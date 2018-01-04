Global Aerospace Interior Market Expected To Reach An Estimated $26 Billion By 2022 With A CAGR Of 4.5% From 2017 To 2022 - Research and Markets

The "Growth
Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Interior Market" report
has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The future of the global aerospace interior market looks positive with
opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general
aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft segments. The global
aerospace interior market is expected to reach an estimated $26 billion
by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for
this market include increased aircraft deliveries and retrofit of
aircraft interiors.
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the
aerospace interior industry, includes advancement in seating structure,
increase in luggage space allocation and the introduction of integrated
seat monitors that connect to passenger devices.
A total of 84 figures / charts and 69 tables are provided in this
158-page report to help in your business decisions.
The study includes the aerospace interior market size and forecast for
the global aerospace interior market through 2022 by aircraft type,
application, fit type, and region, as follows:
Aerospace Interior Market by Aircraft Type (Value ($ million)
from 2011 to 2022):
-
Commercial Aircraft
-
Regional Aircraft
-
General Aviation
-
Helicopter
-
Military Aircraft
Aerospace Interior Market by Application (Value ($ million) from
2011 to 2022):
-
Seating
-
Stowage Bin
-
Galley
-
Lavatory
-
IFE
-
Panels
-
Others
Aerospace Interior Market by Fit Type (Value ($ million) from
2011 to 2022):
Aerospace Interior Market by Region (Value ($M) shipment
analysis from 2011 to 2022):
-
North America
-
Europe
-
Asia Pacific
-
Rest of the World
Companies Mentioned
-
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
-
Zodiac Aerospace
-
Thales Group
-
B/E Aerospace
-
RECARO Aircraft Seating
-
JAMCO Corporation
-
Diehl Group
-
AIM Altitude
-
Aerolux
-
VT Volant
