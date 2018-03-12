Log in
Global Asthma Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/12/2018 | 07:40pm CET

The "Global Asthma Partnering 2012 to 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Asthma Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2012 report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.

The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.

This data driven report contains multiple links to online copies of actual deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products in the therapy area.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Therapy Partnering trends in numbers

Chapter 2 - Most active dealmakers

Chapter 3 - Partnering deals directory

Chapter 4 - Partnering deals with a contract document

Chapter 5 - M&A in numbers

Chapter 6 - M&A deals directory

Chapter 7 - Financing in numbers

Chapter 8 - Financing deals directory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rbhh7l/global_asthma?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
