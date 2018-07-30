Log in
Global Air Filters and Filtration Equipment 2015-2018 & 2022: Focus on Residential, Commercial & Industrial Applications

07/30/2018 | 04:10am EDT

Dublin, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Filters and Filtration Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Air Filters and Filtration Equipment in US$ by the following Product Group/Segments:

  • Mechanical Filters (Primary Filters, Secondary Filters, & HEPA Filters)
  • Gas Phase Filters
  • Electronic Filters

The Global market is further analyzed in terms of value (US$) by the following application areas:

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial

The report profiles 186 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • 3M Company (USA)
  • A.L.Filter (Israel)
  • AAF Flanders (USA)
  • Aerospace America Inc. (USA)
  • Ahlstrom-Munksj (Sweden)
  • Airex Filter Corporation (USA)
  • AIRTECH Japan Ltd. (Japan)
  • Atlas Copco (Sweden)
  • Blueair AB (Sweden)
  • Bruce Air Filter Company (USA)
  • Camfil Group (Sweden)
  • Clarcor Air Filtration Products, Inc. (USA)
  • Clarcor Industrial Air (USA)
  • Cummins, Inc. (USA)
  • Cummins Filtration (USA)
  • Donaldson Co., Inc. (USA)
  • Delta Filtration (Ireland)
  • Dust Free Inc. (USA)
  • Filtration Group Inc. (USA)
  • Purafil Inc. (USA)
  • Filtration Systems Products Inc. (USA)
  • Freudenberg Group (Germany)
  • Freudenberg Filtration Technologies
  • GVS Group (Italy)
  • Lydall Inc. (USA)
  • Koch Filter Corporation (USA)
  • Mann+Hummel Group (Germany)
  • Nordic Air Filtration A/S (Denmark)
  • Sogefi SpA (Italy)
  • Spectrum Filtration Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • Trion Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Air Filters: Meeting Evolving Needs of Homes and Industries for a Hygienic and Cleaner World
Alarming Rise in Air Pollution Levels Worldwide and the Urgent Need to Improve Air Quality: Foundation for Market Growth
Major Indoor Pollutants and their Impact on Health: Brief Details of Pollutant, Source, and Impact on Health
Key Air Pollution Statistics Worldwide: Important Opportunity Indicators
Global Market Outlook
Stable Global GDP Per Capita: Ushering an Era of Consumer Confidence & Spending
Despite Being Dominant Markets, Developed Countries Exhibit Modest Growth Prospects
Developing Countries Continue to Offer Steady Growth Opportunities

2. COMPETITION
AAF Flanders: The Undisputed Leader
Mergers & Acquisitions and Geographic Expansions: The Current Norm
Select M&A Deals in the Global Air Filtration Products Market (2014-2017)
Major Competitive Factors in the Marketplace
Innovation
Product Performance
Price
Product Knowledge
Customization
Timely Delivery
Geographic Coverage
Product Maintenance
Marketing
Distribution Network
Dispersion of Knowledge: An Important Competitive Variable

