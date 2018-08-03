Log in
Global Aortic Valve Market Analysis, Size, Share, Development, Growth & Demand Forecast 2014-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/03/2018 | 06:48pm CEST

The "Aortic Valve Market by Product, Surgery Type, by End User by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global aortic valve market is forecasted to attain revenue of $13.6 billion by 2025.

The different types of valves available in the aortic valve market are transcatheter valves, sutureless valves and others. Among these, transcatheter valves attained the largest share of 58.8% in the market, in 2017. This leading position of the category is attributed to increasing initiatives for research activities for developing transcatheter valves and increasing number of clinical trials to study transcatheter valves.

On the basis of type of surgery, aortic valve market is segmented into MIS and open surgery. The adoption of these valves for MISs is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. MISs causes lesser trauma to the patient and facilitate quicker recovery than invasive procedures such as open-heart surgeries.

During the forecast period, the aortic valve industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in demand in Asia-Pacific (APAC), at a CAGR of 13.0%, owing to the presence of large number of patient population with cardiovascular diseases, rising number of aortic valve replacement surgeries, growing medical tourism, and continuously improving healthcare infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 8. Apac Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 9. Latam Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 10. Mea Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Chapter 13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qvp994/global_aortic?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
