Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market 2018-2022: Increasing Investments in MRO Facilities; Especially in Developing Countries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aircraft engine MRO market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is introduction of 3D printing technology. Additive manufacturing involves the use of digital three-dimensional design data to build a component in layers by depositing material. The application of this technique is increasing in the aerospace manufacturing owing to the advancement in 3D printing.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing investments in MRO facilities. An upsurge in investments in setting up new MRO plants, specifically in developing countries like India, is a major factor driving the growth of the aircraft engine MRO market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is barriers to adoption of new technology and equipment. Vendors offering products integrated with upgrade commercial and military aircraft are required to adhere to the stringent regulatory norms of different countries. Numerous vendors work with government agencies and departments of defense within various countries.

Key Vendors

Delta Air Lines

GE

Lufthansa Technik

MTU Aero Engines

Rolls-Royce

United Technologies

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Engine Type

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers and Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7dkwn7/global_aircraft?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180726005369/en/