Global Air Quality Control Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

A strong trend towards installing super- and ultra-supercritical power
plants has been evident over the past two decades. Nonetheless, the
great majority of installed coal-fired power plants still operate under
subcritical steam conditions, and, these plants do not reach performance
levels of state-of-the-art power generation technology.
The total capacity of new subcritical power plants has reached a record
high due to additional installations over the last five years. Ten
countries represent all together more than 85% of the world's total CO2
emissions and large proportions of SO2, NOx and PM emissions from
production of electricity and heat using coal and peat - in total about
8.5 Gt of CO2 are emitted from China, the United States, India, Germany,
Russia, Japan, South Africa, Australia, Korea and Poland.
Highlights:
-
The penetration of each AQCS technology is tabulated for the eleven
countries which account for 80% of global emissions from 2000, with
forecasts of penetration to 2020.
-
Air Quality has made extraordinary progress in the last two decades,
but is it enough? Can this progress keep up with the ever rising
demand for energy in the developing world? What will happen in 25
years?
-
Europe, the United States and Japan have set demanding emissions
limits. China, the world's largest emitter, has exceeded these limits,
so has Korea. After a slow start, India is now rising to its huge
challenge. Indonesia is actively studying both countries to map its
own path.
-
The AQCS technologies are analysed in detail, and co-benefits outlined.
-
CCS Carbon Capture and Storage has been a successful technology in
industry for 30 years. The reasons and economics are analysed and
application for the power sector is analysed.
-
The EU ETS and UN CDM carbon markets - their structure and failures.
-
Competitive analysis of AQCS vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Sulphur Oxides
2. Nitrogen Oxides
3. Particulate Matter
3. Hele Technology
4. Other Primary Air Quality Control Measures
5. Secondary AQCS, End-Of-Pipe Control Measures
6. SO2 - FGD, Flue Gas Desulphurisation
7. Nox Reduction, SCR & SNCR
8. Europe's Major Coal Plant Emitters Of So2 & Nox
9. Pm Particulate Matter
10. Hazardous Air Pollutant Emissions- Mercury
11. Fly Ash - Gypsum
12. Acid Rain
13. National Emissions Profiles And Future Prospects
14. Carbon Capture And Storage
15. The Carbon Market And Pricing
16. AQCS Sales
17. AQCS Vendors
-
Alstom
-
Babcock & Wilcox
-
Beijing Guodian
-
China Boqi
-
Chinese AQCS vendors
-
Doosan Heavy Industries
-
Ducon
-
Fujian Longking Co Ltd
-
MET Marsulex
-
MHPS - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
-
Wuhan Kaidi Electric Power Environmental Protection Co Ltd
-
Zhejiang Feida MHPS High Efficiency Flue Gas Cleaning System
Engineering Co Ltd (FMH)
