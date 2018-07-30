Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment 2015-2018 & 2022: Focus on Residential, Commercial & Industrial Applications

Dublin, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Filters and Filtration Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Air Filters and Filtration Equipment in US$ by the following Product Group/Segments:



Mechanical Filters (Primary Filters, Secondary Filters, & HEPA Filters)

Gas Phase Filters

Electronic Filters

The Global market is further analyzed in terms of value (US$) by the following application areas:



Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The report profiles 186 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3M Company (USA)

A.L.Filter (Israel)

AAF Flanders (USA)

Aerospace America Inc. (USA)

Ahlstrom-Munksj (Sweden)

Airex Filter Corporation (USA)

AIRTECH Japan Ltd. (Japan)

Atlas Copco (Sweden)

Blueair AB (Sweden)

Bruce Air Filter Company (USA)

Camfil Group (Sweden)

Clarcor Air Filtration Products, Inc. (USA)

Clarcor Industrial Air (USA)

Cummins, Inc. (USA)

Cummins Filtration (USA)

Donaldson Co., Inc. (USA)

Delta Filtration (Ireland)

Dust Free Inc. (USA)

Filtration Group Inc. (USA)

Purafil Inc. (USA)

Filtration Systems Products Inc. (USA)

Freudenberg Group (Germany)

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies

GVS Group (Italy)

Lydall Inc. (USA)

Koch Filter Corporation (USA)

Mann+Hummel Group (Germany)

Nordic Air Filtration A/S (Denmark)

Sogefi SpA (Italy)

Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Trion Inc. (USA)



Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Air Filters: Meeting Evolving Needs of Homes and Industries for a Hygienic and Cleaner World

Alarming Rise in Air Pollution Levels Worldwide and the Urgent Need to Improve Air Quality: Foundation for Market Growth

Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health

Key Air Pollution Statistics Worldwide: Important Opportunity Indicators

Global Market Outlook

Stable Global GDP Per Capita: Ushering an Era of Consumer Confidence & Spending

Despite Being Dominant Markets, Developed Countries Exhibit Modest Growth Prospects

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Steady Growth Opportunities



2. COMPETITION

AAF Flanders: The Undisputed Leader

Mergers & Acquisitions and Geographic Expansions: The Current Norm

Select M&A Deals in the Global Air Filtration Products Market (2014-2017)

Major Competitive Factors in the Marketplace

Innovation

Product Performance

Price

Product Knowledge

Customization

Timely Delivery

Geographic Coverage

Product Maintenance

Marketing

Distribution Network

Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Mechanical Air Filters: The Largest Product Category

Surging Demand for HEPA Air Filters Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

Superior Functionality Drive Widespread Adoption

Demand for HEPA Filters Gain Momentum in Nuclear Power Plants

HEPA Filters: The Preferred Medium for Indoor Air Filtration for Cardiovascular Patients

Gas-phase Air Filters Assume Importance in Gases & Odor Filtration

Electronic Air Filters for High-End Residential & Commercial Facilities

Industrial Sector: The Largest Revenue Contributor

Air Filtration Assumes Critical Importance in Commercial Facilities

Residential Buildings: The New Growth Market for Air Filtration

Whole House Air Cleaning Systems Gather Steam

Infrastructure Development and Increasing Sales of Air Conditioners Drive Demand for HVAC Air Filters

Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion

Key WHO Facts on Asthma

Global Asthma Facts by American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)

Growing Prominence of Cleaner Air in Achieving Higher Vehicle Performance Drives Demand for Automotive Air Filters

Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market

Aging Vehicles & Increasing Passenger Car Density Signals Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Cabin Air Filters Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Automotive Air Filters

CAF Replacement Requirements Spur Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Nanofiber Technology Revolutionizes Filters and Components Development

Nylon Nanofiber-based Fabric for Filters

Encouraging Gains in Global PMI Signals an Optimistic Outlook for Air Filtration Equipment

Rising Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Airborne Contamination in Food Production Boosts Market Demand

Robust Power Generation Activity Benefits Demand for Gas Turbine Inlet Air Filters

Coalescer/Pre-filters and EPA filters: Major Components in Designing Intake Filters for Gas Turbines

Fabric Filters Market Driven by Stringent Particulate Matter (PM) Emission Norms

Fabric Filter Media to Gain Upper Hand over Paper Filters

Paper Filters Market Grows Amid Rising Competition from Non- Woven Fabric Media

Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms that Require Acute Control of Air Quality Benefit Market Prospects

Steady Growth in Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends Traction to Market Demand

Increasing Demand for Washable and Re-usable Air Filters Bodes Well for the Market

Development of New Filter Media Continue to Spur Demand for Cartridge Air Filters

Electrostatic Air Filters: Multiple Benefits Drive Healthy Growth in Demand

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Air Filtration Market Worldwide

Asia-Pacific: The Largest Auto Production Hub Dominate Demand for Automotive Air Filters

Manufacturers in Developed Countries Move to Developing Asian Markets

Government Initiatives on Curtailing Air Pollution Propels Demand in China

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Air Purifiers, Drives Market for Air Filters

Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Demand



4. AIR FILTER ADVANCEMENTS AND INNOVATIONS

EXALIFE and VarioPleat for Commercial Vehicles with Space Constraints

The HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) Solution

UD+ Coalescing Compressed Air Filters

HemiPleat FR Carbon Dust Collector with Conductive and Flame Retardant Features

Capaceon and Nanoweb for Finer Separation with Reduced Energy Consumption

OptiAir and Fleetguard Direct Flow Technologies

Dual Filtration System for Filtering Formaldehyde

Novel Auto Air Filter to Eliminate 99% Pollen, Odor, and Gaseous Pollutions

Recent Noteworthy Advancements in Filter Media

Synteq Filter Media and PowerCore Dust Collection Technology

NanoWave: A Synthetic Media Alternative to Glass

Membrane-based Air Filtration Media: A Promising Development



5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

American Society for Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)

