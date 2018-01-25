Global Application Management Services Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Need for Business Agility and Accelerated Time-to-Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Application Management Services Market by Service (Application Portfolio Assessment, Application Modernization, Application Maintenance and Support, and Application Managed Services), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The application management services market size is expected to grow from USD 10.67 Billion in 2017 to USD 27.83 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.2%.

The major drivers of the market include increasing the need for business agility, accelerated time-to-market, emergence of BYOD, and proliferation of mobile apps demanding robust mobile app management services.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share, due to the presence of renown application management services providers, and stringent data security regulations and compliance. These enterprises are modernizing their legacy applications and migrating to cloud environment.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the application management services market during the forecast period, due to the increased adoption of application management services and cloud computing. Companies in this region are migrating their core business applications to new cloud platforms to save cost.

The major factor that is expected to limit the growth of the application management services market is the rising concern over application data security.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Need for Business Agility and Accelerated Time-to-Market

Cloud Computing, a Major Component of the Application Management Strategy

Emergence of BYOD and Proliferation of Mobile Apps Demand Robust Mobile App Management Services

Restraints

Application Data Security is a Major Concern for Enterprises

Opportunities

Existence of a Large Number of Legacy Applications, Offering Huge Revenue Opportunities

Open-Source Technology Would Pave the Way for Untapped Possibilities

Challenges

Application Management, a Time-Intensive Process

Architectural and Operational Complexities

High Investments in Application Security Offset the IT Applications Budget

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Application Management Services Market, by Service

7 Application Management Services Market, by Organization Size

8 Application Management Services Market, by Vertical

9 Application Management Services Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Accenture

ATOS

Capgemini

Cognizant

DXC

Fujitsu

HCL

IBM

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180125006106/en/