Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market 2017-2023 by Top FDA Approved Drugs, Types of Anti-Obesity Drugs, and Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market Trends and Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023

The market is analyzed based on three segments, namely top FDA approved drugs, types of anti-obesity drugs, and regions.

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading region for the anti-obesity drugs market growth followed by Europe. Asia Pacific and RoW are set to be the emerging regions. India and China are set to be the most attractive destinations due to the large untapped market.

The top FDA approved anti-obesity drugs are Xenical, Saxenda, Contrave, Belviq, and Qsymia. Xenical was the largest selling drug in the market until 2012, but saw a dip in its revenue over the years. However, recently approved Saxenda by Novo Nordisk is gaining large interest among obese people and is growing at a fast growth rate.

Novo Nordisk, an innovator of drugs in the obesity market, launched Saxenda in all the major markets with a higher dose of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, liraglutide, which was first launched for type 2 diabetes as Victoza. Dual therapy for obesity and type 2 diabetes is the latest trend in the market. Therefore, big pharmaceutical companies, such as AstraZeneca, J&J, and Sanofi, are adopting low-risk strategy of using diabetes drugs to treat the obesity related problem. This helps the diabetes market players to enter the obesity market. J&J is intended to enter the market for prescription anti-oobesity drugs without further investing in the development of novel molecules.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

High prevalence of obesity

Unhealthy lifestyle

Chronic nature of obesity

Opportunities

Growing awareness of fitness

Large untapped market

Restraints

Side effects related to anti-obesity drugs

Availability of alternative treatment options

