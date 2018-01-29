Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Briefing 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Briefing 2018 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market.

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is segmented into respiratory devices and anesthesia devices. Anesthesia devices are used to support the administration of anesthetics and medical gases such as nitrous oxide for the temporary induced loss of sensation or awareness. Respiratory devices are used to provide medication or assist a patient who is having difficulty in breathing and cannot achieve adequate oxygen levels to maintain life.

North America was the largest region in the anesthesia and respiratory devices market in 2017, accounting for around 33% market share. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for around 32% market share. Africa was the seventh largest region accounting for around 3% market share.

Scope:

Markets Covered: Respiratory Devices (Therapeutic and Diagnostic), Anesthesia Machines, Anesthesia, Disposables, Respiratory Monitoring Devices and Respiratory Disposables

Respiratory Devices (Therapeutic and Diagnostic), Anesthesia Machines, Anesthesia, Disposables, Respiratory Monitoring Devices and Respiratory Disposables Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.

Five years historic and forecast. Data: Market value in $ billions.

Market value in $ billions. Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments.

Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors, key sub segments. Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Companies Mentioned

Medtronic Plc

Philips Healthcare

Getinge Group

Draegerwerk AG

Masimo

Smith's Medical

Teleflex Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lpllch/global_anesthesia?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180129006062/en/