Laws for IAQ Improvement in Schools

Criteria for Improved IAQ

Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their Acceptable Levels

Energy Star Indoor Air Package: A Boon to Builders

Standards for Measuring Filtration Efficiency: An Important Performance Parameter

ASHRAE 52.2 Standard

MERV-A Optional

EN 779 Standard



6. AIR FILTERS AND FILTRATION EQUIPMENT OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Major Types of Air Filters

Mechanical Air Filters

Electronic Air Filters

Gas-phase Air Filters

Select Air Cleaning Devices

UVGI Cleaners

PCO Cleaners

Ozone Generators

Portable Air Cleaners

Various Air Cleaning Technologies & their Limitations

Patents

Classification

Based on Filtration Capacity

Air Filters by Stage: Functionality

Primary Filters

Second-Stage Filters

Ultrafine Filters

HEPA Filters

Particle Removal Mechanisms

Based on Filter Media

Fibrous Filters

Porous Filters

Capillary Porous Membrane Filters

Fabric Filters

Based on Form Factor and Functionality

Panel Filters

Viscous Panel Filters

Rotating Viscous Panel Filters

Roll Filters

Pad Filters

Bag Pocket Filters

Disposable Filters

Pleated Filters

Grease Filters

Foam Filters

Activated Charcoal Filter

Humidifier Air Filters

Anti-microbial air Filters

Carbon Filters

Efficiency Rating of Air Filters

Operating Characteristics of Filters

Resistance

Efficiency

Arrestance

Dust Holding Capacity

Life of the Filter



7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/LAUNCHES

Donaldson Company Enhances Torit RF Baghouse Dust Collector

Blueair Introduces New Air Purifier Products

Honeywell Introduces Air Touch S in India

3M Launches Filtrete Electrostatic Air Conditioner Filter

ACDelco Unveils Cabin Air Filters

WIX Filters Introduces NanoPro Technology for Air Filtration

WIX Filters Unveils Cabin Air Filters with Microban Technology

Robert Bosch Rolls Out New HEPA Premium Cabin Air Filters

CLARCOR Rolls Out DustHog PNP Cartridge Dust Collector

S&S Cycle Launches High Performance Air Filter for Scout and Victory Octane Models

Lifa Air Unveils New Smart Air Purifiers

UFI Introduces New Air Filtration Products

Dyson Introduces IoT-Compatible Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

Panasonic Unveils Nano-Particle Based Air Purifiers

AFPRO Filters Introduces Energy-Saving Air Filters

Philips Introduces GoPure Compact 110

Hi-line Industries Rolls Out New Line of Air Filter Units

K&N Engineering Introduces Replacement Air Filters for Kawasaki Ninja H2

Bosch Introduces Multi-Effect Cabin Air Filter in China

Fil Filter Adds 40 New Filters to its Portfolio

Kent Ro Unveils Air Filter Line

Invents Introduces Smart Parts Reusable Cabin Air Filter

Solid Auto Rolls Out New Line of Filters

Clarcor Industrial Introduces UAF CFS

Camfil Unveils Hi-Flo F7 50+

Atlas Copco Introduces 2-in-1 Coalescing Compressed Air Filters

Dyson Introduces Pure Cool Purifier Fan

Bosch Adds Engine Air Filters to its Portfolio



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Parker Hannifin Snaps Up CLARCOR

AAF Rebrands itself as AAF Flanders

AAF International to Acquire Aire Filter Products

Lydall Takes Over MGF Gutsche

Donaldson Acquires Hy-Pro

MANN+HUMMEL to Acquire Jack Filter

GVS to Acquire Kuss Filtration

Ahlstrom and Munksj Merge to Establish Ahlstrom-Munksj

Atlas Copco to Split into Two Companies

MANN+HUMMEL Establishes New Facility in Colombia

Filtration Group Acquires MAHLE's Industrial Filtration Business

Lydall Snaps Up Texel

Calgon Carbon Acquires CECA's Activated Carbon and Filter Aid Business

National Filter Media Takes Over Certain Assets of Midwesco Filter

Midwesco Divests Certain Filter Media Assets to Micronics Engineered Filtration Group

UCI International Files for Bankruptcy

Pall Aerospace Collaborates with easyJet

Clarcor Inks Supply Agreement with GE

MANN+HUMMEL Snaps Up Affinia Group

Unilever Acquires Blueair

Atlas Copco to Expand Operations in India

Donaldson Acquires Assets of Industrias Partmo

Daikin Takes Over Flanders

Clarcor Takes Over TDC Filter

Ambienta Takes Over SF-Filter

Hengst Purchases Nordic Air Filtration

Cummins and BIA Expand Partnership in Africa

A.J. Dralle Partners Volz Luftfilter

Camfil Takes Over Nufilter

Donaldson Takes over Engineered Products

AAF International Takes Over Air Filter Maintenance Company

Filtration Group Acquires Purafil



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 186 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 226)

The United States (71)

Canada (1)

Japan (4)

Europe (124) France (7) Germany (26) The United Kingdom (26) Italy (6) Spain (9) Rest of Europe (50)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23)

Middle East (2)

Africa (1)



