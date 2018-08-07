Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Agricultural Tractor Market Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecasts 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 07:32am EDT

The "Global Agricultural Tractor Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global agricultural tractor market in terms of volume, to grow close to 2 million units by 2022.

Tractors can be used for various tasks including construction, agriculture, road building, and transportation of material. However, this report includes only the tractors that are used for various agricultural purposes. Agricultural tractors are used to mechanize various agricultural processes like plowing, tilling, planting, irrigation, and others.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global agricultural tractor market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is increase in M&A activities. Some key vendors have been undergoing various inorganic diversification activities including M&A due to expansions, technological innovations, and others.

One driver in the market is introduction of driverless agricultural tractors. The agricultural tractor market has been experiencing various technological innovations, with the introduction of driverless tractors being a major enhancement.

The report states that one challenge in the market is high upfront cost. Tractors are a necessity in the agricultural industry due to their diverse use. However, the price of these products can be unappealing for consumers. On an average, the price of agricultural tractors ranges between $2,500 and $25,000 which is a challenge for financially-unstable farmers.

Companies Mentioned

  • AGCO
  • CLASS
  • CNH
  • Deere & Company
  • KUBOTA
  • Mahindra & Mahindra

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Engine Capacity

08. Market Segmentation By Product

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers And Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9qcdf3/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:43aLOUISIANA-PACIFIC : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:43aAVADEL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:43aZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:43aGlobal Yeast Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2017-2026, With an Expected CAGR of 9% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:42aSERVICEMASTER GLOBAL : Announces Launch of Financing Transactions in Conjunction with the Spin-off of American Home Shield Business
BU
07:41aQUINSTREET : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Record Fiscal Year 2018 Results
PU
07:41aAES : Q2 Media Advisory
PU
07:41aLOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $564,445 Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed Martin
AQ
07:41aLOCKHEED MARTIN : MILITARY $686,933 Federal Contract Awarded to Lockheed Martin
AQ
07:41aDETAILED RESEARCH : Economic Perspectives on Alleghany, Enable Midstream Partners, LP, XOMA, MCBC, Unifi, and Tyler Technologies — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : China bounce pushes world shares toward six-month high
2BEIERSDORF : BEIERSDORF : Raises 2018 Sales Outlook on 1st Half Performance
3AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
4UNICREDIT SPA : UNICREDIT : confirms targets after second quarter profit better than forecast
5ORIFLAME HOLDING AG : ORIFLAME : Interim report 1 January - 30 June 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.