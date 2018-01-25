Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Application Management Services Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Need for Business Agility and Accelerated Time-to-Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2018 | 07:56pm CET

The "Application Management Services Market by Service (Application Portfolio Assessment, Application Modernization, Application Maintenance and Support, and Application Managed Services), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The application management services market size is expected to grow from USD 10.67 Billion in 2017 to USD 27.83 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.2%.

The major drivers of the market include increasing the need for business agility, accelerated time-to-market, emergence of BYOD, and proliferation of mobile apps demanding robust mobile app management services.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share, due to the presence of renown application management services providers, and stringent data security regulations and compliance. These enterprises are modernizing their legacy applications and migrating to cloud environment.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the application management services market during the forecast period, due to the increased adoption of application management services and cloud computing. Companies in this region are migrating their core business applications to new cloud platforms to save cost.

The major factor that is expected to limit the growth of the application management services market is the rising concern over application data security.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Need for Business Agility and Accelerated Time-to-Market
  • Cloud Computing, a Major Component of the Application Management Strategy
  • Emergence of BYOD and Proliferation of Mobile Apps Demand Robust Mobile App Management Services

Restraints

  • Application Data Security is a Major Concern for Enterprises

Opportunities

  • Existence of a Large Number of Legacy Applications, Offering Huge Revenue Opportunities
  • Open-Source Technology Would Pave the Way for Untapped Possibilities

Challenges

  • Application Management, a Time-Intensive Process
  • Architectural and Operational Complexities
  • High Investments in Application Security Offset the IT Applications Budget

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Application Management Services Market, by Service

7 Application Management Services Market, by Organization Size

8 Application Management Services Market, by Vertical

9 Application Management Services Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • Accenture
  • ATOS
  • Capgemini
  • Cognizant
  • DXC
  • Fujitsu
  • HCL
  • IBM
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Wipro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qz2vx8/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:32p AVITA MEDICAL : Patent Issued for Cell Suspension Preparation Technique and Device (USPTO 9867692)
08:32p TAISHO PHARMACEUTICAL INDONESIA TBK PT : Reports on Congenital Anomalies from Taisho Pharmaceutical Provide New Insights (Repairability of skeletal alterations induced by sodium valproate in...
08:32p PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : IQOS Cigarette Alternative Gets Mixed Reception From FDA Panel
08:31p Freeport points to progress in Indonesia permit talks
08:31p FEBRUARY EVENTS AT INDIGO : Meet Writer, Director, Former Actress and Proud Feminist Rose McGowan as She Discusses Her Memoir, BRAVE
08:31p TAX The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving Liberty Tax, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 13, 2018
08:31p UNIFI : Announces Recipients of Inaugural REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability Awards
08:31p The Connected Car Wins Platinum AVA Digital Award for Best Web-Based B2B Site
08:31p BITGO : Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Kingdom Trust
08:30p DENTSPLY SIRONA : Patent Application Titled "Circumferential Matrix System" Published Online (USPTO 20180008375)
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Diageo sales growth curbed by strengthening pound
2APPLE : APPLE : iPhone software update spotlights Apple secrecy on battery health
3STMICROELECTRONICS : STMicroelectronics Reports 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
4LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : LENOVO : Qualcomm signs $2 billion sales MOUs with Lenovo, Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO
5BRENT : Oil up on tight supply and weak dollar, Brent passes $71

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.