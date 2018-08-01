Log in
Global Aircraft Lighting Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/01/2018 | 01:42pm CEST

The "Global Aircraft Lighting Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Aircraft Lighting Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include new aircraft interior lighting system technology and a rise in passenger traffic across the globe.

Depending on Aircraft Type, the market is segmented into Military Aircraft, Propeller Aircraft, Helicopter and Commercial Aircraft. In addition, Military Aircraft segment is further divided into Military Helicopter and Fighter Jet. By Commercial Aircraft segment is classified into Very Large Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft, Regional Transport Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Business Jets and Commercial Helicopters.

By Type, the market is segregated into Exterior Lights and Interior Lights. In addition, Exterior Lights are further segmented into Anti-Collision Lights, Cargo & Service Lights, Emergency Lights, Landing Lights, Position Lights, Runway Turnoff Lights, Search Lights, Takeoff Lights and Wings & Engine Inspection Lights. Interior Lights segment is categorized Signage Lights, Ceiling & Wall Lights, Floor Path Lighting Strips, Reading Lights, Lavatory Lights and Cockpit Lights.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Companies Mentioned

  • Astronics
  • Cobham
  • Diehl Stiftung
  • Heads Up Technologies
  • Honeywell International
  • Luminator Technology Group
  • Oxley Group
  • Rockwell Collins
  • Soderberg Manufacturing Company
  • STG Aerospace
  • United Technologies Corporation
  • Zodiac Aerospace

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Aircraft Lighting Market, By Platform

5 Aircraft Lighting Market, By Aircraft Type

6 Aircraft Lighting Market, By Type

7 Aircraft Lighting Market, By Distribution Channel

8 Aircraft Lighting Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gdnls3/global_aircraft?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