3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS
Mechanical Air Filters: The Largest Product Category
Surging Demand for HEPA Air Filters Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver
Superior Functionality Drive Widespread Adoption
Demand for HEPA Filters Gain Momentum in Nuclear Power Plants
HEPA Filters: The Preferred Medium for Indoor Air Filtration for Cardiovascular Patients
Gas-phase Air Filters Assume Importance in Gases & Odor Filtration
Electronic Air Filters for High-End Residential & Commercial Facilities
Industrial Sector: The Largest Revenue Contributor
Air Filtration Assumes Critical Importance in Commercial Facilities
Residential Buildings: The New Growth Market for Air Filtration
Whole House Air Cleaning Systems Gather Steam
Infrastructure Development and Increasing Sales of Air Conditioners Drive Demand for HVAC Air Filters
Rising Incidence of Asthma and Air Borne Allergies Provide the Perfect Platform for Market Expansion
Key WHO Facts on Asthma
Global Asthma Facts by American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI)
Growing Prominence of Cleaner Air in Achieving Higher Vehicle Performance Drives Demand for Automotive Air Filters
Stable Automobile Production Fuels Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market
Aging Vehicles & Increasing Passenger Car Density Signals Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Cabin Air Filters Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Automotive Air Filters
CAF Replacement Requirements Spur Opportunities in the Aftermarket
Nanofiber Technology Revolutionizes Filters and Components Development
Nylon Nanofiber-based Fabric for Filters
Encouraging Gains in Global PMI Signals an Optimistic Outlook for Air Filtration Equipment
Rising Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Airborne Contamination in Food Production Boosts Market Demand
Robust Power Generation Activity Benefits Demand for Gas Turbine Inlet Air Filters
Coalescer/Pre-filters and EPA filters: Major Components in Designing Intake Filters for Gas Turbines
Fabric Filters Market Driven by Stringent Particulate Matter (PM) Emission Norms
Fabric Filter Media to Gain Upper Hand over Paper Filters
Paper Filters Market Grows Amid Rising Competition from Non- Woven Fabric Media
Expanding Applications in Cleanrooms that Require Acute Control of Air Quality Benefit Market Prospects
Steady Growth in Electrical & Electronics Manufacturing Lends Traction to Market Demand
Increasing Demand for Washable and Re-usable Air Filters Bodes Well for the Market
Development of New Filter Media Continue to Spur Demand for Cartridge Air Filters
Electrostatic Air Filters: Multiple Benefits Drive Healthy Growth in Demand
Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Air Filtration Market Worldwide
Asia-Pacific: The Largest Auto Production Hub Dominate Demand for Automotive Air Filters
Manufacturers in Developed Countries Move to Developing Asian Markets
Government Initiatives on Curtailing Air Pollution Propels Demand in China
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales of Air Purifiers, Drives Market for Air Filters
Growing Middle Class Population to Drive Demand

4. AIR FILTER ADVANCEMENTS AND INNOVATIONS
EXALIFE and VarioPleat for Commercial Vehicles with Space Constraints
The HVAC Load Reduction (HLR) Solution
UD+ Coalescing Compressed Air Filters
HemiPleat FR Carbon Dust Collector with Conductive and Flame Retardant Features
Capaceon and Nanoweb for Finer Separation with Reduced Energy Consumption
OptiAir and Fleetguard Direct Flow Technologies
Dual Filtration System for Filtering Formaldehyde
Novel Auto Air Filter to Eliminate 99% Pollen, Odor, and Gaseous Pollutions
Recent Noteworthy Advancements in Filter Media
Synteq Filter Media and PowerCore Dust Collection Technology
NanoWave: A Synthetic Media Alternative to Glass
Membrane-based Air Filtration Media: A Promising Development

5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)
American Society for Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE)
Laws for IAQ Improvement in Schools
Criteria for Improved IAQ
Types of Contaminants Present in Indoor Air and their Acceptable Levels
Energy Star Indoor Air Package: A Boon to Builders
Standards for Measuring Filtration Efficiency: An Important Performance Parameter
ASHRAE 52.2 Standard
MERV-A Optional
EN 779 Standard

6. AIR FILTERS AND FILTRATION EQUIPMENT OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Major Types of Air Filters
Mechanical Air Filters
Electronic Air Filters
Gas-phase Air Filters
Select Air Cleaning Devices
UVGI Cleaners
PCO Cleaners
Ozone Generators
Portable Air Cleaners
Various Air Cleaning Technologies & their Limitations
Patents
Classification
Based on Filtration Capacity
Air Filters by Stage: Functionality
Primary Filters
Second-Stage Filters
Ultrafine Filters
HEPA Filters
Particle Removal Mechanisms
Based on Filter Media
Fibrous Filters
Porous Filters
Capillary Porous Membrane Filters
Fabric Filters
Based on Form Factor and Functionality
Panel Filters
Viscous Panel Filters
Rotating Viscous Panel Filters
Roll Filters
Pad Filters
Bag Pocket Filters
Disposable Filters
Pleated Filters
Grease Filters
Foam Filters
Activated Charcoal Filter
Humidifier Air Filters
Anti-microbial air Filters
Carbon Filters
Efficiency Rating of Air Filters
Operating Characteristics of Filters
Resistance
Efficiency
Arrestance
Dust Holding Capacity
Life of the Filter

