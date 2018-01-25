Global Application Management Services Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Need for Business Agility and Accelerated Time-to-Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Application
Management Services Market by Service (Application Portfolio Assessment,
Application Modernization, Application Maintenance and Support, and
Application Managed Services), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region -
Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The application management services market size is expected to grow from
USD 10.67 Billion in 2017 to USD 27.83 Billion by 2022, at a Compound
Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.2%.
The major drivers of the market include increasing the need for business
agility, accelerated time-to-market, emergence of BYOD, and
proliferation of mobile apps demanding robust mobile app management
services.
North America is expected to hold the largest market share, due to the
presence of renown application management services providers, and
stringent data security regulations and compliance. These enterprises
are modernizing their legacy applications and migrating to cloud
environment.
Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth rate in
the application management services market during the forecast period,
due to the increased adoption of application management services and
cloud computing. Companies in this region are migrating their core
business applications to new cloud platforms to save cost.
The major factor that is expected to limit the growth of the application
management services market is the rising concern over application data
security.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Increasing Need for Business Agility and Accelerated Time-to-Market
-
Cloud Computing, a Major Component of the Application Management
Strategy
-
Emergence of BYOD and Proliferation of Mobile Apps Demand Robust
Mobile App Management Services
Restraints
-
Application Data Security is a Major Concern for Enterprises
Opportunities
-
Existence of a Large Number of Legacy Applications, Offering Huge
Revenue Opportunities
-
Open-Source Technology Would Pave the Way for Untapped Possibilities
Challenges
-
Application Management, a Time-Intensive Process
-
Architectural and Operational Complexities
-
High Investments in Application Security Offset the IT Applications
Budget
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Application Management Services Market, by Service
7 Application Management Services Market, by Organization Size
8 Application Management Services Market, by Vertical
9 Application Management Services Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
-
Accenture
-
ATOS
-
Capgemini
-
Cognizant
-
DXC
-
Fujitsu
-
HCL
-
IBM
-
Tech Mahindra
-
Wipro
