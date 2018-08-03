Global Aortic Valve Market Analysis, Size, Share, Development, Growth & Demand Forecast 2014-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aortic
The global aortic valve market is forecasted to attain revenue of $13.6
billion by 2025.
The different types of valves available in the aortic valve market are
transcatheter valves, sutureless valves and others. Among these,
transcatheter valves attained the largest share of 58.8% in the market,
in 2017. This leading position of the category is attributed to
increasing initiatives for research activities for developing
transcatheter valves and increasing number of clinical trials to study
transcatheter valves.
On the basis of type of surgery, aortic valve market is segmented into
MIS and open surgery. The adoption of these valves for MISs is expected
to grow at a faster CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. MISs
causes lesser trauma to the patient and facilitate quicker recovery than
invasive procedures such as open-heart surgeries.
During the forecast period, the aortic valve industry is expected to
witness the fastest growth in demand in Asia-Pacific (APAC), at a CAGR
of 13.0%, owing to the presence of large number of patient population
with cardiovascular diseases, rising number of aortic valve replacement
surgeries, growing medical tourism, and continuously improving
healthcare infrastructure.
