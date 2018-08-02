Log in
Global Artificial Organ Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 9.56% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/02/2018 | 04:28pm CEST

The "Global Artificial Organ Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global artificial organs market to grow at a CAGR of 9.56% during the period 2018-2022.

Artificial organs are man-made devices or implants meant to replace damaged natural organs. An artificial organ mimics a natural organ, performs its normal functions, and increases the life expectancy of the recipient. Artificial organs are incorporated with different technologies such as sensors, biomaterials, and innovative delivery systems.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global artificial organs market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is emergence of TAH. Total artificial hearts have emerged as an effective treatment option for patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure, awaiting orthotopic heart transplantation. Their use as an intermediate to heart transplantation was recently approved globally.

One driver in the market is increasing prevalence of chronic disorders. The increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as strokes and cardiac diseases, diabetes, chronic kidney diseases, and hearing disorders and rise in aging population are likely to increase the demand for artificial organs.

The report states that one challenge in the market is complications and limitations of artificial organs. The purpose of artificial organs is to replace the damaged or diseased organ so that functions of the replaced organ are restored. Though artificial organs can save the life of a person, their benefit is not as apparent as it may seem.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott
  • Baxter
  • Boston Scientific
  • Cochlear
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Fresenius Medical Care
  • Medtronic

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Product

08. Customer Landscape

09. Market Segmentation By End-User

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers And Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9b7wlk/global_artificial?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
