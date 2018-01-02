Global Animal Feed Probiotic Market 2017 - Forecast to 2022: Emerging End-User Need for Natural Products will Accelerate the Animal Feed Probiotics Demand - Research and Markets

The "Global
The global animal feed probiotic market is projected to reach USD
1,746.5 million by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)
of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022.
Probiotics are playing an increasingly important role in the animal feed
industry. The use of probiotics improves animal health as well as
increases nutrient utilization from the feed. Probiotics have been
scientifically proven to offer benefits in improving the composition and
balance of the intestinal microflora, and have been demonstrated to be
as efficacious as the previously used prophylactic synthetic
antimicrobial growth promoters (AGP). Additionally, they have an
immune-enhancing effect and have been suggested to be influential in the
prevention and control of bacterial diseases.
Research Highlights:
-
Probiotics are increasingly used in all sectors of animal and
aquaculture production, although their application differs in focus
for each animal species. Their consumption continues to increase as a
result of consumer demands for alternatives to synthetic AGP, as they
are natural products with wider applications.
-
The market for probiotics in animal feed is segmented by region, with
North America accounting for the largest share in 2016, followed by
Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively.
-
The primary factor driving the probiotics market would be the European
Union's (EU) ban on AGP in animal feed. The EU governing body has
completely removed all synthetic AGP products from animal feed,
commencing with the banning of avoparcin in 1997. This was followed by
bans on tylosin phosphate, zinc bacitracin, virginiamycin and
spiramycin in 1999. The EU directive 1831/2003, which legislates all
feed additives for animal nutrition, has been implemented in full
since January 2016.
-
There has been a steady increase in the demand for natural feed
additives to improve the efficiency of animal production, in order to
replace AGP products. With synthetic antimicrobials added to animal
feed and being used for the past 55 years, there have been significant
concerns over AGP removal, gauging from the reactions of end users.
Key Questions Answered:
-
What is the total revenue size of probiotics used in animal feed?
-
What are the megatrends affecting the animal feed probiotic market?
-
What are the forecasts for the animal feed probiotic market in 2022?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Objectives, And Methodology
3. Animal Feed Probiotics
4. Probiotics Used In Animal Feed
5. Porter's Five Forces
6. Regulations
7. External Challenges: Drivers And Restraints - Total Animal Feed
Probiotic Market
8. Forecasts And Trends - Total Animal Feed Probiotic Market
9. Competitive Analysis - Total Animal Feed Probiotic Market
10. Mega Trends And Industry Convergence Implications
11. Few Other Notable Companies
12. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action
13. Typical Pricing Trend
14. Conclusion & The Big 3 Predictions
15. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
-
Calpis
-
Cargill
-
Chr. Hansen
-
DSM
-
DuPont
-
Lallemand
-
Lesaffre
-
Nebraska Cultures
-
Novozymes
-
Novus
