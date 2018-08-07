Global Agricultural Tractor Market Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecasts 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Agricultural Tractor Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global agricultural tractor market in terms of volume, to grow close to 2 million units by 2022.

Tractors can be used for various tasks including construction, agriculture, road building, and transportation of material. However, this report includes only the tractors that are used for various agricultural purposes. Agricultural tractors are used to mechanize various agricultural processes like plowing, tilling, planting, irrigation, and others.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global agricultural tractor market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is increase in M&A activities. Some key vendors have been undergoing various inorganic diversification activities including M&A due to expansions, technological innovations, and others.

One driver in the market is introduction of driverless agricultural tractors. The agricultural tractor market has been experiencing various technological innovations, with the introduction of driverless tractors being a major enhancement.

The report states that one challenge in the market is high upfront cost. Tractors are a necessity in the agricultural industry due to their diverse use. However, the price of these products can be unappealing for consumers. On an average, the price of agricultural tractors ranges between $2,500 and $25,000 which is a challenge for financially-unstable farmers.

Companies Mentioned

AGCO

CLASS

CNH

Deere & Company

KUBOTA

Mahindra & Mahindra

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Engine Capacity

08. Market Segmentation By Product

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers And Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9qcdf3/global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005428/en/