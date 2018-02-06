Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market 2017-2023 by Top FDA Approved Drugs, Types of Anti-Obesity Drugs, and Regions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of
20.9% during the forecast period 2017-2023
The market is analyzed based on three segments, namely top FDA approved
drugs, types of anti-obesity drugs, and regions.
The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia
Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading
region for the anti-obesity drugs market growth followed by Europe. Asia
Pacific and RoW are set to be the emerging regions. India and China are
set to be the most attractive destinations due to the large untapped
market.
The top FDA approved anti-obesity drugs are Xenical, Saxenda, Contrave,
Belviq, and Qsymia. Xenical was the largest selling drug in the market
until 2012, but saw a dip in its revenue over the years. However,
recently approved Saxenda by Novo Nordisk is gaining large interest
among obese people and is growing at a fast growth rate.
Novo Nordisk, an innovator of drugs in the obesity market, launched
Saxenda in all the major markets with a higher dose of glucagon-like
peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, liraglutide, which was first
launched for type 2 diabetes as Victoza. Dual therapy for obesity and
type 2 diabetes is the latest trend in the market. Therefore, big
pharmaceutical companies, such as AstraZeneca, J&J, and Sanofi, are
adopting low-risk strategy of using diabetes drugs to treat the obesity
related problem. This helps the diabetes market players to enter the
obesity market. J&J is intended to enter the market for prescription
anti-oobesity drugs without further investing in the development of
novel molecules.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
High prevalence of obesity
-
Unhealthy lifestyle
-
Chronic nature of obesity
Opportunities
-
Growing awareness of fitness
-
Large untapped market
Restraints
-
Side effects related to anti-obesity drugs
-
Availability of alternative treatment options
