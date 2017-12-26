Global Automated Parking Systems Market - Improvement in Services to Boost Growth| Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
automated parking systems market provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from
2017-2021.
Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
The global automated parking systems market is expected to grow at a
CAGR of above 11% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research
report by Technavio.
The top three emerging market trends driving the global
automated parking systems market according to Technavio research
analysts are:
-
Trends in smart parking
-
Increase in demand from luxury residential buildings
-
Improvement in services
Trends in smart parking
Smart parking solutions are the future of the parking industry. Some of
the major developments that will be contributing to the growth of the
market are deployment of advanced sensor technologies, and innovations
in wireless communications, data analytics, induction loops, and smart
parking meters. A major component of smart parking is incorporating
sustainable solutions for parking.
According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio
for robotics
“Developers and architects are emphasizing on projects that can attain
Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certifications. The
certification is provided on meeting criteria regarding innovation in
design, lighting, air quality, energy consumption, and others. Focus of
developers on meeting the accepted benchmarks for the design,
construction, and operation of buildings is expected to increase during
the forecast period.”
Increase in demand from luxury residential buildings
Automated
parking can facilitate parking in a cost-effective manner and due to
this reason, it is witnessing a surge in demand. Automated parking
systems add a luxury appeal to residential projects and are a major
differentiating amenity for tenants that invest in high-priced buildings
such as condominiums. This will result in more real estate owners and
developers incorporating automated parking systems in their projects. To
improve customer experience and to add an additional appeal to their
projects, developers are increasingly collaborating with parking
consultants to identify the ideal systems for their properties.
Improvement in services
Vendors are providing personalized technical support and operational
guidance with technicians that are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a
year. They also offer automated systems updated with the latest
software. Vendors are offering several maintenance and post-purchase
services to end-users to retain their customer base and remain
competitive in the market.
“The vendors in the market are utilizing their expertise in parking
solutions to create turnkey solutions for their customers. This would
require modifications to standard components along with adoption of new
mechanisms. Vendors will focus on improving project management
capabilities to ensure that there is efficiency in documentation and
product adoption as and when the market gains traction,” says Raghav.
