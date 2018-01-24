Global Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market 2017-2023 Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market
Market Shares And Forecast 2017 - 2023" report has been added
Technological advancements in packaging as well as rising demand for
secured packaging from end users promote market growth during forecast
period. However, high cost involved in implementing anti-counterfeiting
packaging and apprehension among the manufacturers about the security
features of anti-counterfeiting packaging are the factors that restrain
the growth of global anti-counterfeit packaging market during forecast
period.
North America is expected to dominate anti-counterfeit packaging market
during forecast period due to presence of major market players in this
region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing
region during forecast period. The fastest growth rate in the region is
witnessed due to evolving pharmaceuticals & healthcare and food &
beverage industries which is likely to promote market growth in Asia
Pacific. China is majorly responsible for the fastest growth rate of
Asia Pacific during the forecast period.
Growth in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market is also
influenced by the presence of major market players such as Alpvision SA
(Switzerland), Ampacet Corporation (U.S.), Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
(U.S.), Alien Technology Corporation (U.S.), CCL Industries Inc.
(Canada), etc. To gain competitive advantage, major market players adopt
strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaboration,
product launch, joint ventures, etc.
