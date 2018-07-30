Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment 2015-2018 & 2022: Focus on Residential, Commercial & Industrial Applications

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW Air Filters: Meeting Evolving Needs of Homes and Industries for a Hygienic and Cleaner World Alarming Rise in Air Pollution Levels Worldwide and the Urgent Need to Improve Air Quality: Foundation for Market Growth Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health Key Air Pollution Statistics Worldwide: Important Opportunity Indicators Global Market Outlook Stable Global GDP Per Capita: Ushering an Era of Consumer Confidence & Spending Despite Being Dominant Markets, Developed Countries Exhibit Modest Growth Prospects Developing Countries Continue to Offer Steady Growth Opportunities
2. COMPETITION AAF Flanders: The Undisputed Leader Mergers & Acquisitions and Geographic Expansions: The Current Norm Select M&A Deals in the Global Air Filtration Products Market (2014-2017) Major Competitive Factors in the Marketplace Innovation Product Performance Price Product Knowledge Customization Timely Delivery Geographic Coverage Product Maintenance Marketing Distribution Network Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS Mechanical Air Filters: The Largest Product Category Surging Demand for HEPA Air Filters Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver Superior Functionality Drive Widespread Adoption Demand for HEPA Filters Gain Momentum in Nuclear Power Plants HEPA Filters: The Preferred Medium for Indoor Air Filtration for Cardiovascular Patients Gas-phase Air Filters Assume Importance in Gases & Odor Filtration Electronic Air Filters for High-End Residential & Commercial Facilities Industrial Sector: The Largest Revenue Contributor Air Filtration Assumes Critical Importance in Commercial Facilities Residential Buildings: The New Growth Market for Air Filtration Whole House Air Cleaning Systems Gather Steam Infrastructure Development and Increasing Sales of Air Conditioners Drive Demand for HVAC Air Filters Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion Key WHO Facts on Asthma Global Asthma Facts by American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Growing Prominence of Cleaner Air in Achieving Higher Vehicle Performance Drives Demand for Automotive Air Filters Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market Aging Vehicles & Increasing Passenger Car Density Signals Opportunities in the Aftermarket Cabin Air Filters Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Automotive Air Filters CAF Replacement Requirements Spur Opportunities in the Aftermarket Nanofiber Technology Revolutionizes Filters and Components Development Nylon Nanofiber-based Fabric for Filters Encouraging Gains in Global PMI Signals an Optimistic Outlook for Air Filtration Equipment Rising Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Airborne Contamination in Food Production Boosts Market Demand Robust Power Generation Activity Benefits Demand for Gas Turbine Inlet Air Filters Coalescer/Pre-filters and EPA filters: Major Components in Designing Intake Filters for Gas Turbines Fabric Filters Market Driven by Stringent Particulate Matter (PM) Emission Norms Fabric Filter Media to Gain Upper Hand over Paper Filters Paper Filters Market Grows Amid Rising Competition from Non- Woven Fabric Media Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms that Require Acute Control of Air Quality Benefit Market Prospects Steady Growth in Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends Traction to Market Demand Increasing Demand for Washable and Re-usable Air Filters Bodes Well for the Market Development of New Filter Media Continue to Spur Demand for Cartridge Air Filters Electrostatic Air Filters: Multiple Benefits Drive Healthy Growth in Demand Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Air Filtration Market Worldwide Asia-Pacific: The Largest Auto Production Hub Dominate Demand for Automotive Air Filters Manufacturers in Developed Countries Move to Developing Asian Markets Government Initiatives on Curtailing Air Pollution Propels Demand in China Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Air Purifiers, Drives Market for Air Filters Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Demand
