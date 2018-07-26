Global Aircraft Engine MRO Market 2018-2022: Increasing Investments in MRO Facilities; Especially in Developing Countries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global aircraft engine MRO market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of
5.64% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is introduction of 3D printing technology.
Additive manufacturing involves the use of digital three-dimensional
design data to build a component in layers by depositing material. The
application of this technique is increasing in the aerospace
manufacturing owing to the advancement in 3D printing.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing
investments in MRO facilities. An upsurge in investments in setting up
new MRO plants, specifically in developing countries like India, is a
major factor driving the growth of the aircraft engine MRO market.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is barriers
to adoption of new technology and equipment. Vendors offering products
integrated with upgrade commercial and military aircraft are required to
adhere to the stringent regulatory norms of different countries.
Numerous vendors work with government agencies and departments of
defense within various countries.
Key Vendors
-
Delta Air Lines
-
GE
-
Lufthansa Technik
-
MTU Aero Engines
-
Rolls-Royce
-
United Technologies
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Engine Type
08. Customer Landscape
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers and Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
