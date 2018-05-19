Global Affairs Canada : Foreign Affairs Minister to attend G20 Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Argentina

May 19, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada
The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that she will attend the G20 Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 21, 2018.
The Minister will take the opportunity to highlight Canada's engagement and leadership on global governance, multilateralism, and growing the economy at home and abroad. She will also participate in discussions related to building a more peaceful and secure world, including anti-terrorism, cybersecurity, migration, non-proliferation, human rights and rules-based trade, which are central to Canada's G7 presidency.
Canada will seek to strengthen global collaboration on a number of other pressing global issues, including the worsening political and economic crisis in Venezuela, the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh, and security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.
'The G20 offers Canada an opportunity to engage on issues of shared interest with a wider multilateral community. After having chaired the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Toronto, I look forward to engaging with my colleagues to address some of today's most pressing international challenges and issues, and contribute to a more open, prosperous and peaceful world.'
- Hon. Chrystia Freeland, P.C., M.P., Minister of Foreign Affairs
Argentina holds the G20 presidency in 2018 under the theme of 'Building consensus for fair and sustainable development,' and will host the Leaders' Summit in Buenos Aires on November 30 and December 1, 2018.
Canada and Argentina have been collaborating closely during their respective G7 and G20 presidencies this year, in support of fostering growth that works for everyone.
Canada was instrumental in launching the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors' process in 1999 in the wake of the Asian financial crisis. Building on the format of the G20 finance ministers' meetings, former prime minister Paul Martin was one of the first to campaign for a formal G20 leaders forum.
In response to the global financial crisis in 2008, the G20 was elevated to include heads of state and government.
Today, the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation.
Collectively, G20 members represent all inhabited continents, 85% of global economic output, two-thirds of the world's population and 75% of international trade.