4. AIR FILTER ADVANCEMENTS AND INNOVATIONS EXALIFE and VarioPleat for Commercial Vehicles with Space Constraints The HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) Solution UD+ Coalescing Compressed Air Filters HemiPleat FR Carbon Dust Collector with Conductive and Flame Retardant Features Capaceon and Nanoweb for Finer Separation with Reduced Energy Consumption OptiAir and Fleetguard Direct Flow Technologies Dual Filtration System for Filtering Formaldehyde Novel Auto Air Filter to Eliminate 99% Pollen, Odor, and Gaseous Pollutions Recent Noteworthy Advancements in Filter Media Synteq Filter Media and PowerCore Dust Collection Technology NanoWave: A Synthetic Media Alternative to Glass Membrane-based Air Filtration Media: A Promising Development
5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) American Society for Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) Laws for IAQ Improvement in Schools Criteria for Improved IAQ Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their Acceptable Levels Energy Star Indoor Air Package: A Boon to Builders Standards for Measuring Filtration Efficiency: An Important Performance Parameter ASHRAE 52.2 Standard MERV-A Optional EN 779 Standard
6. AIR FILTERS AND FILTRATION EQUIPMENT OVERVIEW A Prelude Major Types of Air Filters Mechanical Air Filters Electronic Air Filters Gas-phase Air Filters Select Air Cleaning Devices UVGI Cleaners PCO Cleaners Ozone Generators Portable Air Cleaners Various Air Cleaning Technologies & their Limitations Patents Classification Based on Filtration Capacity Air Filters by Stage: Functionality Primary Filters Second-Stage Filters Ultrafine Filters HEPA Filters Particle Removal Mechanisms Based on Filter Media Fibrous Filters Porous Filters Capillary Porous Membrane Filters Fabric Filters Based on Form Factor and Functionality Panel Filters Viscous Panel Filters Rotating Viscous Panel Filters Roll Filters Pad Filters Bag Pocket Filters Disposable Filters Pleated Filters Grease Filters Foam Filters Activated Charcoal Filter Humidifier Air Filters Anti-microbial air Filters Carbon Filters Efficiency Rating of Air Filters Operating Characteristics of Filters Resistance Efficiency Arrestance Dust Holding Capacity Life of the Filter
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/LAUNCHES Donaldson Company Enhances Torit RF Baghouse Dust Collector Blueair Introduces New Air Purifier Products Honeywell Introduces Air Touch S in India 3M Launches Filtrete Electrostatic Air Conditioner Filter ACDelco Unveils Cabin Air Filters WIX Filters Introduces NanoPro Technology for Air Filtration WIX Filters Unveils Cabin Air Filters with Microban Technology Robert Bosch Rolls Out New HEPA Premium Cabin Air Filters CLARCOR Rolls Out DustHog PNP Cartridge Dust Collector S&S Cycle Launches High Performance Air Filter for Scout and Victory Octane Models Lifa Air Unveils New Smart Air Purifiers UFI Introduces New Air Filtration Products Dyson Introduces IoT-Compatible Pure Cool Link Air Purifier Panasonic Unveils Nano-Particle Based Air Purifiers AFPRO Filters Introduces Energy-Saving Air Filters Philips Introduces GoPure Compact 110 Hi-line Industries Rolls Out New Line of Air Filter Units K&N Engineering Introduces Replacement Air Filters for Kawasaki Ninja H2 Bosch Introduces Multi-Effect Cabin Air Filter in China Fil Filter Adds 40 New Filters to its Portfolio Kent Ro Unveils Air Filter Line Invents Introduces Smart Parts Reusable Cabin Air Filter Solid Auto Rolls Out New Line of Filters Clarcor Industrial Introduces UAF CFS Camfil Unveils Hi-Flo F7 50+ Atlas Copco Introduces 2-in-1 Coalescing Compressed Air Filters Dyson Introduces Pure Cool Purifier Fan Bosch Adds Engine Air Filters to its Portfolio
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY Parker Hannifin Snaps Up CLARCOR AAF Rebrands itself as AAF Flanders AAF International to Acquire Aire Filter Products Lydall Takes Over MGF Gutsche Donaldson Acquires Hy-Pro MANN+HUMMEL to Acquire Jack Filter GVS to Acquire Kuss Filtration Ahlstrom and Munksj Merge to Establish Ahlstrom-Munksj Atlas Copco to Split into Two Companies MANN+HUMMEL Establishes New Facility in Colombia Filtration Group Acquires MAHLE's Industrial Filtration Business Lydall Snaps Up Texel Calgon Carbon Acquires CECA's Activated Carbon and Filter Aid Business National Filter Media Takes Over Certain Assets of Midwesco Filter Midwesco Divests Certain Filter Media Assets to Micronics Engineered Filtration Group UCI International Files for Bankruptcy Pall Aerospace Collaborates with easyJet Clarcor Inks Supply Agreement with GE MANN+HUMMEL Snaps Up Affinia Group Unilever Acquires Blueair Atlas Copco to Expand Operations in India Donaldson Acquires Assets of Industrias Partmo Daikin Takes Over Flanders Clarcor Takes Over TDC Filter Ambienta Takes Over SF-Filter Hengst Purchases Nordic Air Filtration Cummins and BIA Expand Partnership in Africa A.J. Dralle Partners Volz Luftfilter Camfil Takes Over Nufilter Donaldson Takes over Engineered Products AAF International Takes Over Air Filter Maintenance Company Filtration Group Acquires Purafil
