Global Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials Report 2018 - Trends and Analysis Review, H2 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Anaplastic
Large Cell Lymphoma Drug Profiles and Clinical Trials- Global Trends and
Analysis Review, H2 2017" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Lymphoma is a cancer type where uncontrollable growth of lymphocytes
(WBCs) initiating from lymph glands or lymphatic tissue or other parts
of the lymphatic system, including bone marrow, tonsils, testicles,
spleen and lymph nodes.
This excess growth of lymphocytes often accumulates in lymph nodes.
Though this accumulation can occur in any body part, commonly affected
parts are armpits, neck and groin and rarely in lungs or bones.
The non- inheritable and non-contagious disease is one of the common
types of cancer but can be treated with patients' life expectancy
remaining quite large post- treatment.
Genomic alterations in lymphocytes cause damage to the lifecycle of
these cells, boosting the cell division rate or affecting the death
period. However, causes for such gene changes are yet to be determined.
Scope of the Report
-
Number of Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma clinical trials across
regions- Asia and Oceania, Europe, Middle East Africa and Americas
-
Trial information by Phase and Subjects recruited
-
Trial information by status, type, sponsor type
-
Drugs used for treatment of Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma
-
Both observational and interventional trials analyzed
-
Success rates of trials are analyzed
-
Trends in enrollment over the past ten years identified
-
Leading sponsors of Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma clinical trials
worldwide are listed
Companies Mentioned
-
Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
-
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
-
Seattle Genetics, Inc.
-
Ignyta, Inc.
-
Arbeitsgemeinschaft medikamentoese Tumortherapie
-
Morphotek
-
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63zjrb/global_anaplastic?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180119005618/en/