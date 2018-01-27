Global Automatic Lubrication System Market Top 3 Trends by Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
automatic lubrication system market provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from
2018-2022. Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
According to Technavio analysts, the global automatic lubrication system
market will grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.
The adoption of automatic lubrication systems reducing machine idle time
is a major factor driving the market’s growth.
As equipment needs to be shut down for lubrication, manual lubrication
increases complexity and inconvenience. Since accessibility to
lubrication points is difficult in manual lubrication, it has a
significant impact on workers’ safety. Consistency and accuracy are
issues faced with manual lubrication which further creates additional
challenges. Automatic lubrication ensures that every point receives a
correct amount of lubrication. To provide accurate control of the amount
of lubrication supplied, an automatic lubricator is designed to supply a
small quantity of clean grease or to oil to a lubrication point on a
regular basis.
The three emerging market trends driving the global automatic
lubrication system market according to Technavio research analysts are:
-
Innovations in lubrication systems
-
Availability of new lubricants
-
Emergence of integrated lubrication management programs
Innovations in lubrication systems
As lubrication has become a key function in maintaining the integrity of
machinery across various industries, vendors are making constant efforts
to supply quality lubrication systems such as automatic lubrication
systems to customers. For example, SKF introduces a new electrically
driven lubricator called EDL 1, to meet the lubrication requirements,
especially in the cement, railroad, and F&B industries. To effectively
carry out lubrication by using cartridges and filling pumps, the device
is used in harsh conditions which enable the end-user to operate from
remote locations.
“Lubricants such as oil and grease that are subjected to heat, and
contaminants like water and yeast, the quality of the lubricant is
greatly affected, reducing the efficacy of the lubricant. The automatic
lubrication system should be constantly monitored to maintain efficient
system operation. For example, SKF launched a conditioned-based
lubrication system to remotely monitor and automatically lubricate a
wind turbine’s complicated bearing system and thus eliminating manual
operation,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation.
Global automatic lubrication system market
segmentation
This market research report segments the global automatic lubrication
system market into the following two major products (automatic grease
lubrication system and automatic oil lubrication system) and three major
regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA)
The automatic grease lubrication system segment held the largest market
share in 2017, accounting for nearly 53% of the market. Advantages of
grease such as suitable for insoluble additives like graphite and
molybdenum di-sulfide, not draining like oil, has a batter stop-to-start
performance, and simple and low-cost retention system are driving the
market for automatic grease lubrication system in the global automatic
lubrication systems market.
EMEA was the leading region for the global
automatic lubrication system market in 2017, accounting for a
market share of 38%. It is expected to maintain this dominating position
throughout the forecast period.
