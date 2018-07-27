Global Anti-counterfeiting Packaging Market 2018-2022: CAGR is Forecast to Grow at 14.56% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Anti-counterfeiting Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global anti-counterfeiting packaging market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.56% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of smart and intelligent packaging. Smart and intelligent packaging refers to a system that monitors a few aspects of products and reports the information back to the consumer. Although this type of packaging is still in its nascent stage of a product lifecycle, it has a dynamic potential to grow with developments in microsensors, printed electronics, authentication platforms, and the IoT.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing incidents of counterfeiting. Counterfeit products are one of the major concerns for manufacturers and consumers. As a result the need for anti-counterfeiting packaging has increased considerably as the counterfeiters are increasingly selling forged products across the globe because of weak international and national enforcement.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high costs of anti-counterfeit technology. The high cost can act as a growth inhibitor for a few vendors, especially small and medium-sized vendors. As a result, the high cost of anti-counterfeit technology prevents its adoption in many industries.

Key Vendors

Alien Technology

AlpVision

Avery Dennison

SICPA

Zebra Technologies

Key Topics Covered

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope of the Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation by Application

08. Market Segmentation by Technology

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers and Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

