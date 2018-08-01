Log in
Global Anesthesia Disposables Market Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Challenges & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 4.07% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/01/2018 | 04:34pm CEST

The "Global Anesthesia Disposables Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global anesthesia disposables market to grow at a CAGR of 4.07% during the period 2018-2022.

Anesthesia disposables are equipment used to deliver inhalational anesthetics during surgery.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global anesthesia disposables market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of anesthesia disposables including laryngeal masks, airway, breathing circuits, endotracheal tubes, resuscitators, and anesthesia face masks.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing focus on improvements in materials used, design, and customization of anesthesia disposables.

One of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of surgeries coupled with growing prevalence of diseases. Globally, the prevalence of CVDs, orthopedic disorders, neurological diseases, and gastrointestinal diseases is steadily increasing, which, will further foster the growing demand for anesthesia disposables.

The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the lack of trained anesthesiologists. The need for appropriately trained anesthetists is yet to be met in several countries of the world.

Companies Mentioned

  • Ambu
  • Intersurgical
  • Medline Industries
  • Smiths Medical
  • Teleflex
  • VYAIRE MEDICAL

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Product

08. Customer Landscape

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers And Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qn67gq/global_anesthesia?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
