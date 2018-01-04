Log in
Global Aerospace Interior Market Expected To Reach An Estimated $26 Billion By 2022 With A CAGR Of 4.5% From 2017 To 2022 - Research and Markets

01/04/2018 | 12:09pm CET

The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Interior Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The future of the global aerospace interior market looks positive with opportunities in the commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, and military aircraft segments. The global aerospace interior market is expected to reach an estimated $26 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for this market include increased aircraft deliveries and retrofit of aircraft interiors.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the aerospace interior industry, includes advancement in seating structure, increase in luggage space allocation and the introduction of integrated seat monitors that connect to passenger devices.

A total of 84 figures / charts and 69 tables are provided in this 158-page report to help in your business decisions.

The study includes the aerospace interior market size and forecast for the global aerospace interior market through 2022 by aircraft type, application, fit type, and region, as follows:

Aerospace Interior Market by Aircraft Type (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

  • Commercial Aircraft
  • Regional Aircraft
  • General Aviation
  • Helicopter
  • Military Aircraft

Aerospace Interior Market by Application (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

  • Seating
  • Stowage Bin
  • Galley
  • Lavatory
  • IFE
  • Panels
  • Others

Aerospace Interior Market by Fit Type (Value ($ million) from 2011 to 2022):

  • Line fit
  • Retrofit

Aerospace Interior Market by Region (Value ($M) shipment analysis from 2011 to 2022):

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Companies Mentioned

  • Panasonic Avionics Corporation
  • Zodiac Aerospace
  • Thales Group
  • B/E Aerospace
  • RECARO Aircraft Seating
  • JAMCO Corporation
  • Diehl Group
  • AIM Altitude
  • Aerolux
  • VT Volant

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lrgjxx/global_aerospace?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
