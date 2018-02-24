Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market in Food and Beverages Industry - Americas to Dominate the Market | Technavio

The latest market research report by Technavio
on the global
aluminum foil packaging market in the food and beverages industry
predicts a CAGR close to 6% during the period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180224005036/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global aluminum foil packaging market in food and beverages industry from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report segments the global
by product type (foil rolls and containers) and by geography (the
Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the
major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities,
trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Here are some key findings of the global aluminum foil packaging
market in the food and beverages industry, according to Technavio transportation
and logistics researchers:
-
Growing demand for cost-efficient packaging solutions: a major market
driver
-
Increase in adoption of pouch packaging: emerging market trend
-
The Americas dominated the global aluminum foil packaging market in
the food and beverages industry with 39% share in 2017
Growing demand for cost-efficient packaging solutions: a major market
driver
Consumers are adopting suitable packaging solutions that are flexible in
nature and allow easy storage, handling, transportation, and use.
Aluminum foil packaging products in the form of zipper pouches,
microwavable pouches, and spout pouches are increasingly being adopted
as they are easy to handle and are suitable for packaged products. An
empty 200 ml. pouch weighs less than a sheet of copier paper, which
means that a truckload of standard 200-ml. aluminum pouches for
packaging beverage products will consume less space than that of a
truckload of 200-ml. glass packages. Aluminum pouches also increase the
cost efficiency in the food and beverage products supply chain.
The evolution of flexible packaging solutions in the food and beverages
industry to ensure convenience will drive the growth of the aluminum
foil packaging market in the food and beverages industry.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Increase in adoption of pouch packaging: emerging market trend
There has been an increase in the demand for pouch packaging solutions
due to the changing lifestyles and the shift in consumer preference for
flexible packaging solutions that offer ease of storage, handling, and
transportation. Advantages of pouch packaging solutions such as their
lightweight, high printability, and ability to meet the need for
single-serve uses has enabled them to become the fastest-growing trends
in the packaging industry. Spout pouches packaging solutions can
discharge up to 99.5% of the products stored in them, thus reducing food
waste.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on packaging,
“The low cost of printing flexible pouch packaging solutions is also
driving the demand for pouch packaging solutions from the food and
beverages industry. The increasing demand for flexible pouch packaging
solutions that are made up of polyethylene, aluminum foil, nylon, film
foil, and laminated and metalized film is expected to fuel the growth of
the aluminum foil packaging market in the food and beverages industry.”
Global market opportunities
Regarding regional dominance, the Americas led the global
aluminum foil packaging market in the food and beverages industry,
followed by EMEA and APAC in 2017. The Americas is expected to gain
market share of nearly 2% by 2022. The increasing demand for convenient
and flexible packaging solutions is driving the market in the Americas.
The high demand for recyclable and reusable packaging solutions is
another factor that will strengthen the aluminum foil packaging market
in the food and beverages industry in this region.
