Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

Aerospace Interior Market by Application (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

Seating

Stowage Bin

Galley

Lavatory

IFE

Panels

Others

Aerospace Interior Market by Fit Type (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

Line fit

Retrofit

Aerospace Interior Market by Region (Value ($M) shipment analysis from 2011 to 2022):

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Companies Mentioned

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Zodiac Aerospace

Thales Group

B/E Aerospace

RECARO Aircraft Seating

JAMCO Corporation

Diehl Group

AIM Altitude

Aerolux

VT Volant

