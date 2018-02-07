Global Air Quality Control Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Air Quality Control Report Ed1 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A strong trend towards installing super- and ultra-supercritical power plants has been evident over the past two decades. Nonetheless, the great majority of installed coal-fired power plants still operate under subcritical steam conditions, and, these plants do not reach performance levels of state-of-the-art power generation technology.

The total capacity of new subcritical power plants has reached a record high due to additional installations over the last five years. Ten countries represent all together more than 85% of the world's total CO2 emissions and large proportions of SO2, NOx and PM emissions from production of electricity and heat using coal and peat - in total about 8.5 Gt of CO2 are emitted from China, the United States, India, Germany, Russia, Japan, South Africa, Australia, Korea and Poland.

Highlights:

The penetration of each AQCS technology is tabulated for the eleven countries which account for 80% of global emissions from 2000, with forecasts of penetration to 2020.

Air Quality has made extraordinary progress in the last two decades, but is it enough? Can this progress keep up with the ever rising demand for energy in the developing world? What will happen in 25 years?

Europe, the United States and Japan have set demanding emissions limits. China, the world's largest emitter, has exceeded these limits, so has Korea. After a slow start, India is now rising to its huge challenge. Indonesia is actively studying both countries to map its own path.

The AQCS technologies are analysed in detail, and co-benefits outlined.

CCS Carbon Capture and Storage has been a successful technology in industry for 30 years. The reasons and economics are analysed and application for the power sector is analysed.

The EU ETS and UN CDM carbon markets - their structure and failures.

Competitive analysis of AQCS vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Sulphur Oxides

2. Nitrogen Oxides

3. Particulate Matter

3. Hele Technology

4. Other Primary Air Quality Control Measures

5. Secondary AQCS, End-Of-Pipe Control Measures

6. SO2 - FGD, Flue Gas Desulphurisation

7. Nox Reduction, SCR & SNCR

8. Europe's Major Coal Plant Emitters Of So2 & Nox

9. Pm Particulate Matter

10. Hazardous Air Pollutant Emissions- Mercury

11. Fly Ash - Gypsum

12. Acid Rain

13. National Emissions Profiles And Future Prospects

14. Carbon Capture And Storage

15. The Carbon Market And Pricing

16. AQCS Sales

17. AQCS Vendors

Alstom

Babcock & Wilcox

Beijing Guodian

China Boqi

Chinese AQCS vendors

Doosan Heavy Industries

Ducon

Fujian Longking Co Ltd

MET Marsulex

MHPS - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Wuhan Kaidi Electric Power Environmental Protection Co Ltd

Zhejiang Feida MHPS High Efficiency Flue Gas Cleaning System Engineering Co Ltd (FMH)

