Global Alternative Finance Market 2018-2022| 21% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years| Technavio

The global alternative finance market 2018-2022 is expected to register
a CAGR of more than 21% during the forecast period, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due
to a decline in the year-over-year growth.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the quick and easy
access to credit. Alternative finance provides quick and easy access to
credit unlike financial institutions, which may take more than a day to
complete the paperwork for the loan application. Several banks have
policies, which restrict them from providing loans to certain businesses
such as restaurants and clinics. Alternative finance caters to such
businesses by providing quick and easy access to credit.
This market research report on the global
alternative finance market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis
of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook
during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a
major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market
and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the exceptional growth in Asia as
one of the key emerging trends in the global alternative finance market:
Global alternative finance market: Exceptional
growth in Asia
The alternative finance market in several Asian countries has grown
significantly in the past five years. Many SMEs in developing countries
such as China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and the
Philippines lack access to traditional financing sources, which has
increased the demand for alternative financial services and platforms.
In these developing countries in Asia, SMEs play an important role in
driving the growth of the economy and account for nearly half of the
total employment and national income.
“In recent years, China has emerged as one of the largest markets for
alternative finance. The country has overtaken the US in total finance
volumes. The growth of the alternative finance market in China is driven
by the government support for online finance platforms to cater to SMEs
and marginalized sectors. The market has also grown in countries such as
Singapore, due to support from regulatory authorities,” says a
senior market research analyst at Technavio.
Global alternative finance market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global alternative finance
market by service models (peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, crowdfunding, and
invoice trading) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 88% of the market share,
followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The lack of conventional
financing sources in several countries in APAC will drive the growth of
alternative finance providers for the next five years.
