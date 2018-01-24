Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market 2017-2023 Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2018 | 02:12pm EST

The "Global Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technological advancements in packaging as well as rising demand for secured packaging from end users promote market growth during forecast period. However, high cost involved in implementing anti-counterfeiting packaging and apprehension among the manufacturers about the security features of anti-counterfeiting packaging are the factors that restrain the growth of global anti-counterfeit packaging market during forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate anti-counterfeit packaging market during forecast period due to presence of major market players in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during forecast period. The fastest growth rate in the region is witnessed due to evolving pharmaceuticals & healthcare and food & beverage industries which is likely to promote market growth in Asia Pacific. China is majorly responsible for the fastest growth rate of Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Growth in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market is also influenced by the presence of major market players such as Alpvision SA (Switzerland), Ampacet Corporation (U.S.), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (U.S.), Alien Technology Corporation (U.S.), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), etc. To gain competitive advantage, major market players adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaboration, product launch, joint ventures, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

3. Market Determinants

4. Market Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Geographic Analysis

7. Company Profiles

  • 3M (U.S.)
  • Alien Technology Corporation (U.S.)
  • Alpvision Sa (Switzerland)
  • Ampacet Corporation (U.S.)
  • Applied Dna Sciences Inc. (U.S.)
  • Atlantic Zeiser Gmbh (Germany)
  • Authentix Inc. (U.S.)
  • Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)
  • CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)
  • Essentra Plc (U.K.)
  • Flint Group (Europe)
  • Inksure Technologies (U.S.)
  • Sicpa (Switzerland)
  • Trutag Technologies Inc. (U.S.)
  • Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h6xchg/global_anti?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:28p New Avenues for Smart Communication Will Enhance User Experience, finds Strategy Analytics
08:27p TESLA : NTSB says it's investigating crash of Tesla on freeway
08:27p LG ELECTRONICS : to Raise Prices on Washers After Trump Imposes Steep Tariffs -- Update
08:27p AMC LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action
08:27p Top Appliance Repair NYC Website Refresh
08:26p SEARS : Saying Goodbye To Sears
08:26p Aurora Buys CanniMed, Sends Newstrike Share Into the Red
08:25p APPLE : iOS 11.3 to include toggle to disable processor throttling
08:25p BLOCKCHAIN : Now, India's first dedicated co-working space for blockchain startups
08:25p West City Council Approves Settlement in the West Explosion Litigation
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMS : Dollar slump hits European shares; Suez warning, tumbling tech weigh
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Plug wars - the battle for electric car supremacy
3NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : 4Q Profit Rises, Buoyed by Sales of New Drugs -- Update
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE reports 4Q loss
5BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : GE's Baker Hughes adjusted profit beats on higher North America demand

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.