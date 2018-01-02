Global Animal Feed Probiotic Market 2017 - Forecast to 2022: Emerging End-User Need for Natural Products will Accelerate the Animal Feed Probiotics Demand - Research and Markets

The "Global Animal Feed Probiotic Market - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global animal feed probiotic market is projected to reach USD 1,746.5 million by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022.

Probiotics are playing an increasingly important role in the animal feed industry. The use of probiotics improves animal health as well as increases nutrient utilization from the feed. Probiotics have been scientifically proven to offer benefits in improving the composition and balance of the intestinal microflora, and have been demonstrated to be as efficacious as the previously used prophylactic synthetic antimicrobial growth promoters (AGP). Additionally, they have an immune-enhancing effect and have been suggested to be influential in the prevention and control of bacterial diseases.

Research Highlights:

Probiotics are increasingly used in all sectors of animal and aquaculture production, although their application differs in focus for each animal species. Their consumption continues to increase as a result of consumer demands for alternatives to synthetic AGP, as they are natural products with wider applications.

The market for probiotics in animal feed is segmented by region, with North America accounting for the largest share in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, respectively.

The primary factor driving the probiotics market would be the European Union's (EU) ban on AGP in animal feed. The EU governing body has completely removed all synthetic AGP products from animal feed, commencing with the banning of avoparcin in 1997. This was followed by bans on tylosin phosphate, zinc bacitracin, virginiamycin and spiramycin in 1999. The EU directive 1831/2003, which legislates all feed additives for animal nutrition, has been implemented in full since January 2016.

There has been a steady increase in the demand for natural feed additives to improve the efficiency of animal production, in order to replace AGP products. With synthetic antimicrobials added to animal feed and being used for the past 55 years, there have been significant concerns over AGP removal, gauging from the reactions of end users.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the total revenue size of probiotics used in animal feed?

What are the megatrends affecting the animal feed probiotic market?

What are the forecasts for the animal feed probiotic market in 2022?

