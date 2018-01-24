Global Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market 2017-2023 Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Anti Counterfeit Packaging Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares And Forecast 2017 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technological advancements in packaging as well as rising demand for secured packaging from end users promote market growth during forecast period. However, high cost involved in implementing anti-counterfeiting packaging and apprehension among the manufacturers about the security features of anti-counterfeiting packaging are the factors that restrain the growth of global anti-counterfeit packaging market during forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate anti-counterfeit packaging market during forecast period due to presence of major market players in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during forecast period. The fastest growth rate in the region is witnessed due to evolving pharmaceuticals & healthcare and food & beverage industries which is likely to promote market growth in Asia Pacific. China is majorly responsible for the fastest growth rate of Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Growth in the global anti-counterfeit packaging market is also influenced by the presence of major market players such as Alpvision SA (Switzerland), Ampacet Corporation (U.S.), Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (U.S.), Alien Technology Corporation (U.S.), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada), etc. To gain competitive advantage, major market players adopt strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, collaboration, product launch, joint ventures, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

3. Market Determinants

4. Market Segmentation

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Geographic Analysis

7. Company Profiles

3M (U.S.)

Alien Technology Corporation (U.S.)

Alpvision Sa (Switzerland)

Ampacet Corporation (U.S.)

Applied Dna Sciences Inc. (U.S.)

Atlantic Zeiser Gmbh (Germany)

Authentix Inc. (U.S.)

Avery Dennison Corporation (U.S.)

CCL Industries Inc. (Canada)

Essentra Plc (U.K.)

Flint Group (Europe)

Inksure Technologies (U.S.)

Sicpa (Switzerland)

Trutag Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

