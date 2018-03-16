Global Aircraft Engine Nacelle Market - Additive Manufacturing for Engine Components is an Emerging Trend | Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
aircraft engine nacelle market provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
According to Technavio analysts, the global
aircraft engine nacelle market will grow at a CAGR of over 6% during
the forecast period. Technical advancements in existing engine and
nacelle technology is a major factor driving the market’s growth.
An airline operator’s primary intent is to operate aircraft with maximum
efficiency and low fuel consumption to reduce the overall operation and
maintenance cost. A significant cost is incurred by airline operators in
maintenance and overhaul of aircraft engine parts and components.
Maintenance increases an aircraft's downtime. For efficiency and better
performance, the airline operator focuses on choosing advanced material
that provides extended reliability and durability for engine parts and
components.
In this report, Technavio highlights the additive manufacturing for
engine components as one of the key emerging trends driving the global
aircraft engine nacelle market:
Additive manufacturing for engine components
Additive manufacturing, which is also known as 3D printing, is a process
where successive layers of materials are added either in the form of
powder or liquid and are solidified with the help of a heat source to
produce an object. This process helps manufacturers to produce complex
designs. 3D printing process enables manufacturers to produce
lightweight components. The additive manufacturing process allows
cost-effective and easy manufacture of parts and components and allows
quick designs and rapid alteration of internal features of the
components. This is not possible with traditional manufacturing methods.
At the same time, nacelle manufacturers are also adopting additive
manufacturing techniques to develop parts and components.
“The implementation of 3D printing in the aerospace industry can
ensure a reduction in assembly time, material wastage, and general
costs. Adopting 3D printing in aerospace manufacturing will reflect
long-term sustainability while guaranteeing upgrades in the overall
performance of an aircraft. Additive manufacturing is being adopted by
several engine manufacturers to produce engine components,” says a
senior analyst at Technavio for research on aerospace
products.
Global aircraft engine nacelle market
segmentation
This market research report segments the global aircraft engine nacelle
market into the following applications (commercial aircraft, military
aircraft, and business aircraft), engine type (turboprop engine and
turbofan engine), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The commercial aircraft segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 78% of the market. The market share for this
application is expected to increase by 2022. The fastest growing
application is military aircraft, which will account for 9% of the total
market share by 2022.
The Americas was the leading region for the global
aircraft engine nacelle market in 2017, accounting for a market
share of 42%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth of
nearly 3%.
