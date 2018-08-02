Global Artificial Organ Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 9.56% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Artificial Organ Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The analysts forecast the global artificial organs market to grow at a
CAGR of 9.56% during the period 2018-2022.
Artificial organs are man-made devices or implants meant to replace
damaged natural organs. An artificial organ mimics a natural organ,
performs its normal functions, and increases the life expectancy of the
recipient. Artificial organs are incorporated with different
technologies such as sensors, biomaterials, and innovative delivery
systems.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global artificial organs market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market
size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of
study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
One trend in the market is emergence of TAH. Total artificial hearts
have emerged as an effective treatment option for patients with
end-stage biventricular heart failure, awaiting orthotopic heart
transplantation. Their use as an intermediate to heart transplantation
was recently approved globally.
One driver in the market is increasing prevalence of chronic disorders.
The increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) such as
strokes and cardiac diseases, diabetes, chronic kidney diseases, and
hearing disorders and rise in aging population are likely to increase
the demand for artificial organs.
The report states that one challenge in the market is complications and
limitations of artificial organs. The purpose of artificial organs is to
replace the damaged or diseased organ so that functions of the replaced
organ are restored. Though artificial organs can save the life of a
person, their benefit is not as apparent as it may seem.
Companies Mentioned
-
Abbott
-
Baxter
-
Boston Scientific
-
Cochlear
-
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
-
Fresenius Medical Care
-
Medtronic
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Product
08. Customer Landscape
09. Market Segmentation By End-User
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers And Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9b7wlk/global_artificial?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005533/en/