7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/LAUNCHES
Donaldson Company Enhances Torit RF Baghouse Dust Collector
Blueair Introduces New Air Purifier Products
Honeywell Introduces Air Touch S in India
3M Launches Filtrete Electrostatic Air Conditioner Filter
ACDelco Unveils Cabin Air Filters
WIX Filters Introduces NanoPro Technology for Air Filtration
WIX Filters Unveils Cabin Air Filters with Microban Technology
Robert Bosch Rolls Out New HEPA Premium Cabin Air Filters
CLARCOR Rolls Out DustHog PNP Cartridge Dust Collector
S&S Cycle Launches High Performance Air Filter for Scout and Victory Octane Models
Lifa Air Unveils New Smart Air Purifiers
UFI Introduces New Air Filtration Products
Dyson Introduces IoT-Compatible Pure Cool Link Air Purifier
Panasonic Unveils Nano-Particle Based Air Purifiers
AFPRO Filters Introduces Energy-Saving Air Filters
Philips Introduces GoPure Compact 110
Hi-line Industries Rolls Out New Line of Air Filter Units
K&N Engineering Introduces Replacement Air Filters for Kawasaki Ninja H2
Bosch Introduces Multi-Effect Cabin Air Filter in China
Fil Filter Adds 40 New Filters to its Portfolio
Kent Ro Unveils Air Filter Line
Invents Introduces Smart Parts Reusable Cabin Air Filter
Solid Auto Rolls Out New Line of Filters
Clarcor Industrial Introduces UAF CFS
Camfil Unveils Hi-Flo F7 50+
Atlas Copco Introduces 2-in-1 Coalescing Compressed Air Filters
Dyson Introduces Pure Cool Purifier Fan
Bosch Adds Engine Air Filters to its Portfolio

8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Parker Hannifin Snaps Up CLARCOR
AAF Rebrands itself as AAF Flanders
AAF International to Acquire Aire Filter Products
Lydall Takes Over MGF Gutsche
Donaldson Acquires Hy-Pro
MANN+HUMMEL to Acquire Jack Filter
GVS to Acquire Kuss Filtration
Ahlstrom and Munksj Merge to Establish Ahlstrom-Munksj
Atlas Copco to Split into Two Companies
MANN+HUMMEL Establishes New Facility in Colombia
Filtration Group Acquires MAHLE's Industrial Filtration Business
Lydall Snaps Up Texel
Calgon Carbon Acquires CECA's Activated Carbon and Filter Aid Business
National Filter Media Takes Over Certain Assets of Midwesco Filter
Midwesco Divests Certain Filter Media Assets to Micronics Engineered Filtration Group
UCI International Files for Bankruptcy
Pall Aerospace Collaborates with easyJet
Clarcor Inks Supply Agreement with GE
MANN+HUMMEL Snaps Up Affinia Group
Unilever Acquires Blueair
Atlas Copco to Expand Operations in India
Donaldson Acquires Assets of Industrias Partmo
Daikin Takes Over Flanders
Clarcor Takes Over TDC Filter
Ambienta Takes Over SF-Filter
Hengst Purchases Nordic Air Filtration
Cummins and BIA Expand Partnership in Africa
A.J. Dralle Partners Volz Luftfilter
Camfil Takes Over Nufilter
Donaldson Takes over Engineered Products
AAF International Takes Over Air Filter Maintenance Company
Filtration Group Acquires Purafil

9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 186 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 226)

  • The United States (71)
  • Canada (1)
  • Japan (4)
  • Europe (124)
    • France (7)
    • Germany (26)
    • The United Kingdom (26)
    • Italy (6)
    • Spain (9)
    • Rest of Europe (50)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (23)
  • Middle East (2)
  • Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6qdxl6/global_air?w=12


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Filters, Air Purification

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
HOT NEWS
