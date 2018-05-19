Global Affairs Canada : Foreign Affairs Minister to attend G20 Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Argentina

May 19, 2018 - Ottawa, Ontario - Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that she will attend the G20 Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on May 21, 2018.

The Minister will take the opportunity to highlight Canada's engagement and leadership on global governance, multilateralism, and growing the economy at home and abroad. She will also participate in discussions related to building a more peaceful and secure world, including anti-terrorism, cybersecurity, migration, non-proliferation, human rights and rules-based trade, which are central to Canada's G7 presidency.

Canada will seek to strengthen global collaboration on a number of other pressing global issues, including the worsening political and economic crisis in Venezuela, the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh, and security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

