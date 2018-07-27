Global Anti-counterfeiting Packaging Market 2018-2022: CAGR is Forecast to Grow at 14.56% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global anti-counterfeiting packaging market is forecast to grow at a
CAGR of 14.56% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the advent of smart
and intelligent packaging. Smart and intelligent packaging refers to a
system that monitors a few aspects of products and reports the
information back to the consumer. Although this type of packaging is
still in its nascent stage of a product lifecycle, it has a dynamic
potential to grow with developments in microsensors, printed
electronics, authentication platforms, and the IoT.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the
increasing incidents of counterfeiting. Counterfeit products are one of
the major concerns for manufacturers and consumers. As a result the need
for anti-counterfeiting packaging has increased considerably as the
counterfeiters are increasingly selling forged products across the globe
because of weak international and national enforcement.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the
growth of this market is the high costs of anti-counterfeit technology.
The high cost can act as a growth inhibitor for a few vendors,
especially small and medium-sized vendors. As a result, the high cost of
anti-counterfeit technology prevents its adoption in many industries.
Key Vendors
-
Alien Technology
-
AlpVision
-
Avery Dennison
-
SICPA
-
Zebra Technologies
Key Topics Covered
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope of the Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Application
08. Market Segmentation by Technology
09. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
