Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Briefing 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented into
respiratory devices and anesthesia devices. Anesthesia devices are used
to support the administration of anesthetics and medical gases such as
nitrous oxide for the temporary induced loss of sensation or awareness.
Respiratory devices are used to provide medication or assist a patient
who is having difficulty in breathing and cannot achieve adequate oxygen
levels to maintain life.
North America was the largest region in the anesthesia and respiratory
devices market in 2017, accounting for around 33% market share. Asia
Pacific was the second largest region accounting for around 32% market
share. Africa was the seventh largest region accounting for around 3%
market share.
Scope:
-
Markets Covered: Respiratory Devices (Therapeutic and
Diagnostic), Anesthesia Machines, Anesthesia, Disposables, Respiratory
Monitoring Devices and Respiratory Disposables
-
Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.
-
Data: Market value in $ billions.
-
Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share
of competitors, key sub segments.
-
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis
throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Companies Mentioned
-
Medtronic Plc
-
Philips Healthcare
-
Getinge Group
-
Draegerwerk AG
-
Masimo
-
Smith's Medical
-
Teleflex Inc
