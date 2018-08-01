Global Aircraft Lighting Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Aircraft Lighting Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027"
The Global Aircraft Lighting Market is poised to grow strong during the
forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the
market is witnessing include new aircraft interior lighting system
technology and a rise in passenger traffic across the globe.
Depending on Aircraft Type, the market is segmented into Military
Aircraft, Propeller Aircraft, Helicopter and Commercial Aircraft. In
addition, Military Aircraft segment is further divided into Military
Helicopter and Fighter Jet. By Commercial Aircraft segment is classified
into Very Large Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Regional Transport
Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Business Jets and Commercial Helicopters.
By Type, the market is segregated into Exterior Lights and Interior
Lights. In addition, Exterior Lights are further segmented into
Anti-Collision Lights, Cargo & Service Lights, Emergency Lights, Landing
Lights, Position Lights, Runway Turnoff Lights, Search Lights, Takeoff
Lights and Wings & Engine Inspection Lights. Interior Lights segment is
categorized Signage Lights, Ceiling & Wall Lights, Floor Path Lighting
Strips, Reading Lights, Lavatory Lights and Cockpit Lights.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all
the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the
research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016
revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to
2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain
trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future
strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major
geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East,
Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for
the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Companies Mentioned
-
Astronics
-
Cobham
-
Diehl Stiftung
-
Heads Up Technologies
-
Honeywell International
-
Luminator Technology Group
-
Oxley Group
-
Rockwell Collins
-
Soderberg Manufacturing Company
-
STG Aerospace
-
United Technologies Corporation
-
Zodiac Aerospace
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Aircraft Lighting Market, By Platform
5 Aircraft Lighting Market, By Aircraft Type
6 Aircraft Lighting Market, By Type
7 Aircraft Lighting Market, By Distribution Channel
8 Aircraft Lighting Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
